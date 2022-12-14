ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

North Tulsa Development Initiative holds holiday party

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The North Tulsa Development Initiative hosted a holiday party to celebrate all of those who made their Angel Tree a success this year. NewsChannel 8 spoke with the group's president who says it's a chance to showcase just what a community can do when people work together.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Victory Church to host toy giveaway for single parent families

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sunday, Victory Church is hosting its Single Parent Ministry Toy Giveaway beginning at 1 p.m. The event is taking place at the Victory Christian School Gymnasium located near 81st and Lewis. The church has 2,000 toys to give to single parents' children and their...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma State's pediatrics group brings gifts to Eugene Field elementary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State's Center for Health Sciences and Medicine Pediatrics visited the Eugene Field Elementary School Friday morning. And they came bearing gifts. Students received books, toys and even winter clothes for the cold weather. This day of holiday spirit is a tradition at Eugene Fields,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Public Schools teacher pay lags behind nearby districts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Education Department has come out with the salary schedules for school districts across the state for the next school year. The state minimum for a teacher just starting out with a bachelor's degree is $36,601. Tulsa Public Schools pays more than that, but you don't have to go far to find other districts paying more than TPS.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Tuba Christmas' takes over Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christmas shoppers found Woodland Hills Mall filled with the sounds of the season Saturday. "Tuba Christmas" is something that's been going on for almost half a century now. It started as a way to celebrate the tube and the beautiful music it's capable of creating.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa forms task force to fight homelessness

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum unveiled a new task force Friday to fight homelessness. Eleven members of the public, private, and non-profit sectors will come together to study and address the issue. The City of Tulsa housing policy director and task force member Travis Hulse said there’s a lot to figure out.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Green Country toy drives spread holiday cheer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — December is the season of giving, and few things are given more than toys. But when people have to stretch every dollar, it’s hard to make the holidays feel as magical as they should. Despite this, plenty of Tulsans are being generous to those...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma State University celebrates 145th commencement

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas had a dream of a long career in Congress during his time at Oklahoma State University. On Saturday, Dec. 17, Lucas reminded over 1,100 graduates at OSU's fall commencement ceremonies that dreams do come true. Lucas graduated in 1982 with a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow adds traffic control outside Rhema Lights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — “I gotta make sure all the cars are stopped, and then I’ll wave you over, okay?”. Sergeant James Koch of the Broken Arrow Police Department gave this warning hundreds of times Saturday night to pedestrians. All of them were crossing the street to see the Christmas lights at Rhema Bible Church.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy