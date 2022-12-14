Read full article on original website
Related
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
10NEWS
Yes, incarcerated workers still make license plates
Two out of three people incarcerated in state and federal prisons are also workers, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) estimated in a June 2022 report. Deb recently reached out to VERIFY with a question about incarcerated workers. She asked, “Do prisoners still make license plates?”. THE QUESTION. Do...
Comments / 0