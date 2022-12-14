Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Effingham Radio
Holiday Lights & Festive Sights: Winners Announced
Visit Effingham was thrilled with the amount of participation in our ninth annual holiday light competition Holiday Lights & Festive Sights!. We received over 800 votes in the past week and enjoyed seeing our community continue this festive holiday tradition again this year. We are happy to announce the winners...
Effingham Radio
Mary Ann Brooks, 84
Mary Ann Brooks, 84, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at Bridle Brook Assisted Living & Memory Care Community in Mahomet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:30 am Tuesday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Ronald McDonald House.
Effingham Radio
Brownstown Board of Education to Meet Monday
The Brownstown Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, December 19th at 6:45pm. Consent agenda: Motion to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of the board of education held on Monday, November 21, Motion to approve the Treasurer’s Report, Motion to approve Bills, Motion to approve the 2023 schedule of regular meetings of the Board of Education, Motion to establish substitute rates for cook, secretary, janitor, and sub bus route positions for the remainder of FY 2023 to reflect the increase in Illinois minimum wage as of January 1, 2023.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Board to Meet Monday
The Effingham County Board is set to meet on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 4pm. Recognize Persons Who Wish to Speak on Agenda/Non-Agenda Items. Effingham Regional Career Academy – Presentation to the Board. Resolution – Honoring Tony Hille on 17 Years of Service with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department...
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Board of Education to Meet Monday
The Teutopolis Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, December 19th at 6:00pm for a Tax Levy Hearing. The regular board meeting will immediately follow. Call Regular Meeting to Order – Immediately Following. Opening Statement – School Board Members Day. Pledge of Allegiance. Recognition of Guests...
Effingham Radio
Dessie LaDonna Powell, 80
Dessie LaDonna Powell, 80, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 11:18 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Shelbyville, IL. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Sam Brooks officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. – noon Monday in the funeral home. A private family burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Traditions Hospice.
Effingham Radio
State Ranked Breese Central Hands Altamont 3rd Loss 63-42
24 hours removed from Altamont last took the court, the Indians traveled to Greenville to take part in the Comet Shootout. Altamont squared off with state ranked Breese Central and it was the Cougars who came away victorious 63-42. The game started out with a defensive struggle with both teams...
Effingham Radio
Ricki Lynn Lapington, 74
Ricki Lynn Lapington, 74, of Louisville passed away at 10:55 pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her home in Louisville. Ricki was born on January 14, 1948 in Louisville, the daughter of Arthur Rude and Murel Marie (Moore) Courtright. She married Wayne Lapington on January 12, 1973, in Casey, Illinois and they shared 49 years of marriage. Ricki was a fabricator at Crusade Enterprises in Flora, then later helped her husband with Lapington Water and Lapington Truck Service for many years. Ricki loved her vacations to Florida and Gulf Shores Alabama. She loved the ocean and loved to mushroom hunt in her “secret spot”. Ricki enjoyed playing Bunco with her friends and always made time for her family. Ricki was a woman of strong faith.
Effingham Radio
James Edward “Jim” Hapner, 84
James Edward “Jim” Hapner, 84, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Shelbyville Community Dialysis Center.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 33 year old Jordan Kritz of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for delivery of <5g of meth. Jordan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. CRASHES. December 14, 2022. At 7:40 A.M. at the intersection of Banker and Walk a vehicle driven by Natasha...
southernillinoisnow.com
Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
wglt.org
Q&A: Bloomington's new state Rep. Dan Caulkins talks about gun control, SAFE-T Act, and post-election resignations
Those living on Bloomington’s south and east side have a new state representative representing them in Springfield. His name is Dan Caulkins, a Republican from Decatur. He’s represented parts of rural McLean County before. But after Democrats redrew Illinois' political maps, Caulkins' new 88th House District now includes parts of Bloomington too.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
Man found dead in creek in Hillsboro, Illinois
HILLSBORO, Ill. – A man was found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday. Deputy Chief Tim Hooper for the Hillsboro Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased body near the school campus around 3 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body.
Coles Co. taxpayers demand answers after property tax hike
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a heated scene in the Coles County Courthouse Tuesday night. Concerned taxpayers confronted the board about property tax hikes they say are unfair. Attorney Sarah Hocking laid out the issue. She, and others who live among a handful of subdivisions in Lafayette Township, feel they’ve been targeted by […]
Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
U.S. Route 36 closed due to personal injury crash outside Long Creek
LONG CREEK, Ill., (WCIA) – Illinois State Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route after a crash involving personal injury occurred on U.S. Route 36. The crash happened around 8:30 this morning near Salem School Road in Long Creek. ISP is closing the route until further notice.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Investigation Leads to Arrest in a Hit-And-Run Fatal Crash
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested 61-year-old Carry P. Floyd of Decatur, IL for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving a Death (Class 1 felony) after his involvement in a fatal hit-and run-crash in Macon County on December 14, 2022. On December 15, 2022, the...
freedom929.com
BE ALERT TO COUNTERFEIT MONEY
(EFFINGHAM) With local and regional holiday shopping in full swing, all residents and business owners should be alert to the possibility of counterfeit money being passed. It was just a few weeks ago that the latest report indicated that counterfeit bills, in the $20 and $100 denominations, were showing up in various downstate locations. While the fake bills all had different serial numbers, some were rather noticeable due to the texture of paper, coloring, and centering. Authorities ask everyone to inspect all bills upon receipt and contact local law enforcement or state authorities if any fraudulent bills are suspected.
Comments / 0