Ricki Lynn Lapington, 74, of Louisville passed away at 10:55 pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her home in Louisville. Ricki was born on January 14, 1948 in Louisville, the daughter of Arthur Rude and Murel Marie (Moore) Courtright. She married Wayne Lapington on January 12, 1973, in Casey, Illinois and they shared 49 years of marriage. Ricki was a fabricator at Crusade Enterprises in Flora, then later helped her husband with Lapington Water and Lapington Truck Service for many years. Ricki loved her vacations to Florida and Gulf Shores Alabama. She loved the ocean and loved to mushroom hunt in her “secret spot”. Ricki enjoyed playing Bunco with her friends and always made time for her family. Ricki was a woman of strong faith.

LOUISVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO