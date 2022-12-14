A Royal Christmas! 2022's Best Gifts For Royal Aficionados — Shop Now

OK! Magazine

Snapping up the perfect present for your monarch-minded friends and family doesn't have to be a royal pain!

From gripping biographies to an exact replica of one of Princess Diana ’s most iconic sweatshirts, here are some royal family-themed themed gifts guaranteed to get you knighted as Christmas royalty this holiday season!

Mega

Prince Harry's Upcoming 'Spare' Memoir

Despite not hitting shelves until January 10, 2023, Prince Harry 's upcoming memoir, Spare , has already sparked all sorts of royal controversy. A play on the old adage of "the heir and the spare,"an expression often disparagingly used to reference Harry and his elder brother, Prince William , Spare is set to be explosive and emotional , providing a candid look at the younger royal's life growing up as a member of the most famous family on Earth — and his decision to step away from palace life with wife Meghan Markle .

SUSSEX SHOCKERS! FIVE FASCINATING BOOKS, FILMS & PODCASTS ABOUT PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S 'MEGXIT'

Amaszon

A preorder of Prince Harry's upcoming Spare memoir retails for $23 at amazon.com.

Diana's Iconic Black Sheep Sweater

If you’ve ever felt like the odd one out it seems you’re in good company — Princess Diana, too, felt ostracized from royal life, a sentiment she famously put on display through donning her now-iconic “black sheep” sweater to a 1980 polo match.

PRINCE HARRY CLAIMS MEGHAN MARKLE 'IS SO SIMILAR' TO PRINCESS DIANA: 'SHE HAS THIS WARMTH ABOUT HER'

Though the original may be cemented in the Victoria & Albert Museum’s permanent collection, it is still possible to get your hands on this piece of royal history … sort of. Warm & Wonderful, the brand which produced the original jumper, recently teamed up with Rowing Blazers to recreate the iconic garment , the perfect holiday gift for any royal fashionista.

Rowing Blazers

Rowing Blazers’ Warm & Wonderful Women's Sheep Sweater in Diana Red retails for $295 at rowingblazers.com .

Lego Architecture's Buckingham Palace Set

You don't need to book a trip to London, England to bask in the splendor of Buckingham Palace! It seems Lego has got you covered. This grown-up architecture kit will allow your favorite royal aficionados to rebuild the British palace from the ground up — all while learning a few fascinating tidbits about the famous structure along the way.

Amazon

Lego's Architecture Buckingham Palace 21029 Landmark Building Set retails for $139 at amazon.com .

Sets From Prince William & Kate Middleton's Go-To Kids' Fashion Designer

Does your royal-obsessed parent friend adore the timeless way Prince William and Kate Middleton dress their three children? If so, designer Rachel Riley has you covered, offering a variety of classic yet surprisingly affordable looks that will truly stand the test of time.

TIMELESS TOTS! HOW TO SNAG THE ROYAL FAMILY'S CLASSIC CHILDREN'S FASHION FOR LESS — SHOP NOW

“The reason why I design clothes that way is because if they wear very simple things, it’s about the child, and it’s timeless in that you can’t really date a specific photo or put them in something that seems out of date,” Riley explained of her approach to outfitting the royals' kids — and children in general. “I think they are going for clothing that is classic and timeless, because that photograph is about him and his beaming smile rather than the clothes or drawing attention to them.”

Rachel Riley

Rachel Riley’s Black Silk Velvet Pinafore Set retails for $145 at rachelriley.com .

The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor —the Truth and the Turmoil

First hitting shelves back in April, The Palace Papers has quickly become a modern must-read for any royal aficionado. Penned by Emmy-winning reporter Tina Brown , the book painstakingly details the inner workings of the Royal family from Princess Diana’s 1997 death through the last days of Queen Elizabeth II ’s reign, a royal snapshot best described as “high-minded and gossipy, and addictively readable,” as Washington Post reporter Allison Stewart called it in her review.

Amazon

The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil retails for $20.50 at amazon.com .