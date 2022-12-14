ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan lands commitment from elite Coastal Carolina OLB transfer

Former Coastal Carolina outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart entered the transfer portal following head coach Jamey Chadwell’s departure for Liberty a few weeks ago. He was instantly seen as one of the top player in the portal, having played 2 seasons in Myrtle Beach. Stewart whittled his impressive offer list...
Former Purdue OL announces transfer destination

Former Purdue offensive lineman Spencer Holstege announced he will be transferring from Purdue to UCLA Sunday morning, making the move from the B1G to the Pac-12… at least for a couple of years. Holstege was a 4-star recruit in the Class of 2019 and a starter for the Boilermakers...
Nathan Carter, UConn RB transfer, commits to Michigan State

Star UConn running back transfer Nathan Carter announced Sunday morning that he would be transferring to Michigan State, perhaps ready to continue the line of talented running backs out of the Spartans program. Carter had 65 rushes for 405 yards and 1 touchdown this past season, playing in just 4...
Michigan OL Karsen Barnhart, DB DJ Turner address questions on plans for 2023

Karsen Barnhart and D.J. Turner were asked about if they are planning on returning to Michigan next season. The pair of Wolverines were asked this on Friday. Barnhart stated that he is most likely planning on coming back next season. Barnhart played in nine games for the Wolverines this season. Barnhart received an All-B1G selection in 2022 and was a part of Michigan’s Joe Moore semifinalist offensive line.
Michigan captures Joe Moore Award for nation's top O-line in back-to-back seasons

Michigan is back in the College Football Playoff, making a return trip to the semifinals after repeating as B1G champs in 2022. Anyone looking for a key to Michigan’s turnaround and two-year resurgence needs to look no further than the players in the trenches. On Saturday, the Wolverines were announced as the recipients of the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the best offensive line in the country.
ASU's expansion into California seen as rare step for a public state university

To succeed in today's higher education landscape, ASU President Michael Crow sees one path forward: "Innovate or fail." It's a mindset that has helped guide his now 20-year tenure — the University has set record enrollment numbers, it's formed new partnerships with businesses big and small and used its real estate to make money. Now, the University has opened campus locations outside Arizona's borders — a decision, particularly in California, that challenges the status quo of a public higher education institution.
Michael Barrett details what makes TCU’s offense so ‘versatile’

Michael Barrett knows that there’s a fight coming on the field as TCU and Michigan go head to head in the College Football Playoff. The veteran LB has been a key playmaker on the defense for the Wolverines. Barrett is an All-Big Ten selection, and had a career-high tying 11 tackles against Ohio State this season. Barrett also had two impressive interceptions in the Wolverines 52-17 destruction of Rutgers.
Labor board makes shocking decision on USC athletes

In a landmark ruling, a local National Labor Relations Board has found that USC football and basketball players are employees of the university, Pac-12 and NCAA. If the finding is upheld in court, it could apply to athletes who play basketball or football at other private universities, giving them the rights of employees, including the right to unionize.
Bulldogs finish off historic turnaround with LA Bowl win

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team finished off a historic turnaround in Saturday’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, as the Bulldogs beat Washington State 29-6 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs became the first team in FBS history to start the season 1-4 and finish with 10 wins. They closed […]
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona Released

Christmas Weekend 2022 Weather Forecast PatternPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. With the latest storm system having been departed, the weather has become calmer. These calmer conditions will continue through the next couple of weeks due to the polar jet stream retreating north again. This was expected within the December 2022 forecast I put out (Click here).
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California

The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
