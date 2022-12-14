Hello, friends, and welcome to a special Friday edition of the Rogers Report! To put it quite simply, today was awesome. I had never followed Tiger for a full 18 holes, but today? Today I got to be inside the ropes following him and Charlie. Going in, I had no idea what to expect. A lot of people, sure. And a lot of security. But besides that I was just eager to find out how it would all play out. So let’s run through my day from start to finish.

