MPD Reports: Woman stabs man with boxcutter; kidnapping and rape charges; mental health issues and slew of domestic disputes

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next monthKristen WaltersCovington, GA
A Young Woman Was Murdered The Day Before Her BirthdayStill UnsolvedAthens, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Related
Manager arrested for stealing medicine from assisted living center, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The manager of an assisted living center has been arrested and faces multiple charges for a burglary at the center’s campus, according to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, Daniel E. Rampey,...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Gun stolen out of vehicle; attempts to buy vehicle with gift cards; report of vehicle hitting man in wheelchair in the roadway
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious car –...
Family of man killed by DeKalb County Police wants to see body camera video, more transparency
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed by DeKalb County police in November is demanding answers as state agents investigate the shooting. Loved ones want to know what led up to 36-year-old Marando Salmon being shot. "We still haven't heard anything about why this...
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugs
Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. An Alpharetta police captain was arrested in Forsyth County for simple assault, family violence, and criminal assault.
Woman found dead in car in Union City; driver detained
A man was detained Saturday morning after a woman was found dead inside the vehicle he was driving in Union City, police...
Police arrest Bogart mail theft suspect
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department reports the arrest of a mail theft suspect: Joseph Webb was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail. Police say the 21 year-old Bogart man stole from mailboxes in Bogart, taking letters and packages over the past several months. From the ACCPD…. On December 13, 2022,...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Gwinnett SWAT arrest suspect in the murder of senior correctional officer
(Lawrenceville, Ga., December 16, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police announced an arrest in the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. The Gwinnett County SWAT Team arrested Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, of Dacula at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. He was arrested in Lithonia, Ga. and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.
fox5atlanta.com
More charges for Canton woman arrested after body of toddler found in apartment
CANTON, Ga. - More charges have been filed against the 40-year-old Canton woman who was arrested after police say they found a toddler dead inside an apartment. Phillissa Diallo, 40, was originally charged with concealing the death of another and second-degree child cruelty. Canton police have since added one count of second-degree murder.
accesswdun.com
Jackson County porch pirate suspect arrested
Jackson County authorities have arrested a man suspected of stealing packages from homes in the Hoschton area in recent weeks. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said James William Ford, 39, of Jefferson was arrested Thursday at a home in the West Jackson area and is facing charges of Porch Piracy and Theft by Taking.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police believe correctional officer had no connection to killer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia at about 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. He is suspected of killing Riner at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex Tuesday morning. Police say...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Wigs and money stolen from a home; shots fired; cables brought down by truck and traffic stops result in arrests
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Traffic Stop –...
claytoncrescent.org
CCPD: Citizens interfering with missing child search
Clayton County Police say some members of the public are interfering with the investigation into missing child R’Kayla Briggs, 11, and that federal law enforcement agencies are joining them in what they believe is a human trafficking case. Briggs left her home voluntarily with an adult on Tuesday. Her...
fox5atlanta.com
Police give update after suspect arrested in correctional officer's death
Police said officers arrested 22-year-old Dacula man Yahya Abdulkadir for the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. The Gwinnett County Police Department is holding a press conference around 4:30 p.m. to give more details.
1 dead, 10 seriously injured in fiery Clayton County crash, cops say
One person was killed and 10 others were injured Saturday morning in a Clayton County crash, police said....
Alleged drug dealer indicted for death of Forsyth County teen
Photo by(Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) A suspected drug dealer who investigators say sold the drug that killed a Forsyth County teenager has been formally indicted on murder and drug charges.
Police release video of suspected shooter in 15-year-old’s death at Morrow party
Nearly two weeks after a fatal shooting outside a Clayton County party attended by hundreds of local high schoolers, police have shared security video of the suspect.
Video shows deadly Clayton County shooting where 15-year-old died
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video released by Clayton County Police showed the suspected shooter at a birthday party where a 15-year-old girl was killed earlier this month. Police said they believe the person firing in the video was shooting in 15-year-old Laila Harris' direction. They released two angles of the video, hoping that someone from the public would recognize the person in the shots.
fox5atlanta.com
Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check
KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘It’s really heartbreaking’ Witness recounts fatal Clayton County car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Isaiah Lester thought Saturday would be a typical day at work but it was everything but that. He was one of the first on the scene after a fiery car crash happened, right outside of his job on Tara Boulevard. “We saw the smoke...
Pedestrian hit, killed by 81-year-old driver in Marietta, police say
An 81-year-old man who was driving in Marietta early Friday morning hit and killed a pedestrian, continued driving and was later found stopped on a highway in southeast Bartow County, according to police.
Comments / 0