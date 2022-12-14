TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Education Department has come out with the salary schedules for school districts across the state for the next school year. The state minimum for a teacher just starting out with a bachelor's degree is $36,601. Tulsa Public Schools pays more than that, but you don't have to go far to find other districts paying more than TPS.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO