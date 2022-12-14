Read full article on original website
Permian Basin Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter places wreaths for veterans
ANDREWS, Texas — Today is Wreaths Across America Day and organizations and people around the country are placing wreaths on the graves of veterans to honor them. One of these organizations that placed wreaths today was the Permian Basin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution or D.A.R.
Beyond the Bow: Nonprofit organization 'Silver Bells' gives gifts to people in nursing homes who don't have families
MIDLAND, Texas — The holidays are all about being with family and loved ones. But for some people, that isn’t possible. They don’t have family near them, or don’t have family at all. That’s where the "Silver Bells Program" and President Bobby Slaughter come in.
Community celebrates assistant fire chief's retirement
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue's Assistant Chief Rodd Huber retired Friday. "It's been very rewarding, you know, you're doing something for your community," said Huber. "You know, you're doing something good for the people." Many community members showed up to celebrate his service, including his colleagues. "His time...
Meet Brittany, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Brittany, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Brittany is an 11-year-old poodle mix. She and another dog named Betty were surrendered by their family, who could not take care of them in their new living arrangements. She is a...
Child obesity numbers continue to grow in the United States
ODESSA, Texas — Obesity in children and adolescents is a problem that continues to get worse. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, extended growth charts for assessing growth and treatment of children with severe obesity. The CDC intends for this change to get out...
Midland man lights up Christmas with his home decorations
MIDLAND, Texas — Steve Quain has been living in Midland for almost 75 years. However, he has only been ramping up his Christmas decorations for the past 20 years. Walking into his Midland home is like entering the home of Mr. Claus himself, with 5,400 Christmas lights and over 40 Christmas trees.
Bond reduction denied for Odessa mom accused in death of baby
ODESSA, Texas — A judge denied a motion to reduce the bond of a woman accused of having a hand in her child’s death, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. Leyla Pierson, 18, and her significant other Kameron Gammage, 23, were arrested back in July following the death of their 7-month-old.
Tragedy to Hope: Dog involved in deadly car accident flourishing with new family
MIDLAND, Texas — Dogs are one of the most lovable animals on the planet. They get you through the toughest moments of your life. When you’re feeling sad from a rough day, dogs are there as a shoulder to cry on. But what about when man's best friend...
Beyond the Bow: Midland Quilters Guild quilts for multiple causes, not just fun
MIDLAND, Texas — Every Tuesday at the Thompson House next to St. Luke’s Methodist, the Midland Quilters Guild meets up to do what they do best, quilt. There is no shortage of enthusiasm for the art of quilting in this group. “I like the company… It’s the social...
Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night. NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday. Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland. Jennifer said...
Odessa man proposes to girlfriend at Starbright Village
ODESSA, Texas — One couple in Odessa has the Christmas memory they’ll always remember. It’s not the presents under the tree that made this particular gift special, but this gift was the gift of love. Derek Judkins proposed to his girlfriend, Brittney Alvarez on Dec. 8, 2022....
Declining gas prices in Midland-Odessa lead to more holiday travel
MIDLAND, Texas — With the price of gas in Midland and Odessa dropping since last month, now may be the best time to drive during the holiday season to see friends and family. Joshua Zuber, a Texas AAA representative, goes into more detail about the change in price at...
Ready Midland asks residents to report earthquake damage
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County’s emergency management agency,. , is asking residents to report damage caused by the 5.4 magnitude earthquake that struck West Texas on Friday. The goal is to help local emergency management officials understand the damages that have occurred during recent natural disaster activity.
Beyond the Bow: Former addict turns to sobriety and faith, becomes Salvation Army officer
MIDLAND, Texas — Captain Robert Coriston has a passion for serving the clients at the Midland Salvation Army shelter. It's a place where those who are struggling need somewhere to stay until they get back on their feet. From addiction to homelessness, sometimes the people there need someone to...
Shooting at the Ranch Apartments leaves two dead
MIDLAND, Texas — At around 1:26 a.m. Saturday morning, Midland Police Department arrived at The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Upon arriving, officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya Saddler and 22-year-old male Decamren Sims inside...
Basin Theatre Work's Divas and Desserts event is back
ODESSA, Texas — Basin Theatre Works invite the public to it's annual Divas and Desserts event on December 16th at 6:00 p.m. at the MCM Grande Hotel. The event will feature twelve of the Permian Basin's most talented women who plan on dazzling the audience. On Friday, the team...
Architect approved to start planning for new Ector County Library
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — If you walk through the aisles of the Ector County Library, you might notice an update is overdue. "The current facility has not changed since 1980, it's in a building that was not purpose built as a library, this will probably be the first purpose built library in history," said Randy Ham with the Ector County Library Advisory Committee.
H-E-B teams up with Meals on Wheels for Feast of Sharing
ODESSA, Texas — Meals on Wheels of Odessa received a gift from H-E-B Wednesday. The grocery store donated holiday meals to the organization, which regularly distributes food Monday through Friday to around 600 homebound or disabled residents. These meals are packaged at Odessa Regional Medical Center before being delivered...
MISD police arrest person on MHS campus with non-functional gun
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD police arrested a person Tuesday for having a gun on the Midland High School campus. According to an MISD spokesperson, when police received a Crime Stoppers tip about the person, they arrested them in the school’s parking lot with an unloaded, non-functional gun.
Midland Lighted Christmas Parade brings the holiday spirit to Downtown
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland’s Lighted Christmas Parade went off without a hitch tonight. The air was filled with music, dancing, revving engines and cheers, along with special appearances from iconic Christmas characters like Santa Claus and the Grinch. The parade started near the YMCA on North Big Spring...
