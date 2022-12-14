MPD Reports: Woman stabs man with boxcutter; kidnapping and rape charges; mental health issues and slew of domestic disputes

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video released by Clayton County Police showed the suspected shooter at a birthday party where a 15-year-old girl was killed earlier this month. Police said they believe the person firing in the video was shooting in 15-year-old Laila Harris' direction. They released two angles of the video, hoping that someone from the public would recognize the person in the shots.

