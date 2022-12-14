ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

Michigan City Cold Case Reopened

(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police have reopened a 15-year-old cold case in the hopes of cracking an unsolved murder. On April 1, 2007, Robert “RJ” Winters was found in the 200 block of Michigan City’s E. Fulton St. dead from a gunshot wound. Winters’ death...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

$6.4 million awarded in Elkhart Region READI Programming Funds in South Bend

ELKHART, Ind. --Eleven programmatic projects get funded by the South Bend - Elkhart Regional Development Authority, awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Develpoment initiative grant, during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. This $6.4 million is in addition to the $40 million in READI funds...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police Department uses new tech to fight crime

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- FUSUS combines multiple police department applications into one central system. TheSouth Bend Police Department is excited about this new system because it collaborates in real time with officers and the community. "That includes business participation, a residential camera registry, and also the ability to report to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City of South Bend hopes to raise funds from bond issues, leases

SOUTH BEND, IN
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

An Edwardsburg man allegedly caused the loss of 150-million dollars

An Edwardsburg man allegedly caused the loss of 150-million dollars. And now, he’s being charged for fraud. Officials say that 69-year-old Najeeb Khan would write checks and make wire transfers for money that he did not have. The US attorney’s office says that Khan used to money to grow...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

Mindful mental health tips for the holidays

BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Nike

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Nike, a 5-year-old Shepherd mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Nike check out the video above!. If you want to adopt...
BRISTOL, IN
WNDU

National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

South Bend councilmember filing resolution for reparations

A South Bend councilman is filing a resolution for reparations. Councilmember Henry Davis Jr began developing the resolution in early April Part of the plan includes a formal apology and asks that money is invested into minority communities. Davis says that the resolution is not legally binding, but it could...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana has zero 24/7 emergency vet clinics and pet owners are concerned

MICHIANA. (WNDU) - As of right now, the only emergency veterinary clinics in Michiana are no longer open 24/7. “Used to be we had a consistent every night of the week, 24-hour care with our animal emergency clinic. The complexity of Covid, the complexity of veterinary shortages, the complexity of burnout in our profession, which are all very important factors, play a role in it not being available in 24-hour care now,” says Dr. David Visser, a veterinarian at Center for Animal Health in Edwardsburg, Michigan.
MICHIANA, MI

