Judge unseals new details of contacts among Rep. Perry, Trump-connected attorneys
The document addressed communications among the Pennsylvania Republican, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, his aide Ken Klukowski and conservative lawyer John Eastman.
POLITICO
Binance boosted lobbying firepower just before FTX collapse
BINANCE ADDED 2 NEW FIRMS JUST BEFORE FTX COLLAPSE: The U.S. subsidiary of the world’s largest crypto exchange doubled its bench of outside lobbying firms days before the spectacular implosion of its rival exchange FTX that’s compounded global scrutiny of the industry and culminated in the arrest earlier this week of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
Jan. 6 committee prepares to deliver its judgment on Donald Trump
The select panel has its final public meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon and plans to release the first components of its final report.
POLITICO
Bottle bottle bills, y'all
PLASTICS POTENTIAL — We've pointed out before that plastic waste (some aspects of it, at least) is an area of environmental policy that could move forward in a split Congress. Thursday's Senate hearing on plastics lent more credence to that theory — specifically the prospects for a national fee...
POLITICO
Congress votes to spend more time together
SENATE MAGIC — That special something that gets the Senate to move at lightning speed to avoid a Friday session was on display last night. The chamber cranked through amendment and final-passage votes on the one-week federal funding patch, a whole day before the deadline. The new date to avoid a holiday season government shutdown is next Friday, Dec. 23.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
POLITICO
Weed is legal, but not all of it
Legal marijuana sales are set to begin in New York later this month, which is a little confusing if you’ve walked down a city street recently and noticed that the stuff is being openly sold from storefronts across the five boroughs. It’s a quandary for local officials: they’ve already...
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again
Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
POLITICO
Biden plans, Elon purges, Licht speaks
Good Sunday morning, Hanukkah begins today at sundown. Argentina and France are tied 2-2 late in the second half of the World Cup final as of publishing. 16 days until the 118th Congress begins, and the House elects a new Speaker. (Hot doc for parliamentary procedure nerds: “The First Day of a New Congress:A Guide to Proceedings on the House Floor”)
Scenes from a celebration of the same-sex marriage law — at Mar-a-Lago
“We are fighting for the gay community, and we are fighting and fighting hard,” Donald Trump told a Log Cabin Republicans gala.
POLITICO
Is the remote revolution over?
Good morning, rulers! Are you all listening to the new SZA album? I love it. I like F2F and Ghost in the Machine the most so far, but there are a *lot* of songs, so I’m sure new favorites will surface in the next few weeks. Thank you to Sophie Gardner for helping to put together this newsletter!
Senate passes $847B defense bill, forcing Biden’s hand on vaccine mandate
The compromise National Defense Authorization Act now heads to the White House for Biden’s signature.
POLITICO
U.S. intel slow to pivot on Covid
A GAP IN INTEL — The American intelligence community wasn’t ready for the Covid-19 pandemic and didn’t move quickly enough to stop it, according to a report Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released Thursday. POLITICO’s Erin Banco writes the report looked into the response in the...
Top MAGA Republicans Descend on Arizona Amid Fury Over Donald Trump's NFTs
Steve Bannon is set to speak at the Turning Point USA event after slamming the former president's NFT trading cards.
Oil industry faces end of the road in California regardless of Newsom penalty on profits
Fossil fuel companies face an existential threat in California as the state shifts to a carbon neutral future.
Biden administration set to start refilling oil reserve
The Energy Department will start with an initial request for 3 million barrels, asking companies for the barrels to be delivered in February, an official said.
TikTok national-security deal roiled by internal strife
National security agencies, as well as the DOJ, have pushed for more drastic action.
POLITICO
Michigan Democrats are making history
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez, Lara Priluck, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! The Fed raises interest rates again, Brittney Griner pledges to play in the WNBA again in her first statement since being released, Congress passes a one-week stopgap funding measure to avoid a government shutdown and President Joe Biden says the country is “all in” on Africa’s future during the U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. First, we focus on the turning political tides in the Great Lake State.
