ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

No bond for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Albert Norton Sunday morning. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir will continue to be held without bond, unless a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge decides to grant it to him. Abdulkadir...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County porch pirate suspect arrested

Jackson County authorities have arrested a man suspected of stealing packages from homes in the Hoschton area in recent weeks. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said James William Ford, 39, of Jefferson was arrested Thursday at a home in the West Jackson area and is facing charges of Porch Piracy and Theft by Taking.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police believe correctional officer had no connection to killer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia at about 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. He is suspected of killing Riner at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex Tuesday morning. Police say...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Video shows deadly Clayton County shooting where 15-year-old died

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video released by Clayton County Police showed the suspected shooter at a birthday party where a 15-year-old girl was killed earlier this month. Police said they believe the person firing in the video was shooting in 15-year-old Laila Harris' direction. They released two angles of the video, hoping that someone from the public would recognize the person in the shots.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Police arrest Bogart mail theft suspect

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department reports the arrest of a mail theft suspect: Joseph Webb was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail. Police say the 21 year-old Bogart man stole from mailboxes in Bogart, taking letters and packages over the past several months. From the ACCPD…. On December 13, 2022,...
BOGART, GA
WRBL News 3

New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. More News from WRBL Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting […]
BARROW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check

KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
KENNESAW, GA
accesswdun.com

Towns County Sheriff: Organized crime ring in region selling stolen equipment

Three Decatur residents were charged after allegedly ramming a Young Harris Police Department vehicle Wednesday night while trying to escape when officers converged on them as they unloaded equipment that had been reported stolen. That incident happened at Dollar General in Young Harris when Towns County Sheriff’s Office investigators and...
YOUNG HARRIS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy