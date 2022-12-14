ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming on Friday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing some strong wind gusts in southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to WYDOT. While both interstates are open to other traffic, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect notifying all drivers of the strong winds.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming I-25 Closed Thursday Morning Cheyenne – Wheatland

Early Thursday morning, 12/15/22. High winds have drifted snow and closed a long portion of Wyoming's I-25. As of 5am Thursday morning WYDOT has posted the following. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of December 15 at 04:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
WHEATLAND, WY
K99

Study Looking At Bus Service Between Cheyenne And Fort Collins

A feasibility study is currently looking at the possibility of bus service between Cheyenne and Fort Collins, according to officials with the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization [MPO]. Tom Mason is the organization's Director, while Ginny Stevens is the organization's Senior Transportation Planner. They appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program...
FORT COLLINS, CO
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper News Now at 5 pm - Casper Revitalization

Wyoming and the cost of Immigration- Part 2- pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Immigration in Wyoming has had a rocky past. “Governor Mead expressed an interest in setting up a state program, and then there was a backlash from certain segments that, as I said, claimed a lot of horrible things would happen without much evidence,” said Jerry Fowler. Assistant Professor of the College of Law- Immigration at the University of Wyoming. According to Fowler, that hostility has grown nationally for unauthorized immigration to authorized immigration.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza

There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

New events venue coming to Natrona County

CASPER, Wyo. — In the near future, there will be a new locally owned venue to host weddings, banquets, concerts and all other manner of events, as Casper residents Barb and J.W. Jones hope to give back to their community with The Five Deuces. The idea to create the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

High winds ahead for Cheyenne residents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect up to 70 mph wind gusts today before the wind dies down this weekend. Today, Dec. 16, will be mostly sunny with a high of 20 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 15 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 40–45 mph before decreasing to 30–35 mph this afternoon. There is the possibility of wind gusts of up to 70 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of around 10 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 10 degrees. Winds will be west-northwest at 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
knopnews2.com

Hundred of High West Energy customers without power

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High West Energy customers in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado are without power. Nearly 200 people were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Nebraska Panhandle, where temperatures are in the low 20s and the feels like temperature is close to zero. The power outage was reported around...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to see subzero windchill temps over the weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though the snow from the past week has stopped falling, that doesn’t mean Cheyenne residents should expect any respite from chilly conditions any time soon, as this weekend is set to bring with it a cold snap and windchill temperatures below zero. Today, temperatures are...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Casper in store for chilly weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — Though the snow from the past week has stopped falling, that doesn’t mean Casper residents should expect any respite from chilly conditions any time soon, as this weekend is set to bring with it a cold snap and windchill temperatures below zero. Today, the National...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Do-Gooder Award: South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do-Dooder award. This week’s recipient is the morning crew at the South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug location. The morning crew was...
CHEYENNE, WY

