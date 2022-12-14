Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh bar raises money to buy gifts for children in need
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Pete’s Garage Bar in Oshkosh is raising money to buy Christmas gifts for children in need. For every drink the bar sells during November and December, Pete’s puts one nickel toward buying presents for preschool-age children with the Headfirst program. The program benefits the Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club and the Peace Lutheran Church.
WJFW-TV
Green Bay Packers Foundation donates to the Dream Playground in Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Playgrounds are a great place for kids to just be kids, but of course they don't last forever. Its time for an upgrade at a park in Tomahawk and a group there is nearly halfway towards having enough funds to get started. It's not everyday that...
Aspirus Health Plan names new president
Aspirus Health Plan has named Kyle Brua as its new President, according to a news release issued this week. Brua brings over 30 years’ experience related to health plan management, forecasting and competitive intelligence, contract negotiations and strategic financial planning to Aspirus Health Plan. Most recently Brua was consulting...
94.3 Jack FM
NE Wisconsin Manufacturers Cautiously Optimistic For 2023
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study finds Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers are optimistic for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 13th Annual Vitality Index found the manufacturing sector remained strong over the past year but had some bumps along the way. Members of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing...
hometownbroadcasting.com
12/16/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday
A 60-year-old Ripon man is facing charges for what was inside a black bag he left in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 600 block of Oshkosh Street in Ripon last April. The manager for the Willowbrook Apartments called police to report the bag. When police opened the bag to try and identify who it belonged to they did find a wallet and cell phone belonging to Jay Conn. But the bag also contained small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine. Shortly after Conn called police to report the theft of the bag. Conn admitted there were drugs in the bag but also told officers he has “MS” and they were used to relieve his condition. According to the criminal complaint he introduced the topic of methamphetamine. Conn will make his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court on January 3rd on charges stemming from the incident He has previous drug convictions in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties and has open marijuana and methamphetamine possession cases in Green Lake County. (Fond du Lac County Jail photo)
spmetrowire.com
Couple honored for support of recovery house in Stevens Point
A local couple has been recognized for supporting a drug recovery house. Tom and Patti Cahill have been named the 2022 Rotary Club of Stevens Point Paul Harris Honorees. The couple owns and manages the Oxford House Riverside, located on the 1400 block of College Ave. in Stevens Point. The 10-bed House self-run house accepts only men, supporting their recovery from drug and/or alcohol addiction.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton police ask for your help to find missing man
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help to find a man who’s been missing for a week. Robert Kraus, 67, has health conditions that could put him at increased risk of harm if he’s not found. Kraus was last seen in...
94.3 Jack FM
Outagamie County Public Health Announces Immunization Clinics
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Immunization clinics have been announced by Outagamie County Public Health. These immunization clinics offer vaccines to those that are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program. Under this program, your child is eligible if they are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or.
wpr.org
Are deep wells a solution to PFAS-contaminated water? Some northeast Wisconsin residents hope so.
Andrea Maxwell doesn't have PFAS in her drinking water, but her neighbors do. Her family's well in the town of Peshtigo is near a fire training facility in Marinette, where chemicals formerly used in firefighting foam have seeped into groundwater over time. Tyco Fire Products, which owns the facility, has tested around 170 wells in the area for PFAS, also called "forever chemicals."
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
Daily Reporter
Residential team expands at H.J. Martin and Son
Aaron Hamning, Kaila Acker and Brandon Sorge have joined the Residential Department at H.J. Martin and Son’s Green Bay showroom as new hires, while Eric Krause has been promoted from Residential Flooring senior installer to Residential Flooring installation coordinator. Hamning has rejoined the H.J. Martin and Son team as...
Wausau area births, Dec. 14
Joseph Peters and Rebecca Gwidt announce the birth of their son Jett Joseph, born at 8 a.m. Dec. 9, 2022. Jett weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.
wearegreenbay.com
Family of 5 unharmed after Oshkosh house fire caused minor damage
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday morning, fire crews in Oshkosh were dispatched to Glenayre Lane for reports of a structure fire. A release from the Oshkosh Fire Department states that the incident happened around 4 a.m. on the 3700 block of Glenayre Lane. Officials say that fire crews...
94.3 Jack FM
Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
merrillfotonews.com
Fire heavily damages 8th Street apartment in Merrill
On Dec. 5, 2022, at 11:21 p.m., the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to an apartment at 1210 E. 8th St. in Merrill for a report of a structure fire, with the caller saying her couch was on fire. Engine 61, Truck 63, and Medic 62 responded immediately with...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman stabbed ‘multiple times’ outside of Oshkosh business, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh are investigating a stabbing incident that happened after a ‘physical altercation’ outside of a business that resulted in one woman being hospitalized. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the alleged stabbing happened at a business in the 800 block of...
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigating scam calls claiming to be an Oshkosh officer
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a big, red flag: If you miss a court date, police will not solicit you for money or gift cards. The Oshkosh Police Department says it received several reports of a phone scam where a caller claims to be an Oshkosh police officer. The “officer” says the person missed a court date.
WBAY Green Bay
Iola Car Show mining proposal sparks conversation
IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - A proposed mine on the grounds of the Iola Car Show is drawing a lot of attention... from people on both sides. People in the Iola area got a letter back in October from Faulks Brothers Construction, laying out their intentions to mine for sand and gravel around the car show’s main area.
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Police Investigating Phone Scam
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh Police are investigating a phone scam after several people received calls from a man allegedly impersonating an officer. The Oshkosh Police Department says several people reported receiving a call from a man saying he was an officer with the department. The caller said that they had missed a court date.
Comments / 0