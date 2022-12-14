Read full article on original website
Manager arrested for stealing medicine from assisted living center, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The manager of an assisted living center has been arrested and faces multiple charges for a burglary at the center’s campus, according to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, Daniel E. Rampey,...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Gun stolen out of vehicle; attempts to buy vehicle with gift cards; report of vehicle hitting man in wheelchair in the roadway
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious car –...
No bond for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Albert Norton Sunday morning. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir will continue to be held without bond, unless a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge decides to grant it to him. Abdulkadir...
Jackson County porch pirate suspect arrested
Jackson County authorities have arrested a man suspected of stealing packages from homes in the Hoschton area in recent weeks. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said James William Ford, 39, of Jefferson was arrested Thursday at a home in the West Jackson area and is facing charges of Porch Piracy and Theft by Taking.
Police believe correctional officer had no connection to killer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia at about 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. He is suspected of killing Riner at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex Tuesday morning. Police say...
Video shows deadly Clayton County shooting where 15-year-old died
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video released by Clayton County Police showed the suspected shooter at a birthday party where a 15-year-old girl was killed earlier this month. Police said they believe the person firing in the video was shooting in 15-year-old Laila Harris' direction. They released two angles of the video, hoping that someone from the public would recognize the person in the shots.
Man in 20s found shot dead in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are investigating after a man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2900 block of Gus Place...
Police arrest Bogart mail theft suspect
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department reports the arrest of a mail theft suspect: Joseph Webb was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail. Police say the 21 year-old Bogart man stole from mailboxes in Bogart, taking letters and packages over the past several months. From the ACCPD…. On December 13, 2022,...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Gwinnett SWAT arrest suspect in the murder of senior correctional officer
(Lawrenceville, Ga., December 16, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police announced an arrest in the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. The Gwinnett County SWAT Team arrested Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, of Dacula at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. He was arrested in Lithonia, Ga. and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.
Police give update after suspect arrested in correctional officer's death
Police said officers arrested 22-year-old Dacula man Yahya Abdulkadir for the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. The Gwinnett County Police Department is holding a press conference around 4:30 p.m. to give more details.
Woman found dead in car in Union City; driver detained
A man was detained Saturday morning after a woman was found dead inside the vehicle he was driving in Union City, police...
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugs
Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. An Alpharetta police captain was arrested in Forsyth County for simple assault, family violence, and criminal assault.
Georgia police found missing girl, 11, suspected of being human trafficking victim
The missing Georgia girl who left her home earlier this week to meet an adult male she met online was found by police. Police did not say if the girl was with anyone.
‘It’s really heartbreaking’ Witness recounts fatal Clayton County car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Isaiah Lester thought Saturday would be a typical day at work but it was everything but that. He was one of the first on the scene after a fiery car crash happened, right outside of his job on Tara Boulevard. “We saw the smoke...
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. More News from WRBL Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting […]
Alleged drug dealer indicted for death of Forsyth County teen
Photo by(Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) A suspected drug dealer who investigators say sold the drug that killed a Forsyth County teenager has been formally indicted on murder and drug charges.
1 dead, 10 seriously injured in fiery Clayton County crash, cops say
One person was killed and 10 others were injured Saturday morning in a Clayton County crash, police said....
Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check
KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
Towns County Sheriff: Organized crime ring in region selling stolen equipment
Three Decatur residents were charged after allegedly ramming a Young Harris Police Department vehicle Wednesday night while trying to escape when officers converged on them as they unloaded equipment that had been reported stolen. That incident happened at Dollar General in Young Harris when Towns County Sheriff’s Office investigators and...
Man found fatally shot near entrance of his Gwinnett County home
A man was found shot to death Thursday evening at his Gwinnett County home, police said.
