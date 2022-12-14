Read full article on original website
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
Audit: Tennessee must curb Eastman plant's emissions in Kingsport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nine years after the EPA first found Tennessee’s Eastman Chemical Company was polluting the air with unsafe levels of sulfur dioxide from its coal-burning power plants, the state is still working to bring the company into compliance with national air quality standards. That’s according...
VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice
WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
Gov. Youngkin bans TikTok on state-owned devices
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that he is banning the use of TikTok on state-owned devices. The executive order also bans WeChat and any other applications developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings Limited. The ban is on state government devices and wireless networks and also requires businesses who contract with the state to prohibit the use of those applications on state-owned devices or IT infrastructure.
