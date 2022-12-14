MILAN (Reuters) – The Italian economy is expected to grow by 0.4% next year, a sharp slowdown compared with the 3.8% seen for 2022, the central bank said on Friday. Yet the view for 2023 is slightly better compared with the 0.3% seen in October, while expectations for 2024 growth stand at 1.2% against the previous estimate of 1.4%.

2 DAYS AGO