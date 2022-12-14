To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse trailed Cornell for 19 minutes in the first half. It couldn’t defend the 3 and hardly had any production from Jesse Edwards. But, by the time the final buzzer sounded, a 14-5 run that ended the first half and sparked a massive second half lead, helped SU mount a double-digit win. The victory was arguably the ugliest of the Orange’s season, but they have now won five straight games and wrapped up non-conference play with an 8-5 record.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO