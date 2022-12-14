Read full article on original website
TSA agents have stopped thousands of guns at airport checkpoints this year, prompting the agency to raise fines and suspend some passengers' TSA PreCheck access
TSA agents found a total of 6,301 firearms at checkpoints in 2022 as of Friday, the agency says. The previous record was 5,972 firearms in 2021.
BBC
Airport security 100ml liquid rule to be scrapped
Some security rules on liquids and items such as laptops in airport hand luggage will be scrapped in 2024. The government has set a deadline of June 2024 for most UK airports to install new high-tech 3D scanners, that show more detailed images of baggage. The changes will see the...
Rules on liquids and laptops to be eased at UK airports from June 2024
Rules around taking liquids and laptops through airport security will be eased from June 2024, the government has said. The announcement of the biggest relaxation of aviation security regulations in decades confirms reports last month that the change would come in the year after next. Passengers at most major UK...
TSA has stopped record number of guns at airport security checkpoints in 2022
As of Friday, officers had stopped 6,301 guns at airport security checkpoints nationwide, according to the Transportation Security Administration. More than 88% of the firearms were loaded.
Everything you need to know about traveling with your favorite foods, according to the TSA’s rules
Want to take your favorite foods with you when you travel? Here's everything you need to know about the TSA's 3-1-1 rule in your carry-on and checked bags.
Southwest Airlines Tests a Big Boarding Process Change
With the holiday season upon us, parents are already dreading the headaches that can come from flying with a big family. Some airlines, like Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report, will charge more money if you want to make certain the entire family sits together on their flight. Hawaiian, Alaska, American Airlines, and many others will let you pre-assign a seat when you are purchasing a ticket, so you can make certain that everyone sits together.
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling to Orlando was split up, despite one of the adults offering to swap seats, according to BBC radio show "On Your Behalf."
ZDNet
Southwest, United, and American Airlines have a new enemy -- the internet's ugliest site
I'm constantly being told that data is all-important. I'm not quite convinced. Sometimes, the evidence of my own eyes and life experience -- subjective data, you might call it -- will always triumph over a spreadsheet, a graph, or a trumpeting startup founder. I wonder, then, what you might think...
Christmas flight fears as airlines expected to make cancellations ahead of Border Force strike
For many British families, Christmas 2022 was expected to be the first festive season for three years when they could plan a winter escape or a family visit overseas. Covid travel restrictions have now almost all been lifted – but now there is the fear that many passengers could find their flights cancelled ahead of a strike by staff at UK Border Force.Members of the PCS union who check passports at six UK airports will walk out in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security for eight of the last nine days of the year: 23-26 and 28-31 December...
TODAY.com
Several brands of dark chocolate contain possibly unsafe levels of lead, Consumer Reports finds
Dark chocolate is that rare sweet treat with health benefits, potentially helping to reduce inflammation and supporting heart health thanks to its powerful antioxidants, nutritionists say. But dark chocolate may also contain two heavy metals harmful to health, Consumer Reports warns in an investigation published Thursday, Dec. 15. When the...
BBC
No emergency doctors service overnight due to staff sickness
The Isle of Man's out-of-hours doctors service is closing between midnight and 08:00 BST due to staff sickness until further notice. The Manx emergency doctors service (MEDS) was forced to close at short notice on Sunday for the same reason. A Manx Care spokeswoman said if usual calls to the...
denver7.com
These Are the Best Airlines in the World Right Now, According to a New Report
Inflation has affected the prices of goods, services and the general cost of living. So it’s no surprise that airline ticket prices have also increased. However, airfares have risen much faster than overall inflation, with an annual increase of 42.9%, the highest on record. So if you plan to spend a significant amount on air travel in the near future, you want to be sure you’re buying tickets from a quality airline.
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
cntraveler.com
We Asked Flight Attendants: Should Passengers Tip Cabin Crew?
In addition to keeping everyone in the aircraft cabin safe, flight attendants pour us drinks like bartenders, deliver us meals like servers, help with our baggage like bellhops, and attend to our every need like concierges. And while we readily give gratuities to all of those hospitality professionals for their service, we rarely even think to tip our flight attendants, who wear all those hats and more.
Amazon may have slowed its warehouse expansion, but it still added space equal to half of Walmart's distribution capacity this year
Amazon's warehouse growth still overshadows its largest competitors even after significantly slowing down new warehouse construction.
British Airways accidentally flew a pet dog to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville, leaving it traumatized, report says
Five-year-old Bluebell has caused thousands of dollars's worth of damage since a traumatic 60-hour ordeal, her owners told the Mirror.
Amazon’s plastic waste increased by 18 percent in 2021: report
Amazon generated 709 million pounds of plastic waste in 2021, an 18 percent increase from 2020, according to a new report from environmental group Oceana. About 26 million pounds of the company’s plastic waste flowed into the world’s waterways and oceans last year — up from 23.5 million pounds in 2020 — despite Amazon’s repeated pledge…
Mom warns of dangers after baby swallows popular product
It led to five surgeries for little Kennedy Mitchell.
Amazon used enough plastic air packets in its boxes to circle the planet 800 times in 2021, an outside group found. The company said it used far less.
Amazon for the first time shared how much plastic packaging it used. The group Oceana estimated the waste is three times what the company reported.
Amazon, Walmart Roll Out New Ways to Shop
Retail giants Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report wage a fierce battle for business with Amazon having a much larger online presence with 2.5 billion average site visitors monthly compared to Walmart's 429 million, Storebrands.com reported in October. However, Walmart has the brick and mortar dominance with the Bentonville, Ark., retailer having 4,650 stores in the U.S. compared to Amazon's 29 Amazon Go stores as of November, Scrapehero reports.
