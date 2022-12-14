ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Italian economy minister says ECB rates hikes worrying for Rome

ROME (Reuters) -The prospect of subsequent hikes in interest rates by the European Central Bank is worrying for highly indebted countries like Italy, its economy minister said on Saturday. “We have benefited as a country for several years of a favourable situation, with interest rates close to or below zero,...
Italian economy to grow 0.4% in 2023, average inflation at 7.3% – central bank

MILAN (Reuters) – The Italian economy is expected to grow by 0.4% next year, a sharp slowdown compared with the 3.8% seen for 2022, the central bank said on Friday. Yet the view for 2023 is slightly better compared with the 0.3% seen in October, while expectations for 2024 growth stand at 1.2% against the previous estimate of 1.4%.
Bundesbank sees recession, higher inflation in Germany

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Inflation in Germany, the euro zone’s biggest economy, is likely to be higher than earlier thought while economic growth will be weaker with a recession next year now certain, the Bundesbank said on Friday in a biannual update of its economic forecasts. The new forecasts...
Take Five: Keeping the lights on

(Reuters) – The Bank of Japan will be the last of the major central banks to hold a policy meeting this year, and policy-makers in emerging economies also mark the year-end with rates decisions. The state of the U.S. housing market is in focus, while in Europe unusually cold...
EU reaches agreement on pivotal carbon market deal – Czech EU presidency

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union negotiators reached agreement early on Sunday on overhauling the bloc’s carbon market, the bloc’s main policy tool for fighting global warming, the Czech EU presidency said. “The agreement … will allow us to meet climate objectives within the main sectors of the...
Russian cenbank says Otkritie sale will go through this year

(Reuters) – Russia’s Central Bank Governor said on Friday that the sale of bailed-out lender Otkritie Bank to Russia’s No. 2 lender VTB Bank would go through before the end of the year. (Reporting by Reuters)

