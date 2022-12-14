Read full article on original website
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Holiday Season: 5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Arctic cold front could hit San Antonio on Christmas week
SAN ANTONIO - Skies are starting to clear from north to south. The rest of the day will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Light NE breeze. Mostly clear and cold overnight, with lows from the mid 30s to the lower 40s. Sunday. Some...
San Antonio braces for 'coldest air of the season' this Christmas
Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing next week.
5 San Antonio must see Christmas light displays
SAN ANTONIO—Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time for holiday cheer. San Antonio has many locations that share their Christmas spirit. Many believe that Christmas is “the best time of the year.” Local San Antonians, as well as large corporations, go all out preparing their holiday lighting displays. For dazzling Christmas light displays, here are five places you should visit! 1.San Antonio River Walk – Locals and visitors enjoy the River Walk during the holiday season. The day after Thanksgiving, San Antonio celebrates the lighting of the river by kicking off the lighting celebration with the annual Holiday River Parade! The downtown section of the River Walk is illuminated with holiday lights and decorations. This Christmas light experience is free, so you cannot beat the price! There are thousands of lights draped and hanging over the majestic trees that line the river, making downtown a magical place at night. The holiday lights will remain on through January 9, 2023. The River Walk is located in downtown San Antonio. 2.Light up the Night at The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa– The JW Marriott is one of the most luxurious hotels in San Antonio. This Resort’s holiday lighting experience is free and open to the public. The magnificent lobby, restaurants, water park, and grounds are covered in lights. Not only are there lights and holiday activities, but there are also Christmas movies playing on a huge projection screen throughout the evenings. With entertainment suitable for all ages, the JW Marriott is free and open to the public. The Resort’s light show starts on November 16 and runs through December 30.
These before-and-after photos show how much San Antonio has changed
San Antonio's continued development and growth means that the local scenery changes dramatically each year — and the city is downright unrecognizable compared to how it looked 15 years ago. Some of the changes have been for the better, but others less so. On the plus side, the River...
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
Cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – A cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side. Fire crews were dispatched to the 13600 block of Landmark Hill Drive at around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found fire in the home. Fire officials say that a woman had a cooking accident...
'We're not going anywhere': Atascosa County couple describes their underground home
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — When a 4,000 square foot underground home blew up in southeast San Antonio Friday night, an Atascosa County couple who've been living in an underground house for 37 years watched and listened to all the details of the explosion with rapt attention. Danny Brown, who...
Thousands of military service members wait in San Antonio to fly home for the holidays
Thousands of service members from every branch of the military lined up at the San Antonio International Airport to see their families for the holidays. “It’s just the people and company I miss the most. I could go on and on about the food and all that, but it’s just the people. I miss my family,” Private Jose Gallegos said.
Firefighters battled heavy fire at an East side commercial building
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters went into defensive mode to fight the blaze of a burning building on the East side. The incident happened at the 87000 block of IH10 E and FM 1516 for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they encountered a fully evolved building. Crews immediately...
Voodoo Doughnut announces opening of first San Antonio store
SAN ANTONIO – Voodoo Doughnut, home of ‘America’s Greatest Doughnut,’ the Bacon Maple Bar, will soon be opening a new store in San Antonio. The Voodoo Doughnut store will be their 16th store nationally, the first here in San Antonio. The store, located at 400 E. Houston Street, will open on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at 8 a.m.
PHOTOS: Holiday Box with Fox to feed thousands of families across San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - With our viewers help, we were able to feed thousands of families across the Alamo City this holiday for Fox San Antonio's Holiday Box with Fox. These boxes will be delivered to the families on Friday.
H-E-B Just Opened Another Brand Store In Texas Perfect For Superfans
Get your H-E-B merch at this newly opened brand store!
City will spend $400,000 to help businesses struggling with construction mayhem
SAN ANTONIO - After hearing from unhappy business owners affected by seemingly endless construction, the cityof San Antonio is launching a $400,000 pilot program to help. Three-fourths of the money will go toward marketing and promotion - letting people know which businesses are open and how to reach them. "One...
Changes for Bandera road take a step forward, here's what you need to know
SAN ANTONIO — It's a road project years in the making. Thursday San Antonio took a major step forward in the Bandera Road project. Some still feel there are questions to be answered like Daniel Keith at San Antonio staple Rainbow Gardens. One of its locations backs up to...
Texas music legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top pairing up for two San Antonio-area shows in April
Tickets for both shows go onsite this Friday.
It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
Hit-and-run kills two people in east San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were hit and killed by a vehicle while they were crossing an east-side street in a designated crosswalk. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday in the 2700 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Comanche Park. San Antonio police said a vehicle...
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next week
San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio on Wednesday, December 21.
Owner of property and site of deadly San Antonio explosion never obtained proper building permits, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of the underground structure that was the site of a deadly southeast-San Antonio explosion last week never obtained the proper permits to build such a property despite aerial images identifying potential construction as early as 2016, local officials tell KENS 5. The explosion rattled...
