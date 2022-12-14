Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Fire destroys home in Loganville area of Gwinnett Friday
Photo credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. LOGANVILLE, GA, Dec. 17, 2022) – A home in Loganville was destroyed by fire on Friday evening according to Captain Ryan McGiboney, Public Information Officer with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. McGiboney reports that the homeowner was not at home at the time, but arrived as firfeighters were battling the blaze.
accesswdun.com
Two hospitalized after crash in downtown Flowery Branch
Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Flowery Branch Friday night. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Nissan Frontier was going south on Ga. 13 approaching Phil Niekro Boulevard when it ran a red light and hit a westbound Volkswagen Jetta. The Frontier was flipped onto its roof.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘It’s really heartbreaking’ Witness recounts fatal Clayton County car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Isaiah Lester thought Saturday would be a typical day at work but it was everything but that. He was one of the first on the scene after a fiery car crash happened, right outside of his job on Tara Boulevard. “We saw the smoke...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Car runs into the office at Whits Inn in Loganville
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 16, 2022) – The police presence in the parking lot at the Whits Inn in Loganville Friday morning was because a car had run into the office of the motel. According to the City of Loganville spokesman, Robbie Schwartz, a woman reportedly went to pay her bill and hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes and hit the wall.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Gun stolen out of vehicle; attempts to buy vehicle with gift cards; report of vehicle hitting man in wheelchair in the roadway
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious car –...
accesswdun.com
7 people displaced after mobile home fire in northwest Hall County
A family of seven was displaced after a mobile home fire Thursday evening in northwest Hall County. According to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue, crews arrived at 7:30 p.m. at the fire at a single-story mobile home in the 5800 block of Saddle Club Drive. The fire...
Accidental electrical fire engulfs Gwinnett County home, officials say
A Gwinnett County home went up in flames Friday evening, causing major damage during an accidental fire, officials said....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Investigation underway after female found dead in a parked car in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after South Fulton police officials say a female was found dead inside a parked car in South Fulton on Saturday morning. Officials tell Atlanta News First, around 10:40 a.m. officers responded to a call about a “possible deceased female.”...
accesswdun.com
Wreck with entrapment shuts down Ga. 75 north of Helen
A vehicle down a 300-foot embankment with one person trapped Wednesday night shut down Ga. 75 between Helen and Hiawassee for three hours. The wreck was reported just before 6:30 and after the injured individual was freed, the highway reopened about 9:30, said White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett.
1 dead, 10 seriously injured in fiery Clayton County crash, cops say
One person was killed and 10 others were injured Saturday morning in a Clayton County crash, police said....
Nationwide Report
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Barrow County (Barrow County, GA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Barrow County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened along Old Thompson Mill Road and State Route 211. According to the authorities, a major collision involved a dump truck, a FedEx truck, and an unidentified vehicle at around 12:05 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Habersham County wreck Thursday seriously hurts passenger
A wreck north of Clarkesville Thursday afternoon seriously injured the passenger. A green Kia Sorento SUV driven by 52-year-old David William McConnell of Clarkesville was traveling north on New Liberty Road in the northbound lane and traveled off the east shoulder of the roadway, the Georgia State Patrol said. GSP...
Porch pirate arrested for stealing holiday packages from several Ga. houses, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Jackson County man is in custody after stealing packages off of porches across the county, according to deputies. Deputies say James William Ford, 39, nabbed holiday packages off of doorsteps in West Jackson, Hoschton, Pendergrass and Jefferson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington, Newton County plan to demolish water plant, drain City Pond
COVINGTON — Significant changes are in the works for the water system serving Newton County residents. Under a memorandum of understanding approved by the city of Covington and coming before the Newton County Board of Commissioners in January, the city-owned Williams Street Water Treatment Plant will be decommissioned and all drinking water will be treated at the Cornish Creek Water Treatment Plant at Lake Varner.
Woman found dead in car in Union City; driver detained
A man was detained Saturday morning after a woman was found dead inside the vehicle he was driving in Union City, police...
Manager arrested for stealing medicine from assisted living center, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The manager of an assisted living center has been arrested and faces multiple charges for a burglary at the center’s campus, according to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, Daniel E. Rampey,...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Wigs and money stolen from a home; shots fired; cables brought down by truck and traffic stops result in arrests
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Traffic Stop –...
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
44-year-old man hit and killed by car in Athens-Clarke County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 44-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Athens-Clarke County Dec. 14. He was walking north on Cleveland Road near Hanover Drive when a 2013 Toyota Sequoia struck him. He was taken to a hospital by emergency personnel, where he later died. The man’s name has not been released.
Woman’s body reportedly found inside car on Georgia highway
UNION CITY, Ga. — A woman’s body was reportedly found inside of a car on a highway in Union City, Georgia. Before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Union City Police Department officers were called by the City of South Fulton Police Department about a woman who was possibly dead inside a car, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived at the 5000 block of Roosevelt Highway, they found a woman unresponsive inside a black car.
