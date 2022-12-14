Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Receives Immunity, Refuses to Answer Tory Lanez Question While Testifying

Read full article on original website
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper is crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young Black girl.
Bobby Shmurda Says Rowdy Rebel Was Wrong for Speaking on King Von’s Murder, Rowdy Replies
Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel are having a public differing of opinions. On Sunday (Dec. 4), the latest episode of Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast aired featuring Bobby Shmurda, who addressed recent comments his friend and fellow rapper Rowdy Rebel made about the circumstances of King Von's murder. "I...
Kanye West Uncontrollably Laughs at Idea of Meek Mill Giving Him Advice
Kanye West thinks Meek Mill is a joke during his interview with Wack 100 on Clubhouse last night. On Saturday (Dec. 10), Kanye West was chatting with Wack 100 on Clubhouse and he brought up his controversial "White Lives Matter" t-shirt that he wore during Paris Fashion Week in October. The Chicago rapper-producer then aimed his vitriol at Meek Mill, who was among the many celebrities slamming him for wearing the offending tee. That's when Kanye starts laughing uncontrollably at the idea of Meek giving him advice.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells Kanye West to Hold His Ground on New Eight-Minute Song
YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently released a new eight minute-long track where he urges Kanye West to stand firm in his convictions in the midst of his controversy. After releasing several projects this year, NBA YoungBoy dropped off a new single titled "This for My Supporters" on Dec. 3. The track is over eight minutes in length and finds the Louisiana rapper name-dropping Ye in the second verse.
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Video Surfaces of GloRilla Working Drive-Thru at a Fast-Food Restaurant Before Her Rap Career
GloRilla's rise to fame has been meteoric and it wasn't too long ago the budding Memphis rapper was working a normal 9-5. Recently, video has surfaced of the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" rapper working at the drive-thru at Checkers. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TikTok user primeape09 shared a throwback video of...
DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for Resurfaced Interview Saying Producers Using Programs Like FL Studio and Logic Have It Too Easy
An interview of DJ Khaled making a stance against producers' use of digital audio workstations like FL Studio and Logic has resurfaced and has the We the Best boss facing backlash. On Nov. 26, Twitter user jordonlumley shared a snippet from a DJ Khaled interview on Hot 97 from 2015....
Kanye West Fires Milo Yiannopoulos From His 2024 Presidential Campaign Team – Report
Kanye West reportedly has fired Milo Yiannopoulos from his 2024 presidential campaign team. According to a Daily Beast report, published on Sunday (Dec. 4), Kanye West, now known as Ye, gave British alt-right pundit Milo Yiannopoulos his walking papers after rumored infighting in the camp. Milo served as the rapper-producer's campaign manager for his 2024 presidential run for U.S. president.
Styles P Says 21 Savage Is Not a Lyricist, Thinks Drake Needs to Tell Him to Chill
21 Savage's Nas comments remain a hot topic hip-hop, despite the two rappers already burying the hatch. Most recently, Styles P weighed in, saying the Atlanta rapper is not a lyricist and Drake should have checked him. On Wednesday (Dec. 7), The Lox member was a guest on Math Hoffa's...
Video Shows City Girls’ JT Snatching a Microphone From Jeremih
JT had a great birthday party last week, but a video has surfaced of her rudely snatching the microphone from Jeremih while he was performing at her B-Day event. Earlier this week, JT held her 30th birthday party during Art Basel in Miami. The Comic Con-themed B-Day bash featured performances from Jeremih and King Combs. During Jeremih's performance, the City Girls rapper requested that he sing her "favorite song of all time," which, ironically, is "Favorite" by Nicki Minaj of which he sings the chorus.
Cardi B Admits What Is Stopping Her From Releasing New Music
Cardi B recently told her fans why it's taking so long for her to release her sophomore album. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live to speak to her followers and ended up opening up about the four-year holdup on a new LP. "I do have anxiety,"...
Chuck D Says Elon Musk Should Ban N-Word on Twitter
Chuck D has issued a request to Elon Musk: Ban the N-word on Twitter. On Friday (Dec. 2), Chuck D jumped on his Twitter account and asked Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in October, to ban the N-Word on the popular social networking platform. "Yo @elonmusk the next thing twitter...
Kanye West’s Honorary College Degree Taken Away by Art Institute of Chicago
UPDATE (Dec. 8):. The School of the Art Institute of Chicago has confirmed to XXL that they have annulled Kanye West's honorary degree. Kanye West continues to lose allies due to his hate speech, and now The School of the Art Institute of Chicago has reportedly rescinded his honorary degree.
Will Smith Opens Up About Chris Rock Oscars Slap in New Interview
Will Smith is opening up about his infamous slap of Chris Rock in a new interview. On Monday (Nov. 28), The Daily Show with Trevor Noah aired their latest episode featuring the award-winning rapper-actor. Will is promoting his new film Emancipation but also spoke on the slap that essentially changed his life.
DDG Goes Viral Trolling People With His ‘Real’ Voice
DDG is going viral after a video resurfaced of him trolling podcast hosts with his "real" voice. DDG originally appeared on the Dope as Usual Podcast back in October. During the interview, host Dope as Yola told the former XXL Freshman he'd gotten hundreds of request to ask DDG about his "real" voice.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Planning to Get Married in 2023 – Report
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is reportedly getting married very soon. According to a tweet by Daily Rap Facts, posted on Sunday (Dec. 4), NBA YoungBoy reportedly revealed that he's getting married in a couple of days. The Louisana rapper is engaged to his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle, who is the mother of their two children: 1-year-old daughter Love Alice Gaulden and their 2-month-old newborn.
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Reveals the Five Artists She Listened to Most in 2022
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade recently disclosed the top five artists that she listened to the most in 2022. On her Just a Little Shady podcast, which premiered on Friday (Dec. 9), on YouTube, Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade revealed her 2022 Spotify Wrapped list of artists she streamed the most this past year. Predictably, her Oscar-winning father was at the top of the list.
Big Sean Sparks Jhene Aiko Marriage Rumors With New Ring
Big Sean may be officially off the market. The Detroit rhymer is sparking marriage rumors to his ladylove Jhené Aiko after flashing his new ring. On Friday (Dec. 16), Big Sean hopped on his Twitter account and posted his TikTok video of himself previewing his guest verse on Ab-Soul's song "Go Off," which appears on the California rhymer's just-released album, Herbert. In the clip, Sean Don is delivering his fiery bars for the camera during which he holds up his ring finger to show off his shiny new gold ring.
