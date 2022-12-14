Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Holiday Season: 5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Thousands of military troops stationed in San Antonio headed home for holidays
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport was busier than normal Saturday morning as an estimated 4,000 soldiers head home for the holidays. As part of the annual operation known as Holiday Block Leave, military members in uniform will arrive at San Antonio International Airport by bus over a week-long period from local military bases starting on Dec. 17. They represent all branches of the military and will leave San Antonio to spend time with their families and friends.
news4sanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot at woman on the highway
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after an unknown person in a separate vehicle shot at her on the highway. The incident happened at the IH 10 Colorado at around 7:40 p.m. Police say the woman was in a car with other passengers when an unknown...
news4sanantonio.com
Altercation between husband and wife leads to stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – A domestic violence issue led to a stabbing between a husband and wife. The stabbing happened around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, on Anchor Drive towards the North Side of town. Police say the husband and wife got into an altercation and one of them stabbed the other.
news4sanantonio.com
Vacation or staycation? It's the big question for many planning last second holiday trips
SAN ANTONIO — With gas prices lowering and inflation easing we went to see where you will get the best deal for your last second holiday vacation or staycation. San Antonio, it's the holiday season and even Santa is ready for a vacation. Travel planners said you can expect...
news4sanantonio.com
City will spend $400,000 to help businesses struggling with construction mayhem
SAN ANTONIO - After hearing from unhappy business owners affected by seemingly endless construction, the cityof San Antonio is launching a $400,000 pilot program to help. Three-fourths of the money will go toward marketing and promotion - letting people know which businesses are open and how to reach them. "One...
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters were quick to respond to a Southeast apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 6100 block of Pecan Valley Drive at around 5 a.m. According to fire officials, the fire was contained in one or two apartments, but all residents were evacuated. No...
news4sanantonio.com
Police need your help finding suspects who shot Uber driver and passenger
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspects who shot an Uber driver and a passenger. The incident occurred Wednesday, Dec. 14., along Northwest Loop 410 towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the Uber driver and passenger were driving away from a bar when...
news4sanantonio.com
House fire extinguished quickly on Northeast Side, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters managed to cease a house fire Sunday afternoon. The structure fire happened around 4:30 p.m., Dec. 18, on El Charro Street towards the Northeast Side of town. According to fire officials, they were able to knock down the fire quickly. The flames were contained to...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot after confronting suspects who were breaking into his vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was shot confronting three men breaking into his vehicle. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Clark Avenue at around 1:44 p.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot...
news4sanantonio.com
Man fatally shot outside a West side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for the suspects who shot and killed a man outside a West side apartment complex. The incident happened at the 5600 block of Culebra Road at around 2 p.m. According to officials, 21-year-old Brandon Turley had returned from Jack in the...
news4sanantonio.com
Arctic cold front could hit San Antonio on Christmas week
SAN ANTONIO - Skies are starting to clear from north to south. The rest of the day will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Light NE breeze. Mostly clear and cold overnight, with lows from the mid 30s to the lower 40s. Sunday. Some...
news4sanantonio.com
Cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – A cooking accident led to a house fire on the Northeast side. Fire crews were dispatched to the 13600 block of Landmark Hill Drive at around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found fire in the home. Fire officials say that a woman had a cooking accident...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for committing lottery fraud, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after stealing loads of lottery tickets and cashing in on them. Police say 35-year-old Alex Vasquez and others would enter local convenience stores, take the entire lottery ticket case, and then leave. According to the police, Vasquez would cash in on...
news4sanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who ran over woman in a parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Wurzbach at around 1:28 p.m. Police say that the woman was sitting on the ground in a parking lot when a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and ran over the woman.
news4sanantonio.com
Changes for Bandera road take a step forward, here's what you need to know
SAN ANTONIO — It's a road project years in the making. Thursday San Antonio took a major step forward in the Bandera Road project. Some still feel there are questions to be answered like Daniel Keith at San Antonio staple Rainbow Gardens. One of its locations backs up to...
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters battled heavy fire at an East side commercial building
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters went into defensive mode to fight the blaze of a burning building on the East side. The incident happened at the 87000 block of IH10 E and FM 1516 for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they encountered a fully evolved building. Crews immediately...
news4sanantonio.com
Man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing victim outside bar
SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a deadly stabbing over the Summer outside a popular bar near UTSA. 31-year-old Marc Champoux is charged with first-degree murder, accused of stabbing 25-year-old Bryan Aguilar outside Deol Bar back in June of 2022. Police tracked down...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally struck two juveniles with vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after they were struck by an unknown vehicle on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Rigsby at around 11:58 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two victims in the eastbound lanes of Rigsby. Police say that...
news4sanantonio.com
Two people dead following East Side car accident, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been killed after a pedestrian car crash on Friday night. The fatal accident happened around 8:00 p.m., Dec. 16, on Rigsby Avenue, towards the East Side of town. According to the police, two people were struck and killed crossing the roadway. This is...
news4sanantonio.com
UTSA still searching for first bowl win following 18-12 defeat in Cure Bowl
The UTSA Roadrunners were in control for the majority of the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida. But momentum started to shift in favor of the Troy Trojans just before the end of the first half. After leading 12 to 7 at halftime, turnovers continued to plague quarterback Frank...
Comments / 0