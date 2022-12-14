Read full article on original website
Julian Edelman Calls Out NFL On Twitter After Dolphins-Bills Game
Julian Edelman wasn’t pleased with how the final game on the NFL’s Week 15 Saturday slate was officiated. Both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins were victims of questionable calls by referees at Highmark Stadium. The critical AFC East matchup effectively was decided on a costly whistle when Miami cornerback Kader Kohou was flagged for pass interference with 45 seconds left to play in the game. With the game tied at 29, the game-changing penalty brought the Bills all the way down to the Dolphins’ 10-yard line where they were easily able to set themselves up for the game-winning field goal.
Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How Dolphins, Ravens Losses Impact Patriots’ Playoff Picture
The Buffalo Bills inched closer to clinching an AFC East crown Saturday night, but in the process, they also improved the New England Patriots playoff picture. The Bills earned a 32-29 win in the final seconds over the Dolphins at a snowy Highmark Stadium, which puts Miami in New England’s sights.
What Were Patriots Thinking On This Disastrous Play Vs. Raiders?
LAS VEGAS — The first half of Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game ended in miserable fashion for New England. With 35 seconds left before halftime at Allegiant Stadium, an ill-timed miscommunication on special teams allowed Las Vegas linebacker Malcolm Koonce to block a Michael Palardy punt, giving the Raiders possession at the Patriots’ 20-yard line.
Patriots Return? Julian Edelman Opens Up About Potential NFL Comeback
Julian Edelman has been retired since the end of the 2020-21 season, but the 36-year-old could make an NFL comeback next season. The Patriots legend was on 98.5 The Sports Hub from Las Vegas ahead of New England’s game against the Raiders. Edelman revealed three teams have contacted him about a potential NFL return.
NFL Rumors: Why Zach Wilson Is Likely To Make Another Jets Start
Zach Wilson made his first start in 28 days Sunday. Unfortunately for Jets fans, it was more of the same out of New York’s former No. 2 overall pick. Wilson’s latest start resulted in another loss for the Jets, a 20-17 effort against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. The 23-year-old signal caller showed some flashes, finishing with 317 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, but New York failed to reach the 20-point mark for the fifth-consecutive game with Wilson under center.
How Robert Saleh Felt Jets QB Zach Wilson Performed Vs. Lions
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was back behind center Sunday against the Detroit Lions after three straight weeks of being inactive with Mike White starting. Wilson, who was elevated to second string this week before White was ruled out with a ribs injury, last started against the New England Patriots in Week 11. Jets head coach Robert Saleh struck an optimistic tone following New York’s 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions when asked about the play of Wilson.
Patriots Get Three Key Players Back For Final Practice Of Raiders Week
TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots received some great news on the injury front before their trip to Las Vegas. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) all returned to the field Friday at the Patriots’ final practice at the University of Arizona.
Bill Belichick Has Puzzling Response To Mac Jones Outburst Question
TUCSON, Ariz. — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge spoke at length this week about Mac Jones’ recent penchant for in-game F-bombs. Bill Belichick had no interest in doing the same. The Patriots head coach shot down a series of questions Friday about his quarterback’s displays of emotion, saying...
BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target
The Wolverines have been cooking on the recruiting trail as of late, particularly when it comes to the transfer portal.
Titans Pull Off Crazy Interception Against Justin Herbert, Chargers
The Titans defense pulled off one of the better plays Sunday. Tennessee battling with the Los Angeles Chargers as each team’s playoff hopes very well may depend on this matchup. With 12 seconds to go in the first half, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was looking to make a play to give his team a lead at halftime but was instead left walking back to the sideline.
Patriots Inactives Reaction: Offensive Weapons Up; DBs In Trouble
LAS VEGAS — The New England Patriots will get their two most important weapons back Sunday. But their cornerback depth will be tested against a talented Las Vegas Raiders offense. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Rhamondre Stevenson both will play against Las Vegas after being listed as...
Here’s To Hoping You Bet NFL Underdogs During Early Week 15 Slate
Those who bet on underdogs to cover their respective spreads during Sunday’s early slate were dealt quite the Week 15 win. All six underdogs (!) from the 1 o’clock games covered with three winning straight up. The Atlanta Falcons covered the 4-point spread in a 21-18 loss to...
ESPN Shares Bold Prediction For Patriots-Raiders Week 15 Game
Josh Jacobs has been tormenting opposing defenses all season long and he’s a big reason why the Raiders still have NFL playoff eligibility entering Week 15. ESPN doesn’t see the star running back lighting it up Sunday, though, which in turn would put the onus on Derek Carr to try and lead Las Vegas to a much-needed win over New England.
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Clarifies Remarks About Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Micah Parsons meant no harm with his comments regarding Jalen Hurts’ MVP candidacy but he also isn’t taking back what he said, either. The Eagles and Cowboys are two of the best teams in the NFC with Philadelphia sitting atop the conference and Dallas sitting comfortably as the top wild-card team. The NFC East rivals have one more meeting this season and Parsons has done all he can to heat up the matchup to the highest level — even if that wasn’t his intention.
Patriots Rumors: Jerod Mayo Wants Bigger Role, Might Leave Without It
Jerod Mayo has explored coaching opportunities outside of New England in each of the last two offseasons. Don’t be surprised if this spring finally sees the 36-year-old leave the Patriots. Mayo interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching vacancy in 2021 and conducted interviews with both the Denver Broncos...
Matthew Judon Tells Humorous Story About Patriots ‘Alliances’ In Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — Between Monday night’s game against the Cardinals and this Sunday’s road matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots spent four days in Tucson, the location of the University of Arizona. Roughly two hours southeast of Glendale, Ariz., where State Farm Stadium...
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney Will Play Sunday vs. Texans
It’s been three weeks since Kadarius Toney last played for the Kansas City Chiefs; however, the second-year wide receiver is expected to return from his hamstring injury Sunday against the Houston Texans. Toney is officially listed as questionable, but Adam Schefter confirmed he’ll take to the field in Week...
Mixed Reactions For Bettors After Vikings’ Historic Comeback Vs. Colts
The Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history after beating the Colts in overtime, but there were mixed reactions for those who bet on the Saturday game. Indianapolis went up 33-0 at halftime after a disaster of a first half from Minnesota. Teams that have led by 30 or more points are 1,548-1-1 since 1930, according to NFL Network broadcast.
Rhamondre Stevenson Injury: Positive Update On Patriots RB
We know the Patriots will be shorthanded at running back for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. What we don’t know is just how many running backs New England will be without in Las Vegas. Veteran Damien Harris already has been ruled out for the pivotal Week 15 matchup...
