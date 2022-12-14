SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport was busier than normal Saturday morning as an estimated 4,000 soldiers head home for the holidays. As part of the annual operation known as Holiday Block Leave, military members in uniform will arrive at San Antonio International Airport by bus over a week-long period from local military bases starting on Dec. 17. They represent all branches of the military and will leave San Antonio to spend time with their families and friends.

