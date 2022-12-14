Micah Parsons meant no harm with his comments regarding Jalen Hurts’ MVP candidacy but he also isn’t taking back what he said, either. The Eagles and Cowboys are two of the best teams in the NFC with Philadelphia sitting atop the conference and Dallas sitting comfortably as the top wild-card team. The NFC East rivals have one more meeting this season and Parsons has done all he can to heat up the matchup to the highest level — even if that wasn’t his intention.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO