WBTV

Rain chances return Tuesday, with freezing temperatures ahead next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After chilly, breezy day we are gearing up several consecutive nights of freezing and sub-freezing temperatures. We will remain cold and dry through Monday. Tuesday through the end of next week continues to look unsettled with chances for rain and a wintry mix. Sunday: Mostly sunny,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cold mornings and chilly afternoons expected this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cold mornings and chilly afternoons can be expected for the weekend through the end of next week. Along with the colder temperatures, we’ll stay dry through Monday but as a series of disturbances develop across the southeast there will be the potential for some wintry weather by the end of next week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Arctic blast brings chance for wintry mix in the Charlotte area

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Heading into the weekend with sunshine, chilly temperatures. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:20 AM EST. After a foggy start...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Might Finally See A True White Christmas This Year

Weather forecasts for the Charlotte region are now predicting conditions that might finally give the Queen City a true white Christmas (snow on the ground when you look outside your window on Christmas morning). According to Weather Underground, we could see up to a half-inch of snowfall on Thursday night,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Overnight Cold Weather Shelter Opens In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia and Gaston County have partnered to open a cold weather shelter on Friday. The shelter is located at the Salvation Army facility at 107 S. Broad Street in Gastonia. The hours run from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting December 16th. It...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

More Than 300 Flights Delayed at Charlotte Douglas Airport Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of flights were delayed again on Friday at Charlotte Douglas Airport. According to Flight Aware, 304 flights were delayed and 16 were cancelled at CLT as of 11:00pm Friday. More the 400 flights were delayed Thursday at CLT, the official start of the Christmas travel rush.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Real Reason Why We Stock Up On Milk And Bread Before A Storm

Rumor has it that we may see a white Christmas here in the Charlotte area. That would be amazing and I will believe it when I see it. Here is the real reason why we stock up on milk and bread before a storm. You know you are going to (and so am I), but why do we do it?
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottesmartypants.com

“Light the Knights” holiday festival a home run!

Are the kids out of school now, Smarties? Are you looking for things to do to fuel the excitement as they count down the days until Christmas? The Light the Knights Festival is the perfect family outing! Now in its third year in uptown Charlotte. at Truist Field, picturesque home...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular in Mooresville

Mooresville is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023 with a year of special events. It’s kicking off the celebratory year with the Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular on New Year’s Eve. This free event for the whole community takes place on Saturday, December 31st, 2022, from 4 to 7...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Soulful Noel

Starting next year, classes will begin on Aug. 9, weeks earlier than years past, which will shorten summer break. Authorities searching for missing 11-year-old weeks after she was last seen. Updated: 3 hours ago. Madalina Cojocari was last seen at home on the evening of Nov. 23 and has not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two hurt in crash involving CATS bus in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash Thursday night in west Charlotte involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus sent two people to the hospital. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. right in front of the WBTV station at West Morehead Street and Julian Price Place. Video shows that the crash...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina

I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Sign falls onto I-77 in Charlotte, causing delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are backed up for several miles due to a highway sign that fell on the road near Carowinds Tuesday afternoon. An exit sign near Exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto I-77 around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple first responder crews were called to the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte native opens new beauty shop

CHARLOTTE — There is a new woman-owned small business in north Charlotte. Jordan Strode held a ribbon-cutting and soft grand opening on Saturday for her new business: J’s Eyelashes and Body Sculpting. Strode is a Queen City native and played basketball at Hickory Ridge High School. Strode said...
