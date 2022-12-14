ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 3

alexander miller
3d ago

there shouldn't be a limit on helping people that need it especially when your funding other countries billions of dollars for nothing that concerns the citizens right here in our own country. these idiots will suffer as all did from the past that called themselves leaders, making life harder for folks until most lose everything is their plan and they don't care they'll even throw some COVID on top with a killer vaccine that was made in minutes. lol the leaders aren't leaders, it's like the roman empire they'll put on circus shows and ball games and offer gambling and drugs to take your minds off the truth

9
Shirley Stith
3d ago

this is wrong. you say get a job. my husband had to get a heart surgery in July and cannot work and he was the bread winner, what about those families?

3
