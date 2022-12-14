ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Receives Immunity, Refuses to Answer Tory Lanez Question While Testifying

By C. Vernon Coleman II
XXL Mag
 3 days ago
XXL Mag

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper is crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young Black girl.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Uncontrollably Laughs at Idea of Meek Mill Giving Him Advice

Kanye West thinks Meek Mill is a joke during his interview with Wack 100 on Clubhouse last night. On Saturday (Dec. 10), Kanye West was chatting with Wack 100 on Clubhouse and he brought up his controversial "White Lives Matter" t-shirt that he wore during Paris Fashion Week in October. The Chicago rapper-producer then aimed his vitriol at Meek Mill, who was among the many celebrities slamming him for wearing the offending tee. That's when Kanye starts laughing uncontrollably at the idea of Meek giving him advice.
XXL Mag

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells Kanye West to Hold His Ground on New Eight-Minute Song

YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently released a new eight minute-long track where he urges Kanye West to stand firm in his convictions in the midst of his controversy. After releasing several projects this year, NBA YoungBoy dropped off a new single titled "This for My Supporters" on Dec. 3. The track is over eight minutes in length and finds the Louisiana rapper name-dropping Ye in the second verse.
LOUISIANA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

Kanye West Fires Milo Yiannopoulos From His 2024 Presidential Campaign Team – Report

Kanye West reportedly has fired Milo Yiannopoulos from his 2024 presidential campaign team. According to a Daily Beast report, published on Sunday (Dec. 4), Kanye West, now known as Ye, gave British alt-right pundit Milo Yiannopoulos his walking papers after rumored infighting in the camp. Milo served as the rapper-producer's campaign manager for his 2024 presidential run for U.S. president.
XXL Mag

Video Shows City Girls’ JT Snatching a Microphone From Jeremih

JT had a great birthday party last week, but a video has surfaced of her rudely snatching the microphone from Jeremih while he was performing at her B-Day event. Earlier this week, JT held her 30th birthday party during Art Basel in Miami. The Comic Con-themed B-Day bash featured performances from Jeremih and King Combs. During Jeremih's performance, the City Girls rapper requested that he sing her "favorite song of all time," which, ironically, is "Favorite" by Nicki Minaj of which he sings the chorus.
MIAMI, FL
XXL Mag

Chuck D Says Elon Musk Should Ban N-Word on Twitter

Chuck D has issued a request to Elon Musk: Ban the N-word on Twitter. On Friday (Dec. 2), Chuck D jumped on his Twitter account and asked Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in October, to ban the N-Word on the popular social networking platform. "Yo @elonmusk the next thing twitter...
XXL Mag

Will Smith Opens Up About Chris Rock Oscars Slap in New Interview

Will Smith is opening up about his infamous slap of Chris Rock in a new interview. On Monday (Nov. 28), The Daily Show with Trevor Noah aired their latest episode featuring the award-winning rapper-actor. Will is promoting his new film Emancipation but also spoke on the slap that essentially changed his life.
XXL Mag

DDG Goes Viral Trolling People With His ‘Real’ Voice

DDG is going viral after a video resurfaced of him trolling podcast hosts with his "real" voice. DDG originally appeared on the Dope as Usual Podcast back in October. During the interview, host Dope as Yola told the former XXL Freshman he'd gotten hundreds of request to ask DDG about his "real" voice.
MONTANA STATE
XXL Mag

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Planning to Get Married in 2023 – Report

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is reportedly getting married very soon. According to a tweet by Daily Rap Facts, posted on Sunday (Dec. 4), NBA YoungBoy reportedly revealed that he's getting married in a couple of days. The Louisana rapper is engaged to his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle, who is the mother of their two children: 1-year-old daughter Love Alice Gaulden and their 2-month-old newborn.
LOUISIANA STATE
XXL Mag

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Reveals the Five Artists She Listened to Most in 2022

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade recently disclosed the top five artists that she listened to the most in 2022. On her Just a Little Shady podcast, which premiered on Friday (Dec. 9), on YouTube, Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade revealed her 2022 Spotify Wrapped list of artists she streamed the most this past year. Predictably, her Oscar-winning father was at the top of the list.
XXL Mag

Big Sean Sparks Jhene Aiko Marriage Rumors With New Ring

Big Sean may be officially off the market. The Detroit rhymer is sparking marriage rumors to his ladylove Jhené Aiko after flashing his new ring. On Friday (Dec. 16), Big Sean hopped on his Twitter account and posted his TikTok video of himself previewing his guest verse on Ab-Soul's song "Go Off," which appears on the California rhymer's just-released album, Herbert. In the clip, Sean Don is delivering his fiery bars for the camera during which he holds up his ring finger to show off his shiny new gold ring.
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

