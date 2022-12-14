'Chill With All The Work': Gwen Stefani Fans Call Out Her Barely Recognizable Face During 'The Voice' Finale

nbc

Gwen Stefani has her fans up in arms! The "Sweet Escape" vocalist has been called out by viewers of The Voice after looking completely different during the singing competition show's season finale on Tuesday, December 14, while decked out in a secret agent spy look.

"Channeling my inner atomic blonde tonight," Stefani, 53, captioned several snaps and videos shared to Instagram of the ensemble.

nbc

"Where’s Gwen??? I mean the original Gwen," one fan penned under the post while another chimed in adding, "So is this Gwen's face now? I wish she would chill with all the work."

GWEN STEFANI SHARES WHY SHE'S ROOTING FOR HER HUSBAND BLAKE SHELTON TO WIN 'THE VOICE' BEFORE HIS DEPARTURE

Although the blonde beauty has faced plastic surgery accusations in the past, Stefani has never commented on whether or not she's had any work done .

nbc

As Stefani wraps up another season on the hit NBC show, her husband, Blake Shelton , has been reflecting on meeting and falling in love with the chart topping star while being judges together.

" The Voice has changed my life in a million ways," the country star, who will end his run after this season, said. “Most importantly, I met Gwen Stefani as a coach on the show, and now she's my wife. ”

GWEN STEFANI EMOTIONALLY ADMITS 'IT SUCKS' BLAKE SHELTON IS LEAVING 'THE VOICE': 'I MET MY BEST FRIEND HERE'

"I won the ultimate prize on The Voice, ” he continued to gush of his wife, whom he married in July 2021. “I don't think anybody had a bigger win than I did.”

The No Doubt lead singer sadly commented on ending her and her man's reign on the show, adding, "It's mine and Blake's last season [together]. I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."

Despite it being the end of the road for the couple on hit talent competition, Stefani called the show "one of the most fun things I've ever done." However, the best part of the entire experience was that, "I met my best friend here, that's gonna be forever mine."