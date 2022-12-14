ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 17

bluegrass70
4d ago

2 years away. these juniors committing means nothing. be surprised if he honors it.

Reply
9
Poose
3d ago

5 stars in highschool , now go earn your position , actually the 2-3 star players are the best ones

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Ohio State ‘blindsided’ by five-star commitment news

Saturday, the college football world was shocked by the news that five-star 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola was de-committing from Ohio State. It sounds like no one was more shocked than the Buckeyes coaching staff. Raiola’s decision was announced by On3’s Hayes Fawcett, who noted that the “6’3 225 QB from Chandler, AZ had been committed to Read more... The post Ohio State ‘blindsided’ by five-star commitment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Dylan Raiola, 5-star QB and top 2024 prospect, decommits from Ohio State

Dylan Raiola is officially no longer committed to Ohio State per On3 Sports Hayes Fawcett. Raiola was a key piece of the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting class. Raiola is a 5-star QB out of Chandler, Arizona per the 247Sports Composite. Raiola is also the No. 1 QB and the top prospect nationally in his class.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit

Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

There Are 6 Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

UAB and Miami (OH) got the party started with a game that went down to the wire - and finished like Super Bowl XXIV. The Blazers escaped with a 24-20 win in the Bahamas Bowl. Not long later, Troy and UTSA battled in an ugly, turnover-filled affair. At the end of the Cure Bowl, it was the Trojans that were left standing with an 18-12 win.
Larry Brown Sports

Nebraska makes decision on ex-coach Mickey Joseph

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made a decision on the future of former interim coach Mickey Joseph after his domestic violence arrest last month. Joseph will not return to Nebraska, with a school spokesperson confirming that the former coach is no longer employed by the university. “Coach Joseph is no longer...
LINCOLN, NE
The Comeback

Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub

This season, Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has made a name for himself this season with several different circus catches on his way to becoming the first unanimous All-American receiver in program history. However, he did not win this year’s Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver. But he Read more... The post Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering Early Signing Day

The 2023 recruiting cycle is heating up with the Early Signing Period next week. Top prospects across the country continue to announce their college decisions. The SEC is in the dirver's seat, with the three top classes heading into Wednesday, according to 247Sports' rankings. Some of these teams have players already practicing. That could benefit both parties.
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State offers 5-Star 2025 Michigan quarterback

The drama for Ohio State Football quarterback recruiting seems like it is on full tilt the last few days. Let’s quickly recap what has happened. On Wednesday the 14th, 2023 South Dakota signal caller Lincoln Kienholz flipped his pledge from washington to the Buckeyes. Saturday the 17th saw massive news, as Arizona 5-Star and top overall prospect in the 2024 class, Dylan Raiola decommitted from the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Colorado LB, 3-star prospect for 2023, decommits from Nebraska

One piece of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class has reopened his recruitment just a few days ahead of the Early Signing Period opening up. The player is Hayden Moore, a 3-star linebacker out of Aurora, Colorado with Power 5 offers from around the country. He was to the Huskers since June but decided to reopen his recruitment and decommit from Nebraska on Sunday.
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

CBB world mourns loss of Big East legend

Syracuse basketball legend Louis Orr, who played between 1976 and 1980 and was a member of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class, has died at the age of 64 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr and teammate Roosevelt Bouie formed the “Louie and Bouie Show” and propelled Syracuse into...
SYRACUSE, NY
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Ewald Jr., 4-star CB via 2025 class, announces B1G commitment

Chris Ewald Jr. is going to Michigan to play college football. Michigan’s already-dominant defense got a promise that it will have a loaded roster in years to come on Friday. The Wolverines earned a commitment from 4-star cornerback Chris Ewald Jr out of the class of 2025. Ewald is...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy