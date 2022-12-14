Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Receives Immunity, Refuses to Answer Tory Lanez Question While Testifying

Read full article on original website
Firearms expert testifies that the gun prosecutors say was used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion must have been fired on purpose
An LAPD firearms examiner said the gun found at the scene requires 8.5 pounds of force to fire. Tory Lanez has denied shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
Selena Gomez Looks Back At Her ‘Beauty Disaster’ At 2018’s Met Gala: ‘I Had To Get Out Of There’
As the founder of her own cosmetics brand (Rare Beauty), Selena Gomez certainly has been aware of her own “beauty disasters,” which she dished about in a new Glamour interview. The Only Murders in the Building star recalled the time she was invited to the 2018 Met Gala, whose theme that year was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and found herself wishing she hadn’t faked a tan.
Blueface, Chrisean Rock’s Crazy in Love Show – How to Watch
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are back for another episode of their hit reality show Crazy in Love. On the show's debut episode, which premiered last Sunday (Dec. 10) on The Zeus Network, the fight between Blueface and Chrisean Rock's dad was shown in its entirety. If you recall, a video leaked of their altercation back in September.
Rihanna shares first glimpse of baby son with A$AP Rocky in adorable video
Rihanna posted a video of her baby to her verified TikTok account. The video is her first post on the platform.
Mariah Carey Denies Coining Herself the ‘Queen of Christmas’
Mariah Carey has been known as the "queen of Christmas" since the early days of her career. But she says she didn't come up with the nickname on her own.
Diddy Seen Kissing Mystery Brunette On Nobu Date After Birth Of New Baby, ‘Love’: Photos
Diddy, 53, appeared to have a great time on a date with a gorgeous mystery woman on Dec. 16. The rapper, who just welcomed a new baby daughter Love with 28-year-old Dana Tran, and the unidentified beauty enjoyed dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA and were spotted kissing at one point. They flashed smiles as they walked outside in fashionable outfits that included a black puffer coat and knit hat for him and a light gray puffer coat for her.
Video Leaks of Gunna Taking His Plea Deal – Watch
Video has surfaced of Gunna in court taking his plea deal. On Wednesday night (Dec. 14), hours after he was released from jail, video hit the internet that shows the Atlanta rapper confessing to knowledge of certain illegal activity as it pertains to YSL in court. In the video, Gunna is asked by a prosecutor to endorse multiple statements during the hearing.
Gunna to Be Released After Pleading Guilty to Racketeering Charge
Gunna is set to be released from jail today after pleading guilty in the YSL RICO case. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), Gunna's attorney Steve Sadow confirmed to XXL that the rapper has made an Alford plea to racketeering charges. Gunna has been sentenced to five years, with one year of time served and the remainder of his sentence being suspended. An Alford plea is designated for defendants who do not admit guilt of crime, but concede that the State has enough evidence to prove them guilty. Gunna will be freed later on today.
Ab-Soul, Lil Durk and Only The Family, Young Dolph and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the official onset of winter quickly approaches, the rap game comes through with another round of hot new releases to keep our ears warm. This week, a beloved California MC finally drops a new album after six long years, a popular Chicago spitter caps off a banner year with his whole crew in tow, a posthumous album from a beloved Memphis rhymer and more.
