Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Elite Daily
Jenna Ortega Chopped Off Her Wednesday Hair For A Punky, Shorter ’Do
Wednesday Addams is done with the braids... or, at least, Jenna Ortega is. The actor has been known for her long, dark hair all her career; she’s rocked her iconic look from her Disney beginnings all the way through her recent gothy makeover in Wednesday. So fans were shocked when she suddenly debuted a drastic new ’do on Dec. 16. Jenna Ortega showed off her new short haircut on Instagram, and its a bold new look that Wednesday would never dream of.
Elite Daily
Watch Haley Lu Richardson, The Ultimate JoBros Fangirl, Meet Her Crush Nick Jonas
Haley Lu Richardson’s stay at The White Lotus has made her one of the buzziest stars of 2022, but if you asked her younger self, she would have much preferred a trip to Camp Rock. Richardson confessed to being a massive Jonas Brothers fan during her Dec. 14 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and she definitely proved it by having the ultimate fangirl moment when Corden called up Nick Jonas to speak with her. It just goes to show that even the biggest stars can still lose it around that one celeb whose posters covered their bedroom walls in middle school.
Elite Daily
Cecily Strong Left SNL With A Farewell That Was Equally Hilarious & Emotional
Saturday Night Live’s holiday episode this year was filled with more tears than expected. Just hours before the Dec. 17 episode aired, NBC announced longtime cast member Cecily Strong would be leaving the show after one last appearance. And she definitely went out with a memorable sendoff. Be sure to have some tissues nearby before you watch Cecily Strong’s final SNL sketches, because they are super emotional.
Elite Daily
Rihanna Shared The Cutest Video Of Her Baby In Her First TikTok
The holidays came early for Rihanna fans, because she delivered the sweetest present by making her TikTok debut with an extra-special co-star. Seven months after Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy, the singer showed him off for the first time in an adorable video on Dec. 17. Leave it to Rihanna to full break the internet with her first TikTok, because this video of her son had fans smiling from ear to ear.
Elite Daily
Jenna Ortega & Percy Hynes White’s New Rom-Com Will Be A Wednesday Reunion
The new queen of horror is about to take a turn into romance, and she’s bringing a spooky buddy along with her. Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White will keep their Wednesday chemistry going in the new romantic comedy Winter Spring Summer or Fall. The project was first rumored at the beginning of December when White let slip he was working on something with Ortega, and the movie was finally confirmed by Deadline on Dec. 15. Anyone who loved Ortega and White’s will-they, won’t-they vibe on Wednesday can look forward to seeing them as love interests in a much different light, because Winter Spring Summer or Fall sounds much lighter than their supernatural Netflix series.
Elite Daily
Meghann Fahy Doesn’t Think Daphne Hooked Up With Ethan For Revenge
Only two people know what went down on that deserted island in The White Lotus Season 2 finale, and now one of them is shedding some light on the mystery. Meghann Fahy confirmed her character Daphne did indeed hook up with Ethan during their final moments in Sicily, and digging even deeper, she also opened up about the surprising reason why she did it. Don’t spend any longer wondering what Daphne and Ethan did in The White Lotus Season 2 finale, because Fahy’s got all the answers.
Elite Daily
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bittersweet Relationship Timeline
One of the best things about the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary is that we finally get a sense of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s love story, which truly sounds like a modern fairy tale — from humble Snapchat filter beginnings to what it means to make sacrifices to protect your family. With all the negative media swirling around the duo, it’s nice to take a minute and remember the highlights, like their beautiful royal wedding. READ MORE.
