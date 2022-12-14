Read full article on original website
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found
The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones. Updated: 5 hours ago. More than 8,000 wreaths were...
KUB CEO visits customer for feedback on fiber internet service
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Amie Cohorst, a customer of Knoxville Utilities Board’s new fiber high-speed internet service, got a surprise visit from the CEO of the utility company to get feedback on how the service is helping her. “In terms of the internet, it’s just faster. It’s...
Mother & daughter living life to the fullest while facing Rheumatoid Arthritis
An East Tennessee mother and daughter don’t just share a close bond. They also share a debilitating condition: Rheumatoid Arthritis.
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asked for the public’s help after they had a litter of puppies test positive for the parvovirus. The shelter has been closed since Thursday following positive tests for the virus. On Saturday, more puppies started to show symptoms. “We need...
Mental health experts say around 42% of people in Knox County have mental health issues
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Mental Health Association of East Tennessee said that around 42% of people in Knox County have documented mental health issues — around two out of every five people. Around the holidays, those mental health issues can become more intense. They may cause people...
New Tazewell woman at center of Silver Alert found safe
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman from New Tazewell. Hall was found early Sunday morning safe and sound in Knetucky. Hall has a medical condition that might have impaired her ability to return home safely.
UTMC infectious disease doctor breaks down latest Tennessee flu report
The top infectious disease specialist at the University of Tennessee Medical Center reviewed the latest flu numbers from the state and explained what they show.
Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons. Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates. “These are people that have...
‘Deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville’ | Iconic rhino euthanized after health fails
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville officials announced the passing of Polly, a Southern white rhinoceros. Polly was euthanized Friday morning because of her failing health. The 54-year-old geriatric rhino was being treated for pain and mobility issues related to her old age, zoo officials said. Her health began to...
Hundreds of people place wreaths at headstones of veterans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered to attend the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremonies across East Tennessee. The people attending the ceremony lay the wreaths at the headstones of veterans. Elizabeth Hobbs, a former University of Tennessee student, has been the one to place the wreath...
Casey’s and Gatorade donate $20k to Knoxville nonprofit that benefits children
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sports is like music. It brings people of all backgrounds together. It also inspires people to go after their dreams. Whether they want to be the next Pat Summit or Peyton Manning, or even an engineer or lawyer. Regardless of the dream, sports may be the push to make it happen. This is a concept both Casey’s and Gatorade understood and that’s why they decided to donate $20,000 local organization here in Knoxville that works to bring the dreams of children to life.
Knoxville family celebrates new home built with Habitat with Humanity
As housing costs continue to grow in Knoxville, one nonprofit is working to help more people become homeowners. According to Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, at least one in eight Tennessee households spends over half of their income on housing. They are working to address this issue in many ways including helping more people become homeowners. Recently, they finished building a home with a Knoxville couple, Lillian and Rodney.
Flight from Knoxville to Dallas diverted for possible maintenance issue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A flight leaving Knoxville had to make an unexpected stop on Friday. An American Airlines spokesperson said a flight with service from McGhee-Tyson Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Nashville for a possible maintenance issue. A statement from the airline said the flight landed normally and taxied to the gate […]
Commencement time in Tennessee: UT graduation ceremonies celebrate unique stories
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, hundreds of University of Tennessee students will walk across the stage at the Thompson-Boling Arena into a new chapter of their lives. Undergraduate and graduate ceremonies will be held on Friday to celebrate students’ success. Many students’ successes created unique stories. For example,...
CEO of KUB visits customer who switched to 'World's Fastest Internet' for instant feedback
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The CEO of the Knoxville Utilities Board, Gabriel Bolas, visited a customer on Friday who had just signed up for fiber internet services through the utility company. He said he was hoping to get instant feedback on the services, and he said that teams at KUB...
Bird Control Efforts in Maryville
Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Registered Sex Offender Arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said...
Playful puppy is looking for a new home
Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Registered Sex Offender Arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said that Cody...
Knoxville housing market ‘one to watch’ in 2023
Amid a housing market plagued by high mortgage rates, inflation woes and recession fears, housing prices in the U.S. are expected to fall next year, though the market isn't likely to see a jump in buyers as a result. Knoxville housing market ‘one to watch’ in 2023. Amid...
Inspection finds Morristown bakery using paintbrushes in food preparation
From bread being tossed to employees using paint brushes in the kitchen, a Morristown bakery failed its recent health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.
Opie Joe Named PD of Knoxville Stations
SummitMedia says it has named Opie Joe the program director of two of its Knoxville stations, WCYQ (100.3 FM, The Wolf) and WNOX (93.1 FM). Joe has worked in Knoxville radio for over a decade, including as on-air personality at WCYQ and programming at WNOX. “Opie’s passion for our business...
