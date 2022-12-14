ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is There Proof The People Of Utah Made Contact Long Ago?

I'm just going to say if you're into the paranormal and/or UFO/UAP phenomenon, it's becoming clear that the place you need to make a trip to is Utah. I'm all about Idaho and I have no doubt that there is some weird alien-related activity going on in the Treasure Valley, but it seems there is always something "other-worldly" happening in Utah.
ABC4

Utah winter activities you probably haven’t heard of before

Utah is known to have 'The greatest snow on earth' attracting skiers and snowboarders to its mountains, but that is not all this state has to offer during the winter months. This list presents activities ranging from skijoring to wintertime swimming that may surprise even the most seasoned Utahns.
ksl.com

Mexico's consul general in Utah says goodbye after 5 years as a voice for Latinos

SALT LAKE CITY — José V. Borjón is leaving the Beehive State after a five-year stint as the consul general of the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City. Borjón leaves for a new assignment in Poland this weekend. He will be replaced by Eduardo Baca Cuenca, whose experience includes representing the Mexican government in Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Seattle and Kuwait. Baca is expected to start in Salt Lake City by the end of December.
kslnewsradio.com

Four-year degrees will no longer be required for jobs

SALT LAKE CITY — Higher education is not a one-size fits all solution for hopes of getting a great career. Gov. Cox and the state of Utah are now doing away with a four-year degree requirement for state jobs. “Far too often degrees have become blanketed barriers to entry...
kuer.org

‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering

When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
KSLTV

RSV infections continue to rise in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah has seen an increasing number of RSV cases and now experts say they expect it to rise through the holidays. One local family is thankful they had care nearby when their 3-month-old son got sick with RSV. “I noticed something was off, he was...
890kdxu.com

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
Summit Daily News

Uinta Basin Railway opposition unites Colorado towns, Utah backcountry residents

Darrell Fordham is heartbroken. It took years for the resident of Lehi, Utah, to purchase 20 acres above Utah’s Argyle Canyon and build a cabin for family retreats. “I’ve sunk about $150,000 into that property,” he told Aspen Journalism. “We bought it back in 2006 just as a place to raise our kids. Get ’em out of the city, get ’em unplugged and off the cellphones.”
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide- December 16, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – December 16, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Bring home your new best friend in time for the holidays. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles...
KSLTV

Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
