Home prices are less than $200,000 in these Colorado counties

Photo Credit: valentinrussanov (iStock).

It's no secret that home prices have been on the rise in many parts of Colorado for years at this point, but there are still some more affordable counties out there. In fact, the median home price is under $200,000 in 13 different counties around the state.

According to the National Association of Realtors' report for Q1 of 2022, here are the cheapest places to purchase homes in Colorado, based on median home price.

13. Alamosa County: $197,440

12. Saguache County: $195,770

11. Cheyenne County: $182,030

10. Kit Carson County: $164,170

9. Costilla County: $158,780

8. Conejos County: $158,010

7. Sedgwick County: $142,980

6. Prowers County: $139,760

5. Otero County: $129,740

4. Baca County: $126,920

3. Kiowa County: $110,350

2. Crowley County: $106,490

1. Bent County: $105,980

Do you think home prices in most of Colorado will continue to rise? Or do you think a price drop is on the way? Let us know in the comments.