Look: Tiger Woods Had Message For His Ex-Wife Today
On Saturday morning, Tiger and Charlie Woods stepped on the first tee for the first round of the PNC Championship. Just moments after the father-son duo hit their first tee shots, Tiger had a message for Charlie's mother. Woods sent a congratulatory message to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren after she gave birth earlier this week.
Golf.com
Charlie Woods is also hurting. Here’s what happened, according to family friend
Charlie Woods is hurting, too? Charlie Woods is hurting, too. “You know these kids: They’ll be running by tomorrow,” Notah Begay said. Indeed. That’s the good news. But the unfortunate update is that Charlie, the 13-year-old son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, may be slowed for this weekend’s PNC Championship, the event that pairs major winners with family members. A left leg limp from the younger Woods was noticeable during Friday’s pro-am, and on the Golf Channel broadcast, Begay, an analyst and Woods family friend, said it came after he rolled his ankle while hitting on the range.
Golf World Reacts To Charlie Woods' Outfit On Sunday
Today is the final round of the 2022 PNC Championship, and Tiger and Charlie Woods are dressed for the occasion. The father-son duo enters today tied for second place, two shots back of the lead. They're firmly in contention, and since today is Sunday, that means only one thing. You...
Golf.com
‘How awesome is that?’ Tiger Woods breaks down son Charlie’s golf swing
Over the last several years, Tiger Woods has morphed from 15-time major champion to Golf Dad. He’s still the former, but the latter takes up more of his time. Woods and his son, Charlie, are the most famous pairing at this weekend’s PNC Championship in Orlando. They finished second last year and enter this one a little nicked up but still among the favorites.
Golf.com
2022 PNC schedule: Tiger, Charlie, tee times, format, and more
The 2022 PNC Championship is set to begin on Saturday in Orlando. Here’s everything you need to know about the event. The PNC Championship is back for 24th time this weekend as some of the best parent-child duos duke it out on the golf course for the crown. For the 11th year in a row, the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club will play host, and the excitement is as high as ever.
'I've Hit 15 Million' - Gary Player Claims Incredible Total Of Golf Balls Hit Over His Career
87-year-old Gary Player says hitting the range, and the gym, hard over the years was the key to his success
Look: Charlie Woods Is Limping At PNC Championship
Charlie Woods might be a bit banged up at the PNC Championship. Woods, who is the son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, was seen limping during the warmup for Friday’s pro-am at the 2022 PNC Championship. Here's the video:. Jourdan then followed this tweet up with a report that...
Greg Norman says he met with Justin Thomas to discuss LIV Golf, 'door is open' for Rory McIlroy despite his thoughts on CEO
Another day, another opportunity for Greg Norman to make headlines. The LIV Golf CEO has been making the rounds of late, with his latest stop coming with bunkered magazine. Norman claimed he met with Justin Thomas, one of the biggest names in golf, to discuss the possibility of adding him to the Saudi-backed circuit, per the report.
Golf.com
How to watch Tiger Woods at the 2022 PNC Pro-Am on Friday: TV schedule, tee times
The 2022 PNC Championship kicks off with Friday’s Pro-Am at the Ritz-Carlton GC, and Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will be there. Here’s what you need to know to watch Friday’s PNC Pro-Am on TV or online. The PNC Championship consists of only two rounds on...
Golf.com
PNC Championship purse, payout breakdown and winner’s share
The PNC Championship may be an unofficial PGA Tour Champions event, but there’s still money on the line on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. The 20 two-person teams in the 36-hole scramble are playing for a $1.085 million purse, with $200,000 going to the winning team. Second place takes home $80,000 and last place receives $40,000. (According to USGA rules, amateurs are only allowed to accept up to $1,000.)
Golf Digest
A junior golfer asked Gary Player for an autograph—then got some legendary golf advice
ORLANDO — As Gary Player walked off the range, fresh off hammering his final few drives into the distance before his 9:08 a.m. final round tee time at the PNC Championship, he spotted a young boy in the crowd, holding a flag. "Come here young man," the 87-year-old Player...
Golf.com
Vijay, Qass Singh sprint past Team Woods, Team Thomas for PNC Championship belts
Thanks to a “committee” decision, Vijay and Qass Singh were not placed in the final grouping of Sunday’s final round of the PNC Championship, despite finishing earlier than the team they shared second place with. That team was of course Tiger and Charlie Woods. But the Singhs...
Golf.com
How it felt inside the ropes with Tiger (and Charlie) Woods | Rogers Report
Hello, friends, and welcome to a special Friday edition of the Rogers Report! To put it quite simply, today was awesome. I had never followed Tiger for a full 18 holes, but today? Today I got to be inside the ropes following him and Charlie. Going in, I had no idea what to expect. A lot of people, sure. And a lot of security. But besides that I was just eager to find out how it would all play out. So let’s run through my day from start to finish.
Golf.com
WATCH: Tiger, Charlie Woods make key eagle amid scorching 9-under stretch
At Tiger and Charlie Woods’ first PNC Championship in 2020, the younger Woods had a career highlight, making his first eagle by himself in the first round. Two years later, the elder Woods repaid the favor, but that doesn’t begin to tell the story of Team Woods’ fifth hole of the 2022 PNC Championship.
Report: LIV Golf President Quit Role After Heated Argument
It has been revealed that Atul Khosla stepped down from his COO role at LIV due to a heated exchange with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Governor of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund
Golf.com
At the PNC, Charlie Woods’ celebrity is larger than ever
ORLANDO, Fla. — It was bound to happen eventually. Charlie Woods, the lookalike son of the greatest golfer of this generation, could not remain a secret forever. Not with that charisma, and especially not with that golf swing. But it’s fair to wonder if anyone intended for him to...
Golf.com
A mini-tour player became … bottomless (!) Here’s the bizarre reason why
Mason Carmel couldn’t find his ball. But we all got one helluva story. As first reported by the Fire Pit Collective’s Ryan French — whose reporting on the subject matter is tireless and whose Twitter account is a must-follow — Carmel hit his tee shot right on the 387-yard, par-4 4th on the West Course at Fountains Country Club in Florida, and he finished with a bogey on Monday during the Fountains December Classic, an event on the Minor League Golf Tour. But in between is where things got good.
Golf.com
PNC Championship live coverage: How to watch Tiger, Charlie on Sunday
Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods start the second and final day of the PNC Championship two strokes behind their friend/foes Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas. Team Thomas shot 57 for a 15-under scramble score on Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton GC in Orlando, and they lead Team Woods and Team Singh by two. Just three back is Team Langer.
Golf.com
The 6 favorite things GOLF staffers added to their bags in 2022
When you work at GOLF.com, testing out new gear is part of the gig — clubs and otherwise. While we try not to play favorites, everyone on our staff found something in 2022 that stood out from the pack. Below are 6 items that earned a spot in our bag for the foreseeable future.
Golf.com
From Trevino to Daly to Tiger, the PNC is producing great TV already
If you didn’t tune in to Friday’s PNC Championship pro-am, I get it. The golf season has stretched past its limit. It ended in August, but not really, and again in September, but not really, and certainly it should have ended by November, right? But it didn’t really end there, either, and so here we are with the PNC on the telly, a tournament that finishes a week before Christmas and just two weeks before the 2023 golfing year begins again. So, again, no hard feelings if you sat this one out.
