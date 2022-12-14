ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

House fire extinguished quickly on Northeast Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters managed to cease a house fire Sunday afternoon. The structure fire happened around 4:30 p.m., Dec. 18, on El Charro Street towards the Northeast Side of town. According to fire officials, they were able to knock down the fire quickly. The flames were contained to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters were quick to respond to a Southeast apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 6100 block of Pecan Valley Drive at around 5 a.m. According to fire officials, the fire was contained in one or two apartments, but all residents were evacuated. No...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – A cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side. Fire crews were dispatched to the 13600 block of Landmark Hill Drive at around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found fire in the home. Fire officials say that a woman had a cooking accident...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters battled heavy fire at an East side commercial building

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters went into defensive mode to fight the blaze of a burning building on the East side. The incident happened at the 87000 block of IH10 E and FM 1516 for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they encountered a fully evolved building. Crews immediately...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Altercation between husband and wife leads to stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – A domestic violence issue led to a stabbing between a husband and wife. The stabbing happened around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, on Anchor Drive towards the North Side of town. Police say the husband and wife got into an altercation and one of them stabbed the other.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man fatally shot outside a West side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for the suspects who shot and killed a man outside a West side apartment complex. The incident happened at the 5600 block of Culebra Road at around 2 p.m. According to officials, 21-year-old Brandon Turley had returned from Jack in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two people dead following East Side car accident, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been killed after a pedestrian car crash on Friday night. The fatal accident happened around 8:00 p.m., Dec. 16, on Rigsby Avenue, towards the East Side of town. According to the police, two people were struck and killed crossing the roadway. This is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police say I-10 in Boerne will be closed due to fatal crash

BOERNE, Texas – Westbound I-10 will be closed for several hours due to a single-vehicle fatality crash, according to the Boerne Police Department. Police say that officials are investigating the fatal crash and that West I-10 from Christus Parkway past Highway 46 will be shut down for several hours.
BOERNE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police on the lookout for suspect who ran over woman in a parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Wurzbach at around 1:28 p.m. Police say that the woman was sitting on the ground in a parking lot when a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and ran over the woman.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Bexar County Jail inmate dies after suffering from a 'medical episode'

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate has died after suffering from an apparent ‘medical episode.’. On Dec. 4, 2022, a deputy was about to distribute a dinner tray to 47-year-old Derrick Ellison, but Ellison was not responding and seemed to be having trouble breathing. When officials...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing victim outside bar

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a deadly stabbing over the Summer outside a popular bar near UTSA. 31-year-old Marc Champoux is charged with first-degree murder, accused of stabbing 25-year-old Bryan Aguilar outside Deol Bar back in June of 2022. Police tracked down...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested for committing lottery fraud, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after stealing loads of lottery tickets and cashing in on them. Police say 35-year-old Alex Vasquez and others would enter local convenience stores, take the entire lottery ticket case, and then leave. According to the police, Vasquez would cash in on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

