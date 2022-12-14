Read full article on original website
KTUL
North Tulsa Development Initiative holds holiday party
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The North Tulsa Development Initiative hosted a holiday party to celebrate all of those who made their Angel Tree a success this year. NewsChannel 8 spoke with the group's president who says it's a chance to showcase just what a community can do when people work together.
KTUL
Tulsa Parks to offer student day camps, activities throughout winter break
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With winter break approaching fast, Tulsa Parks is offering activities for children this season. From day camps to art classes, there will be a little bit of everything for kids to enjoy this season. To register online for a Tulsa Parks event, class, or day...
KTUL
Tulsa Bishop Kelly High School students write letters to Santa to support Make-A-Wish
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This year, Macy's letter-writing campaign, in partnership with Make-A-Wish, will return for its final year. This campaign gives believers of all ages the opportunity to send letters to Santa and deliver wishes to children fighting critical illnesses. To celebrate its 20 years of partnership, Macy's...
KTUL
Victory Church to host toy giveaway for single parent families
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sunday, Victory Church is hosting its Single Parent Ministry Toy Giveaway beginning at 1 p.m. The event is taking place at the Victory Christian School Gymnasium located near 81st and Lewis. The church has 2,000 toys to give to single parents' children and their...
KTUL
Oklahoma State's pediatrics group brings gifts to Eugene Field elementary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State's Center for Health Sciences and Medicine Pediatrics visited the Eugene Field Elementary School Friday morning. And they came bearing gifts. Students received books, toys and even winter clothes for the cold weather. This day of holiday spirit is a tradition at Eugene Fields,...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriffs collect over 1,200 bikes for children in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office passed its goal this year in collecting bikes for children in need. TCSO aimed to collect 1,200 and said they surpassed that number. Deputies came together to donate the bikes to Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army, Owasso Resource Center...
KTUL
Tulsa Public Schools teacher pay lags behind nearby districts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Education Department has come out with the salary schedules for school districts across the state for the next school year. The state minimum for a teacher just starting out with a bachelor's degree is $36,601. Tulsa Public Schools pays more than that, but you don't have to go far to find other districts paying more than TPS.
KTUL
Northeastern State University's inaugural class of physician assistants graduates program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University officially graduated the first inaugural class of physician assistants last Saturday. This was not only a celebratory moment for the institution but the region as it continues to seek improvement in health care in northeastern Oklahoma. In 2020, NSU welcomed 20 PA...
KTUL
Fostering Joy hoping to raise around $22k for Green Country children in foster care
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fostering Joy, an annual toy drive organized by Fostering Connections is in need of financial support to provide around 300 children Christmas gifts. Fostering Joy partners with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to provide children in foster care with presents for the holidays. Children...
KTUL
New District 5 city councilor prepares 100 Christmas meals for those in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of Tulsa's new city councilors is making sure people in his district have a traditional Christmas dinner. Grant Miller says they'll have 100 meals ready to hand out on Wednesday, complete with turkey and all the fixings. Dinners can be picked up between 10...
KTUL
Public memorial for Oklahoma Club Q victim at All Souls Unitarian Church
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friends and family are remembering a Broken Arrow man killed in the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub last month. All Souls Unitarian Church is hosting a public memorial Friday for 28-year-old Daniel Aston. During the service, the minister will address hate crimes against...
KTUL
'Tuba Christmas' takes over Woodland Hills Mall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christmas shoppers found Woodland Hills Mall filled with the sounds of the season Saturday. "Tuba Christmas" is something that's been going on for almost half a century now. It started as a way to celebrate the tube and the beautiful music it's capable of creating.
KTUL
Sapulpa High School student detained, accused of starting fire in school bathroom
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Sapulpa High School student was detained after a fire in the school's bathroom caused an evacuation, Sapulpa police said. The fire occurred Friday afternoon and Sapulpa fire and police assisted in evacuating all students and staff. Officers said the fire was contained to the...
KTUL
Broken Arrow Public Schools earns nearly $100k from PSO Peak Performers Program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools received the largest incentive payment among the 64 districts participating in Public Service Company of Oklahoma's Peak Performers Program. School districts throughout the PSO's service area worked to save on energy costs, which earned them incentives from PSO. BAPS earned $99,747.74.
KTUL
City of Tulsa forms task force to fight homelessness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum unveiled a new task force Friday to fight homelessness. Eleven members of the public, private, and non-profit sectors will come together to study and address the issue. The City of Tulsa housing policy director and task force member Travis Hulse said there’s a lot to figure out.
KTUL
Green Country toy drives spread holiday cheer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — December is the season of giving, and few things are given more than toys. But when people have to stretch every dollar, it’s hard to make the holidays feel as magical as they should. Despite this, plenty of Tulsans are being generous to those...
KTUL
Wreaths Across America honors veterans at Fort Gibson National Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A special tradition took place today to honor our veterans. NewsChannel 8 spoke with volunteers at Fort Gibson National Cemetery showing their gratitude. A moving display to pay tribute. "As a family member it is very hard time a year to lose a loved one...
KTUL
Oklahoma State University celebrates 145th commencement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas had a dream of a long career in Congress during his time at Oklahoma State University. On Saturday, Dec. 17, Lucas reminded over 1,100 graduates at OSU's fall commencement ceremonies that dreams do come true. Lucas graduated in 1982 with a...
KTUL
Broken Arrow adds traffic control outside Rhema Lights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — “I gotta make sure all the cars are stopped, and then I’ll wave you over, okay?”. Sergeant James Koch of the Broken Arrow Police Department gave this warning hundreds of times Saturday night to pedestrians. All of them were crossing the street to see the Christmas lights at Rhema Bible Church.
KTUL
Daniel Aston, Colorado Springs mass shooting victim, remembered
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "He was always the kind of person that lit up the room," said Sabrina Aston. Sabrina and her husband Jeff Aston have been telling the entire country about their son Daniel. "His life was just taken away way too early, he still had a lot...
