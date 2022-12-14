Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SETS 3.95% TAX LEVY INCREASE AT BUDGET PRESENATION AND PUBLIC HEARING
The Polk County Commissioners held a Budget Presentation this eveing for the county’s levy for 2023 and to hear from the public on it with a Public Hearing. After opening the Public Hearing, County Administrator Chuck Whiting presented a review of the budget for 2023, where he reported they had budgeted expenditures of $69,881,941 with a Net Levy of CPA of $26,897,712. They also had reserves applied against the levy at $2,987,670 with $1,382.824 from the County Program Aid, which was $11,579 down from 2022, and they had used $2,511,114 of their American Rescue Plan Act funds.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol responds to several crashes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol responded to several crashes and spin-outs Saturday due to slippery and snow-packed roads. Troopers were called to a crash involving a jackknifed semi along Highway 10 just west of Glyndon. No one was hurt. They are asking everyone to drive...
valleynewslive.com
Snow gates unlikely addition for clean-up in the metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re tired of city plows pushing snow onto your driveway after you just finished shoveling, you’re not alone. Several took their complaints to social media, our Whistle Blower Hotline and local public works offices today; All asking a question we’ve heard several times before: When will the metro get snow gates?
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 16, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Abednego Benedict Thomas Jr., 22, of Fargo, for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Jason Russell Johnson, 35, of Crookston, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession by False Title/Representation as Authorized. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls...
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
valleynewslive.com
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
KNOX News Radio
Weather Announcements…Closures & Delays
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY... – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown and U.S. Highway 52 from Minot to Jamestown until further notice.
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR POLK COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
THE NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION IS ENFORCING A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THAT IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT…. * WHAT…Areas of blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast...
kfgo.com
Fargo to move ahead with January demolition of condemned house after long conflict with owner
FARGO (KFGO) – The city of Fargo will proceed with the demolition of a condemned house. The City Inspections Department has dealt with the house for several years with no resolution. Danial Curtis, the owner of the house at 924 5th Street South, failed to get the necessary permits...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT TO BE RESCHEDULED FOR LATER DATE
The Crookston Christmas Bird Count scheduled for Saturday, December 17, has been postponed due to weather. It will be rescheduled. Interested parties can contact John Loegering at jloegeri@umn.edu or 218-280-8014.
kroxam.com
Josephine Ann “Jo” Erdman – Obit
Josephine Ann “Jo” Erdman, 91, of Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022, in the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with family at her side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements which are pending.
kvrr.com
I-94 closed near Moorhead & Downer
(7:15 p.m.)— Westbound Interstate 94 to Moorhead has been reopened to traffic. The roadway had been temporarily closed due to multiple vehicle crashes. CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (KVRR) A portion of westbound Interstate 94 is closed near Moorhead. There is a multi-vehicle crash. The interstate also shut down at the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Deja Vu: Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead schools all announce closures do to Thursday storm
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite a break in the winter storm that's traveled across all of North Dakota, more snow is coming, meaning local schools are taking action once again. The Fargo Public School District has announced there will be no school Thursday due to the snow. Just as a makeup date was announced thanks to Wednesday's cancelation (April 10th), another makeup date for Thursday's day out has been set for Friday, May 26th.
voiceofalexandria.com
I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident
(Undated)--The area continues to clean up following the two rounds of snow that hit the state of Minnesota on Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then Thursday into Friday. For a time, westbound Interstate 94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi vehicle traffic-related incident on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that it was reopened by Thursday night. Traffic was detoured for a time to alternate routes.
valleynewslive.com
More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.
hpr1.com
Fufeng Corn Processing Plant: Angry Citizens in Grand Forks
Citizens came to speak before the Grand Forks City Council on December 6, sharing their concerns about the Fufeng Chinese corn mill project. Fufeng is a $700 million corn processing plant that will extract ingredients for animal nutrition feed formulas. Fufeng has raised concern among citizens who say it will put a toll on local resources, they’re worried about Fufeng’s ties to China and they believe the city council is not completing thorough, intelligent due diligence.
valleynewslive.com
Semi rolls on I-29 after hitting patch of ice
NEAR MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was hurt after losing control of a semi during wintry weather conditions on Tuesday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi was heading north from Fargo enroute to Grand Forks around 8:00 a.m. when the semi drove over an area of ice. The crash report says the driver lost control and rolled the rig.
valleynewslive.com
One dog dies in north Fargo mobile home fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire destroyed a north Fargo mobile home Saturday morning. Fargo firefighters were called to April Lane just before 11:30 a.m. While emergency responders were en route, dispatch was notified that everyone was out of the home except for one dog. When firefighters arrived, the front half of the home was engulfed in flames with the fire spreading toward the back of the home.
