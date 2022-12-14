ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Arctic cold front could hit San Antonio on Christmas week

SAN ANTONIO - Skies are starting to clear from north to south. The rest of the day will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Light NE breeze. Mostly clear and cold overnight, with lows from the mid 30s to the lower 40s. Sunday. Some...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
lakefrontollu.com

5 San Antonio must see Christmas light displays

SAN ANTONIO—Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time for holiday cheer. San Antonio has many locations that share their Christmas spirit. Many believe that Christmas is “the best time of the year.” Local San Antonians, as well as large corporations, go all out preparing their holiday lighting displays. For dazzling Christmas light displays, here are five places you should visit! 1.San Antonio River Walk – Locals and visitors enjoy the River Walk during the holiday season. The day after Thanksgiving, San Antonio celebrates the lighting of the river by kicking off the lighting celebration with the annual Holiday River Parade! The downtown section of the River Walk is illuminated with holiday lights and decorations. This Christmas light experience is free, so you cannot beat the price! There are thousands of lights draped and hanging over the majestic trees that line the river, making downtown a magical place at night. The holiday lights will remain on through January 9, 2023. The River Walk is located in downtown San Antonio. 2.Light up the Night at The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa– The JW Marriott is one of the most luxurious hotels in San Antonio. This Resort’s holiday lighting experience is free and open to the public. The magnificent lobby, restaurants, water park, and grounds are covered in lights. Not only are there lights and holiday activities, but there are also Christmas movies playing on a huge projection screen throughout the evenings. With entertainment suitable for all ages, the JW Marriott is free and open to the public. The Resort’s light show starts on November 16 and runs through December 30.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

These before-and-after photos show how much San Antonio has changed

San Antonio's continued development and growth means that the local scenery changes dramatically each year — and the city is downright unrecognizable compared to how it looked 15 years ago. Some of the changes have been for the better, but others less so. On the plus side, the River...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – A cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side. Fire crews were dispatched to the 13600 block of Landmark Hill Drive at around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found fire in the home. Fire officials say that a woman had a cooking accident...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters battled heavy fire at an East side commercial building

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters went into defensive mode to fight the blaze of a burning building on the East side. The incident happened at the 87000 block of IH10 E and FM 1516 for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they encountered a fully evolved building. Crews immediately...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Voodoo Doughnut announces opening of first San Antonio store

SAN ANTONIO – Voodoo Doughnut, home of ‘America’s Greatest Doughnut,’ the Bacon Maple Bar, will soon be opening a new store in San Antonio. The Voodoo Doughnut store will be their 16th store nationally, the first here in San Antonio. The store, located at 400 E. Houston Street, will open on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at 8 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

