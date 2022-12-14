ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

POLITICO

Binance boosted lobbying firepower just before FTX collapse

BINANCE ADDED 2 NEW FIRMS JUST BEFORE FTX COLLAPSE: The U.S. subsidiary of the world’s largest crypto exchange doubled its bench of outside lobbying firms days before the spectacular implosion of its rival exchange FTX that’s compounded global scrutiny of the industry and culminated in the arrest earlier this week of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Bottle bottle bills, y'all

PLASTICS POTENTIAL — We've pointed out before that plastic waste (some aspects of it, at least) is an area of environmental policy that could move forward in a split Congress. Thursday's Senate hearing on plastics lent more credence to that theory — specifically the prospects for a national fee...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Congress votes to spend more time together

SENATE MAGIC — That special something that gets the Senate to move at lightning speed to avoid a Friday session was on display last night. The chamber cranked through amendment and final-passage votes on the one-week federal funding patch, a whole day before the deadline. The new date to avoid a holiday season government shutdown is next Friday, Dec. 23.
INDIANA STATE
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
POLITICO

Weed is legal, but not all of it

Legal marijuana sales are set to begin in New York later this month, which is a little confusing if you’ve walked down a city street recently and noticed that the stuff is being openly sold from storefronts across the five boroughs. It’s a quandary for local officials: they’ve already...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Toni Koraza

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again

Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Biden plans, Elon purges, Licht speaks

Good Sunday morning, Hanukkah begins today at sundown. Argentina and France are tied 2-2 late in the second half of the World Cup final as of publishing. 16 days until the 118th Congress begins, and the House elects a new Speaker. (Hot doc for parliamentary procedure nerds: “The First Day of a New Congress:A Guide to Proceedings on the House Floor”)
POLITICO

Is the remote revolution over?

Good morning, rulers! Are you all listening to the new SZA album? I love it. I like F2F and Ghost in the Machine the most so far, but there are a *lot* of songs, so I’m sure new favorites will surface in the next few weeks. Thank you to Sophie Gardner for helping to put together this newsletter!
POLITICO

U.S. intel slow to pivot on Covid

A GAP IN INTEL — The American intelligence community wasn’t ready for the Covid-19 pandemic and didn’t move quickly enough to stop it, according to a report Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released Thursday. POLITICO’s Erin Banco writes the report looked into the response in the...
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

Michigan Democrats are making history

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez, Lara Priluck, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! The Fed raises interest rates again, Brittney Griner pledges to play in the WNBA again in her first statement since being released, Congress passes a one-week stopgap funding measure to avoid a government shutdown and President Joe Biden says the country is “all in” on Africa’s future during the U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. First, we focus on the turning political tides in the Great Lake State.
MICHIGAN STATE

