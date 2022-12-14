ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Fire destroys home in Loganville area of Gwinnett Friday

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. LOGANVILLE, GA, Dec. 17, 2022) – A home in Loganville was destroyed by fire on Friday evening according to Captain Ryan McGiboney, Public Information Officer with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. McGiboney reports that the homeowner was not at home at the time, but arrived as firfeighters were battling the blaze.
LOGANVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Two hospitalized after crash in downtown Flowery Branch

Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Flowery Branch Friday night. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Nissan Frontier was going south on Ga. 13 approaching Phil Niekro Boulevard when it ran a red light and hit a westbound Volkswagen Jetta. The Frontier was flipped onto its roof.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Breaking: Car runs into the office at Whits Inn in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 16, 2022) – The police presence in the parking lot at the Whits Inn in Loganville Friday morning was because a car had run into the office of the motel. According to the City of Loganville spokesman, Robbie Schwartz, a woman reportedly went to pay her bill and hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes and hit the wall.
LOGANVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Wreck with entrapment shuts down Ga. 75 north of Helen

A vehicle down a 300-foot embankment with one person trapped Wednesday night shut down Ga. 75 between Helen and Hiawassee for three hours. The wreck was reported just before 6:30 and after the injured individual was freed, the highway reopened about 9:30, said White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham County wreck Thursday seriously hurts passenger

A wreck north of Clarkesville Thursday afternoon seriously injured the passenger. A green Kia Sorento SUV driven by 52-year-old David William McConnell of Clarkesville was traveling north on New Liberty Road in the northbound lane and traveled off the east shoulder of the roadway, the Georgia State Patrol said. GSP...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington, Newton County plan to demolish water plant, drain City Pond

COVINGTON — Significant changes are in the works for the water system serving Newton County residents. Under a memorandum of understanding approved by the city of Covington and coming before the Newton County Board of Commissioners in January, the city-owned Williams Street Water Treatment Plant will be decommissioned and all drinking water will be treated at the Cornish Creek Water Treatment Plant at Lake Varner.
COVINGTON, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

44-year-old man hit and killed by car in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 44-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Athens-Clarke County Dec. 14. He was walking north on Cleveland Road near Hanover Drive when a 2013 Toyota Sequoia struck him. He was taken to a hospital by emergency personnel, where he later died. The man’s name has not been released.
ATHENS, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman’s body reportedly found inside car on Georgia highway

UNION CITY, Ga. — A woman’s body was reportedly found inside of a car on a highway in Union City, Georgia. Before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Union City Police Department officers were called by the City of South Fulton Police Department about a woman who was possibly dead inside a car, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived at the 5000 block of Roosevelt Highway, they found a woman unresponsive inside a black car.
UNION CITY, GA

