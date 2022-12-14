ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Mount Horeb girl found safe

By Jaymes Langrehr
 3 days ago

UPDATE (7:20 p.m.): Mount Horeb Police Chief Doug Vierck says Leyla has been found safe.

PREVIOUS STORY:

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — Police in Mount Horeb are asking for the public’s help in finding a girl who did not return home from school on Wednesday.

According to the Mount Horeb Police Department, Leyla Martinez was last seen walking on Garfield Street near 8th Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Mount Horeb Area School District says Martinez usually walks along 8th Street on her way home but never made it there.

Mount Horeb Police Chief Doug Vierck told News 3 Now that authorities are using a K9 to try to track the girl’s scent.

She is described as being about 4 feet tall and between 50 and 60 pounds. She was wearing a red coat, blue jeans, and carrying a black and white backpack. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking people in the area to check their backyards, sheds, and other properties for the girl and are asking anyone who has seen her to call 911.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Blue Mounds Police Department, and Mount Horeb Fire and EMS Department are helping look for the girl.

