The new queen of horror is about to take a turn into romance, and she’s bringing a spooky buddy along with her. Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White will keep their Wednesday chemistry going in the new romantic comedy Winter Spring Summer or Fall. The project was first rumored at the beginning of December when White let slip he was working on something with Ortega, and the movie was finally confirmed by Deadline on Dec. 15. Anyone who loved Ortega and White’s will-they, won’t-they vibe on Wednesday can look forward to seeing them as love interests in a much different light, because Winter Spring Summer or Fall sounds much lighter than their supernatural Netflix series.

7 HOURS AGO