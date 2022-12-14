ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy News

Board of Education award teacher grants

Some members of the prize patrol surprise teacher Beth Bohart with the news. Pictured from left, Thomas Horton, Dr. Phillip Brown, Becky Parries, Beth Bohart, Dr. Olivia Sikes, Dr. Kim Morrison, Wendy Carriker, Andy Mehaffey, Penny Willard and Tim Matthews. The Mount Airy City Schools Board of Education recently awarded...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Alumni game event to feature former state champs

More details have been released about an alumni basketball game benefit today in Mount Airy, including players from former state championship teams being among the participants. The fundraiser spearheaded by the Technology Student Association (TSA) group at Mount Airy High is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in the school...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Six honored with highest firefighter award

Six area men were recently recognized with the Advanced Firefighter Certificate, one of the highest awards which can be bestowed by the North Carolina State Firefighters Association. “This certification is the highest recognition a firefighter can earn within the state of North Carolina,” according to information provided by the Westfield...
WESTFIELD, NC
Mount Airy News

State football champs blitz City Hall

Bears Head Coach J.K. Adlkins, left, listens as Mayor Jon Cawley reads a resolution of recognition in honor of the team’s accomplishment. Commissioner Chad Hutchens, left, tells Bears players that he could “see the fight” in them while watching the state title game. Last Saturday, the Mount...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WYFF4.com

Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy basketball roundup

WALNUT COVE — Mount Airy became the final team in Surry County to open basketball season with games at South Stokes on Dec. 13. The season was delayed due to the football team’s run to the 1A State Championship. The girls team had already been practicing for a month before playing their first game, while nearly two-thirds of the boys team only had one official practice before playing their first game.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry in winter

Unlike today’s skates that are sized boots with the blade permanently attached ice skaters from earlier times used adjustable blades that fit nearly any shoe or boot. They were secured with clamps and leather straps. These are part of the museum’s collection. Six people are shown ice skating,...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Most commonly seen birds in North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 210 count sites in North Carolina. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
GEORGIA STATE
Mount Airy News

With nearly 100 jobs at stake, ‘Project Cobra’ still up in air

Cobras are known for striking hard and fast, but the same kind of quickness has not accompanied a local economic-development project named for that snake which affects almost 100 jobs. Project Cobra is a code name assigned to the endeavor to keep secret the name of an existing local company...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WXII 12

School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
SURRY COUNTY, NC

