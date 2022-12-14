ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk County, PA

Ridgway holds broadband internet sessions for residents

By Tristan Klinefelter
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Elk County officials and residents were able to hear more about a plan to bring more broadband internet to the area.

The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, Executive Director Brandon Carson visited the North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission in Ridgway to hold a listening session and remind Pennsylvanians of the crucial role they have in ensuring their information is correct in the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband access map.

The Authority provided detailed information on reviewing the map and submitting individual and bulk challenges to ensure the map is as accurate as possible.

“I need people to understand how to use this instrument that the FCC put out, there are errors but it’s gonna get better as we go and it’s the best we’ve had by far,” Resource Development Agent for Central Pennsylvania Harry Crissy said.  “So we need, especially in our rural communities, to get dependable broadband service that’s gonna be crucial to the future.”

The FCC’s broadband access map shows all broadband serviceable locations across the United States where fixed broadband internet access service is or can be installed.

The commonwealth’s allocation of funding for broadband deployment under the federal infrastructure law is dependent upon the map being accurate.

Pennsylvanians should visit the map to search for their home address to determine whether the information listed by the FCC is accurate.

