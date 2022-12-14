ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Miss Wisconsin crowned Miss America 2023

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke of Wausau, has been named Miss America. The 20-year-old was crowned the winner Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Stanke will receive a $50,000 scholarship as Miss America and will hold the title for the next year. The 20-year-old...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy