ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

1 injured in crash involving crane on I-64 in West Virginia; westbound lanes closed

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buPXD_0jispQYH00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – I-64W is shut down near the 29th Street exit close to the 15.5 mile marker in Cabell County, according to West Virginia 511.

West Virginia State Police say a crane went over a hill in that area. One person has been taken to the hospital. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the crane was traveling the interstate, and not one that was working in the work zones on I-64.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

There is no word on the condition of the person injured or what caused the crash at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

Trucking company sent violation notice in West Virginia chemical spill

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The legal battle surrounding a chemical spill in the Paint Creek areas continues in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Commissioners say a Final Notice of Violation was served to Dennis West of Gadsden, Gillard and West, LLC. Dennis West was the driving for the trucking company when his truck crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike near Pax on Aug. 24, 2022, causing the chemical spill and closing part of the West Virginia Turnpike for nearly 20 hours. West, from South Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI following the crash, authorities said at the time of his arrest.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Firefighters battle house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Firefighters are battling a house fire in Cabell County, West Virginia. The fire was reported to first responders just before 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Guyan Avenue. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire is under control. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

House fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m.
NITRO, WV
q95fm.net

One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County

One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Milton man found not guilty in GoMart parking lot shooting death

MILTON, W.Va. — A 12-member Cabell County says a Milton man is not guilty of second degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the GoMart in Milton last year. Carl Rose Jr., 41, was acquitted Friday following a trial that began earlier this...
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire in Elkview, West Virginia

UPDATE (3:43 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16): An elderly woman is in the hospital following a fire at a home in Elkview. It broke out around 2 p.m. on Blue Creek Rd. Right now, it is not clear how the fire started. As our 13 News crew was on the scene Friday afternoon, the family […]
ELKVIEW, WV
wymt.com

Shooting sends one man to the hospital, leaves another facing charges

WILLIAMSON, WVa. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A shooting Thursday afternoon in Mingo County sent one man to the hospital and ended with another man being charged, according to the Williamson Police Department. The shooting was reported just before 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Logan Street in Williamson. Officers say a...
WILLIAMSON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle Friday morning structure fire in Ohio

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency crews responded to a working structure fire on Friday morning in Rutland Township. Fire officials say the incident happened on Happy Hollow Road around 4:05 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a detached building with nearby exposure, fire officials say. Crews put out the fire and performed overhaul to […]
RUTLAND, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy