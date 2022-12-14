Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Receives Immunity, Refuses to Answer Tory Lanez Question While Testifying

Gunna is set to be released from jail today after pleading guilty in the YSL RICO case. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), Gunna's attorney Steve Sadow confirmed to XXL that the rapper has made an Alford plea to racketeering charges. Gunna has been sentenced to five years, with one year of time served and the remainder of his sentence being suspended. An Alford plea is designated for defendants who do not admit guilt of crime, but concede that the State has enough evidence to prove them guilty. Gunna will be freed later on today.

4 DAYS AGO