The Polk County Commissioners held a Budget Presentation this eveing for the county’s levy for 2023 and to hear from the public on it with a Public Hearing. After opening the Public Hearing, County Administrator Chuck Whiting presented a review of the budget for 2023, where he reported they had budgeted expenditures of $69,881,941 with a Net Levy of CPA of $26,897,712. They also had reserves applied against the levy at $2,987,670 with $1,382.824 from the County Program Aid, which was $11,579 down from 2022, and they had used $2,511,114 of their American Rescue Plan Act funds.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO