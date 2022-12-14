Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Board of Education award teacher grants
Some members of the prize patrol surprise teacher Beth Bohart with the news. Pictured from left, Thomas Horton, Dr. Phillip Brown, Becky Parries, Beth Bohart, Dr. Olivia Sikes, Dr. Kim Morrison, Wendy Carriker, Andy Mehaffey, Penny Willard and Tim Matthews. The Mount Airy City Schools Board of Education recently awarded...
Mount Airy News
Alumni game event to feature former state champs
More details have been released about an alumni basketball game benefit today in Mount Airy, including players from former state championship teams being among the participants. The fundraiser spearheaded by the Technology Student Association (TSA) group at Mount Airy High is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in the school...
Mount Airy News
Six honored with highest firefighter award
Six area men were recently recognized with the Advanced Firefighter Certificate, one of the highest awards which can be bestowed by the North Carolina State Firefighters Association. “This certification is the highest recognition a firefighter can earn within the state of North Carolina,” according to information provided by the Westfield...
Mount Airy News
State football champs blitz City Hall
Bears Head Coach J.K. Adlkins, left, listens as Mayor Jon Cawley reads a resolution of recognition in honor of the team’s accomplishment. Commissioner Chad Hutchens, left, tells Bears players that he could “see the fight” in them while watching the state title game. Last Saturday, the Mount...
Grades released on hospitals in region
Hospitals in southeast North Carolina received consistant grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical
WYFF4.com
Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
Check out the 5 Triad communities that will get North Carolina dollars for community development plans
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Five rural municipalities across the Piedmont Triad are receiving state funds through the American Rescue Plan to help develop their core business districts and extend the reach of their staffs. The NC Department of Commerce on Thursday announced that 42 local governments in rural areas will divide $19.76 million in grants […]
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy basketball roundup
WALNUT COVE — Mount Airy became the final team in Surry County to open basketball season with games at South Stokes on Dec. 13. The season was delayed due to the football team’s run to the 1A State Championship. The girls team had already been practicing for a month before playing their first game, while nearly two-thirds of the boys team only had one official practice before playing their first game.
Mount Airy News
Surry in winter
Unlike today’s skates that are sized boots with the blade permanently attached ice skaters from earlier times used adjustable blades that fit nearly any shoe or boot. They were secured with clamps and leather straps. These are part of the museum’s collection. Six people are shown ice skating,...
North Carolina leads nation in reported drag event backlash: GLAAD report
A GLAAD report released last month is shedding light on the fraught state of drag artist-led events in the United States, and North Carolina is at the front of the pack.
triad-city-beat.com
Most commonly seen birds in North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 210 count sites in North Carolina. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
WXII 12
North Carolina to receive $1.4 million to create economic opportunities in rural areas
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is amongst the states to receive a $1.4 million grant to ensure people living in rural areas have equitable access to the infrastructure and equal economic opportunities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development made the announcement on Friday as part of the Biden-Harris...
Mount Airy News
With nearly 100 jobs at stake, ‘Project Cobra’ still up in air
Cobras are known for striking hard and fast, but the same kind of quickness has not accompanied a local economic-development project named for that snake which affects almost 100 jobs. Project Cobra is a code name assigned to the endeavor to keep secret the name of an existing local company...
cbs17
Thank you, Bill: CBS 17 celebrates the career and retirement of Meteorologist Bill Reh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At the end of day Friday, CBS 17 Meteorologist Bill Reh will officially be retired. All week long, CBS 17 has been celebrating Bill Reh’s career and personality has brought to the screen for nearly four decades. Keeping viewers entertained and informed about the...
Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
Will a North Carolinian become first Powerball millionaire of the year?
(WGHP) — A group of eight North Carolinians will get a VIP trip for two to New York City to celebrate New Year’s Eve, and one of the eight may become the first Powerball millionaire of the year, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. They won the trip, including an exclusive New Year’s […]
DMV staffing struggles continue in NC despite raise and bonuses
State transportation leaders say DMV offices are facing significant staffing shortages.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 jackpot after buying $1 lottery ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Stajos, of Charlotte, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an N.C. Education Lottery news release. Stajos bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot on […]
WXII 12
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
