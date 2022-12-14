RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that he is banning the use of TikTok on state-owned devices. The executive order also bans WeChat and any other applications developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings Limited. The ban is on state government devices and wireless networks and also requires businesses who contract with the state to prohibit the use of those applications on state-owned devices or IT infrastructure.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO