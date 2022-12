U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, whose district neighbors El Paso and includes more than 800 miles of the border, said on "Face the Nation" that what he saw at a migrant center in that city, he had "never seen before." The border region is preparing for an influx of migrants as the pandemic-era policy known as Title 42, which allowed for the expulsion of migrants, is set to come to an end this week.

EL PASO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO