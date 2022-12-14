Read full article on original website
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
Syracuse uses strong 4th quarter to defeat Wake Forest
Dyaisha Fair's 3-pointer to give Syracuse a 30-29 lead would only last for just one minute and 16 seconds. Wake had drained a 3 on the other end to give itself the halftime 32-30 lead.
Second-chance efforts propel Syracuse over Wake Forest in 1st ACC win
Dyaisha Fair pulled the ball out toward midcourt before driving downhill again. Taking on Kaia Harrison, Fair crossed over from right to left, getting into the paint with ease. Leaning toward the basket and finishing with her right hand, Fair made the bucket as Harrison was whistled for the foul with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter. She converted the three-point play to put Syracuse up 55-53.
Ailing Jesse Edwards dominates second half in Syracuse’s comeback win
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Jesse Edwards has made a living inside the paint against Syracuse's nonconference opponents. He stops players from driving at the hoop and — if they manage to get off a close-range shot — there's a good chance it could get blocked as one of Edwards' 36 swats this season. However, despite the center also grabbing double-digit rebounds on seven separate occasions this year, Edwards has had early season struggles.
Syracuse defeats Cornell 78-63 behind stronger 2nd half
Judah Mintz sidestepped and turned around, reaching out with both arms to grab an errant Cornell pass from the baseline six minutes into the second half. He took off, finding Joe Girard III, who eventually heaved an overhead cross-court pass to Chris Bell for a 3.
Observations of Syracuse vs. Cornell: Rebounding woes, 1st-half run fuels win
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse trailed Cornell for 19 minutes in the first half. It couldn't defend the 3 and hardly had any production from Jesse Edwards. But, by the time the final buzzer sounded, a 14-5 run that ended the first half and sparked a massive second half lead, helped SU mount a double-digit win. The victory was arguably the ugliest of the Orange's season, but they have now won five straight games and wrapped up non-conference play with an 8-5 record.
Syracuse wins USC National Coaching Staff of the Year
After winning the program's first ever national championship on Monday, Syracuse's coaching staff was honored by the United Soccer Coaches as National Coaching Staff of the Year. This comes after they were awarded with USC South Region Staff of the Year and Ian McIntyre was awarded Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year.
Syracuse hires Rocky Long, creator of 3-3-5 defense, as defensive coordinator
Over a week after losing defensive coordinator Tony White to Nebraska, Syracuse has found his replacement: Rocky Long, New Mexico's defensive coordinator and the creator of the 3-3-5 defensive scheme the Orange have run for the past three seasons.
Opponent preview: Everything to know about Cornell, SU’s final nonconference opponent
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse extended its winning streak to four with a 15-point victory against Monmouth Monday night. The Hawks entered the game 1-9, but played competitively with SU, even leading several minutes into the second half. The Orange, though, were able to win comfortably behind strong performances from Judah Mintz and Joe Girard III. After starting the season 3-4, the Orange have recovered to a 7-4 record and are projected to win their next four games.
Former Syracuse basketball star Louis Orr dies at 64
Former Syracuse basketball player Louis Orr passed away on Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 64. Orr scored 1,487 points in his career at Syracuse from 1976 to 1980. He was...
Notre Dame transfer cornerback Jayden Bellamy commits to Syracuse
Jayden Bellamy, a transfer cornerback from Notre Dame, announced his commitment to Syracuse on Friday. He will have four years of eligibility. Bellamy spent this season at ND, where he didn't appear in any...
