1 injured in crash involving crane on I-64 in West Virginia; westbound lanes closed

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – I-64W is shut down near the 29th Street exit close to the 15.5 mile marker in Cabell County, according to West Virginia 511.

West Virginia State Police say a crane went over a hill in that area. One person has been taken to the hospital. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the crane was traveling the interstate, and not one that was working in the work zones on I-64.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

There is no word on the condition of the person injured or what caused the crash at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.