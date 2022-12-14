Forecast: Heavy rain here to stay through Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – The rain is here to stay through Thursday morning!

It will likely get heavier, too, overnight through the morning drive time.

There could be a few thunderstorms in the mix, but the risk of severe, damaging storms will stay to our east. Although the risk of severe storms is low, the wind will pick up through the morning, especially in the mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect with gusts up to 40-50 mph possible.

It’s cold rain, too! Temps won’t change much through the night and morning, mainly hovering in the 40s, with mid and upper 30s in the mountains. But as the rain moves out and tapers off Thursday afternoon, neighborhoods in Upstate S.C. and east toward Rockingham will get a little warmer, reaching the 50s to near 60.

So the rain won’t last all day, moving out in the afternoon.

That sets the stage for a dry weekend! Sunshine returns Friday, but temperatures remain chilly.

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. T’storm possible. Low 42.

Thursday: Morning rain/thunderstorms. PM showers move out. High 49.

