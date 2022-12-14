ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
kccrradio.com

College Student Returning For Christmas Stuck In Denver By Winter Storm

PIERRE — Winter Storm Diaz forced the closure of Pierre Regional Airport on Tuesday, stranding many traveling to Pierre in Denver and other locations. Raegan Winder is in grad school in Tucson, Arizona, but has family in Pierre. She, her boyfriend and sister were coming home for winter break and have been marooned in the Mile High City since Tuesday…
PIERRE, SD
9News

Blizzard snow will help eastern Colorado drought, but there is a downside

BURLINGTON, Colo. — Farmers and ranchers on the Eastern Plains of Colorado will rarely turn down precipitation, but a blizzard isn't as helpful as you might think, especially a December blizzard. But first, the good. The blizzard hit the most drought-stricken portion of Colorado. Level 2 Severe drought conditions...
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Denver

Are you planning a visit to the beautiful city of Denver? Or perhaps you live in the area. Once temperatures soar, you’ll want to check out one of these refreshing spots to beat the heat! Let’s learn about the best swimming holes near Denver!. Paradise Cove Swimming Hole...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Artic air to bring frigid temperatures to Colorado next week

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), artic air is expected to plunge toward Colorado next week, potentially bringing bitterly cold temperatures to some parts of the state. "Arctic air will spill southward through the plains with some of this colder air affecting eastern Colorado on Thursday. There is still some uncertainty as to how cold and how far west this arctic air will penetrate into eastern Colorado," the service said. ...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Fire destroys woman’s hard-fought dog-grooming shop

A dog grooming salon in Lyons is now boarded up after a fire tore through the shop on Thursday. Courtney Fromm reports. Fire destroys woman’s hard-fought dog-grooming shop. A dog grooming salon in Lyons is now boarded up after a fire tore through the shop on Thursday. Courtney Fromm reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Snow possible Thursday as deep cold persists

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday was a little warmer than expected, but we still managed to tie the record for coldest high temperature for the date. The high temperature was 37 degrees. That ties the record coldest high for the date set back in 1922. More Record Cold Highs...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

Timed entry to return at Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park's (RMNP) timed entry system will be back for a fourth year. The park announced Friday it will implement another pilot permit reservation system beginning on May 26, 2023, with some modifications. The system is similar to the one used this year,...
highlandsranchherald.net

Small price drop unlikely to reverse skyrocketing home values in Colorado

Danielle and Stephan Storinsky “saw the writing on the wall.” It foretold how the housing market might change. So, earlier this year, the married couple sold their Arvada townhome. They timed it just right. They capitalized before concerns about inflation took center stage. They sold their home when...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy