Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other...
Michigan City Cold Case Reopened
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police have reopened a 15-year-old cold case in the hopes of cracking an unsolved murder. On April 1, 2007, Robert “RJ” Winters was found in the 200 block of Michigan City’s E. Fulton St. dead from a gunshot wound. Winters’ death...
$6.4 million awarded in Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds in South Bend
ELKHART, Ind. --Eleven programmatic projects get funded by the South Bend - Elkhart Regional Development Authority, awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Develpoment initiative grant, during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. This $6.4 million is in addition to the $40 million in READI funds...
South Bend Police Department uses new tech to fight crime
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- FUSUS combines multiple police department applications into one central system. TheSouth Bend Police Department is excited about this new system because it collaborates in real time with officers and the community. "That includes business participation, a residential camera registry, and also the ability to report to...
City of South Bend hopes to raise funds from bond issues, leases
11 facing charges in multi-agency gun switches investigation in western Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU/WOOD) - An investigation that began over a year ago with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced on Thursday afternoon that an investigation...
New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City
When 16 Sports spoke with the defense ahead of the bowl game against South Carolina, many seemed excited for the new opportunities and challenges ahead. As the Notre Dame football team starts to shift its attention from final exams to the final game of the year, there's a familiar sentiment amongst the Irish defense.
An Edwardsburg man allegedly caused the loss of 150-million dollars
An Edwardsburg man allegedly caused the loss of 150-million dollars. And now, he’s being charged for fraud. Officials say that 69-year-old Najeeb Khan would write checks and make wire transfers for money that he did not have. The US attorney’s office says that Khan used to money to grow...
Mindful mental health tips for the holidays
Federal agents charge 11 for drugs, weapons, conversion switches
An investigation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies has resulted in 11 arrests in Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids.
2nd Chance Pet: Nike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Nike, a 5-year-old Shepherd mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Nike check out the video above!. If you want to adopt...
U.S. Attorney, multiple law enforcement agencies issue public safety announcement
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies shared a public safety announcement Thursday about arrests related to drug trafficking and firearms crimes. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten, led the press conference and shared details on the arrests and the...
Bristol man, 36, issued a trespass warning after argument over order at Taco Bell
A Bristol man was issued a trespass warning after getting into a verbal fight with a Taco Bell employee over his order. Police were called around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, to the restaurant in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road. The 36-year-old Bristol man said he was battered...
City of South Bend eyes funds from bond issues, leases for development projects
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 2023 promises to be a big year for bonding in the City of South Bend. The city administration sees a need for two separate bond issues/lease agreements that, combined, would raise a total of $62.9 million. After a public hearing scheduled for Monday, the South...
National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families
South Bend councilmember filing resolution for reparations
A South Bend councilman is filing a resolution for reparations. Councilmember Henry Davis Jr began developing the resolution in early April Part of the plan includes a formal apology and asks that money is invested into minority communities. Davis says that the resolution is not legally binding, but it could...
South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
Michiana has zero 24/7 emergency vet clinics and pet owners are concerned
MICHIANA. (WNDU) - As of right now, the only emergency veterinary clinics in Michiana are no longer open 24/7. “Used to be we had a consistent every night of the week, 24-hour care with our animal emergency clinic. The complexity of Covid, the complexity of veterinary shortages, the complexity of burnout in our profession, which are all very important factors, play a role in it not being available in 24-hour care now,” says Dr. David Visser, a veterinarian at Center for Animal Health in Edwardsburg, Michigan.
