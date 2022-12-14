Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Italian economy minister says ECB rates hikes worrying for Rome
ROME (Reuters) -The prospect of subsequent hikes in interest rates by the European Central Bank is worrying for highly indebted countries like Italy, its economy minister said on Saturday. “We have benefited as a country for several years of a favourable situation, with interest rates close to or below zero,...
1470 WMBD
Italian economy to grow 0.4% in 2023, average inflation at 7.3% – central bank
MILAN (Reuters) – The Italian economy is expected to grow by 0.4% next year, a sharp slowdown compared with the 3.8% seen for 2022, the central bank said on Friday. Yet the view for 2023 is slightly better compared with the 0.3% seen in October, while expectations for 2024 growth stand at 1.2% against the previous estimate of 1.4%.
1470 WMBD
Regulators find deficiencies in Credit Suisse resolution plan, shortcomings in BNP Paribas plan
(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp identified two deficiencies in Credit Suisse’s so-called “living will” that details how the firm would be unwound in the event of bankruptcy related to the bank’s U.S. governance and cash flow forecasting. Banking...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Millions of Americans Would Get $3,600 Payments in 2023 Under New Plan
Scores of Americans were lifted out of poverty thanks to 2021's expanded child tax credit. Whether it comes back in 2023 is another question.
1470 WMBD
Bundesbank sees recession, higher inflation in Germany
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Inflation in Germany, the euro zone’s biggest economy, is likely to be higher than earlier thought while economic growth will be weaker with a recession next year now certain, the Bundesbank said on Friday in a biannual update of its economic forecasts. The new forecasts...
1470 WMBD
Take Five: Keeping the lights on
(Reuters) – The Bank of Japan will be the last of the major central banks to hold a policy meeting this year, and policy-makers in emerging economies also mark the year-end with rates decisions. The state of the U.S. housing market is in focus, while in Europe unusually cold...
1470 WMBD
EU reaches agreement on pivotal carbon market deal – Czech EU presidency
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union negotiators reached agreement early on Sunday on overhauling the bloc’s carbon market, the bloc’s main policy tool for fighting global warming, the Czech EU presidency said. “The agreement … will allow us to meet climate objectives within the main sectors of the...
1470 WMBD
Russian cenbank says Otkritie sale will go through this year
(Reuters) – Russia’s Central Bank Governor said on Friday that the sale of bailed-out lender Otkritie Bank to Russia’s No. 2 lender VTB Bank would go through before the end of the year. (Reporting by Reuters)
Comments / 0