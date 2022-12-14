ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community celebrates assistant fire chief's retirement

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue's Assistant Chief Rodd Huber retired Friday. "It's been very rewarding, you know, you're doing something for your community," said Huber. "You know, you're doing something good for the people." Many community members showed up to celebrate his service, including his colleagues. "His time...
ODESSA, TX
Meet Brittany, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Brittany, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Brittany is an 11-year-old poodle mix. She and another dog named Betty were surrendered by their family, who could not take care of them in their new living arrangements. She is a...
MIDLAND, TX
Child obesity numbers continue to grow in the United States

ODESSA, Texas — Obesity in children and adolescents is a problem that continues to get worse. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, extended growth charts for assessing growth and treatment of children with severe obesity. The CDC intends for this change to get out...
ODESSA, TX
Midland man lights up Christmas with his home decorations

MIDLAND, Texas — Steve Quain has been living in Midland for almost 75 years. However, he has only been ramping up his Christmas decorations for the past 20 years. Walking into his Midland home is like entering the home of Mr. Claus himself, with 5,400 Christmas lights and over 40 Christmas trees.
MIDLAND, TX
Bond reduction denied for Odessa mom accused in death of baby

ODESSA, Texas — A judge denied a motion to reduce the bond of a woman accused of having a hand in her child’s death, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. Leyla Pierson, 18, and her significant other Kameron Gammage, 23, were arrested back in July following the death of their 7-month-old.
ODESSA, TX
Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night. NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday. Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland. Jennifer said...
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa man proposes to girlfriend at Starbright Village

ODESSA, Texas — One couple in Odessa has the Christmas memory they’ll always remember. It’s not the presents under the tree that made this particular gift special, but this gift was the gift of love. Derek Judkins proposed to his girlfriend, Brittney Alvarez on Dec. 8, 2022....
ODESSA, TX
Ready Midland asks residents to report earthquake damage

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County’s emergency management agency,. , is asking residents to report damage caused by the 5.4 magnitude earthquake that struck West Texas on Friday. The goal is to help local emergency management officials understand the damages that have occurred during recent natural disaster activity.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Shooting at the Ranch Apartments leaves two dead

MIDLAND, Texas — At around 1:26 a.m. Saturday morning, Midland Police Department arrived at The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Upon arriving, officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya Saddler and 22-year-old male Decamren Sims inside...
MIDLAND, TX
Basin Theatre Work's Divas and Desserts event is back

ODESSA, Texas — Basin Theatre Works invite the public to it's annual Divas and Desserts event on December 16th at 6:00 p.m. at the MCM Grande Hotel. The event will feature twelve of the Permian Basin's most talented women who plan on dazzling the audience. On Friday, the team...
ODESSA, TX
Architect approved to start planning for new Ector County Library

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — If you walk through the aisles of the Ector County Library, you might notice an update is overdue. "The current facility has not changed since 1980, it's in a building that was not purpose built as a library, this will probably be the first purpose built library in history," said Randy Ham with the Ector County Library Advisory Committee.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
H-E-B teams up with Meals on Wheels for Feast of Sharing

ODESSA, Texas — Meals on Wheels of Odessa received a gift from H-E-B Wednesday. The grocery store donated holiday meals to the organization, which regularly distributes food Monday through Friday to around 600 homebound or disabled residents. These meals are packaged at Odessa Regional Medical Center before being delivered...
ODESSA, TX
