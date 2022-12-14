Read full article on original website
Related
Governor Lee’s office receives execution investigation, declines to disclose details
The governor temporarily halted executions after questions surround the lethal injection preparation process.
LIST: Bills filed in the General Assembly, Week of Dec. 16, 2022
Several House bills, including companion bills to previously filed Senate bills, have been added to the slate of bills to be considered by the General Assembly next month.
localmemphis.com
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee responds to DCS crisis
On Wednesday, lawmakers said they would set a year-long timeline for the department. Lee said new plans for funding will help find solutions.
‘What are our options?’: Residents travel out of state for abortions as new poll shows TN voters want exceptions to the law
A new study by Vanderbilt University showed 75 percent of Tennessee voters think abortion should be legal in cases of rape and incest.
wvlt.tv
Review of Tennessee’s lethal injection protocol expected by end of 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee gave an update on the independent review of the Tennessee Department of Correction’s lethal injection protocol. In May, Tennessee retained former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton to conduct the review after a man’s execution was delayed at the eleventh hour. The...
Poll: 67% of TN voters oppose limits on transgender people’s access to healthcare
Ahead of the start of a new legislative session, Tennessee Republicans have said they will limit gender-affirming care for transgender youth. This comes as a new poll from Vanderbilt University is reporting what Tennessee voters think about limiting healthcare access for trans people.
'We are going to demand better of ourselves' says DCS commissioner after audit
DCS Commissioner Margie Quin responded to a critical state audit from the state comptroller's office.
WATE
TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill
Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
Tenn. textbook panel ill-equipped to manage library book appeals
Tennessee’s textbook commission has wide new powers to determine which books students can and can’t access in public school libraries. But members say the panel doesn’t have enough resources to finish its most pressing new task: providing guidance to school leaders on how to comply with several recently enacted library laws. The all-volunteer commission blew past a statutory Dec. 1 deadline to finalize its guidelines, and decided last week that it can’t...
dicksonpost.com
Clement shined as governor, but never realized Senate aspirations
In January 1959 Frank Clement exited the governor’s mansion in Nashville. The Dickson native had served as Tennessee’s governor for two terms over six years. Fellow Democrat and Clement’s former campaign manager Buford Ellington succeeded Clement as the next governor. It was unclear what Frank would do...
Kyle Hixson formally sworn in as state Court of Criminal Appeals judge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With a sizable share of the state and local judiciary watching, East Tennessee native son Kyle Hixson formally took the oath Thursday morning as a criminal court appellate judge. Gov. Bill Lee, who tapped the Knox County Criminal Court judge for the job earlier this year,...
Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
WSMV
More than 300 kids sleeping in state office buildings, DCS commissioner says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services said some of the most vulnerable children in the state’s care are sleeping in office buildings. According to DCS Commissioner Margie Quin, there’s more than 300 children in DCS custody using state office buildings as bedrooms in the last two years. Images also show refrigerators filled with ramen and other junk food, which is their only option to eat at times.
Tim McThaw, Snowletta Lynn? Vote to name TDOT’s snowplows this winter
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has opened voting to name four snowplows from resident submitted names.
brianhornback.com
TN Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Kyle Hixson Investiture Today December 15, 2022
This morning TN Governor Bill Lee administered the oath to Judge Kyle Hixson, TN Court of Criminal Appeals. It is difficult for you to attend events of this nature, I took two hours from my job to be there in support of Judge Hixson and his wife Rachel. You can watch the entire event here from my youtube page.
Tennessee Tribune
Biden Administration Awards Nearly $6M to Tennessee in ‘Internet for All’ Planning Grants
WASHINGTON, DC — The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Tennessee received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. Tennessee is receiving $5,989,952.62 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
Study: Inadequate child care led to loss of $108 million in Knox County
Working parents in Tennessee are struggling to find and afford child care according to a new study. This struggle is also contributing to the state's worker shortage according to the study authors.
fox17.com
Tennessee DCS case manager turnover, employee vacancies reach crisis levels
The Department of Children’s Services (DCS) continues to come under fire after a scathing state audit report. In the fiscal year 2022, more than half of DCS workers left their positions. Children sleeping in offices, with case managers working overtime, staying with them for at least part of the...
wvlt.tv
Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
Human heart found on salt pile in Tennessee, TDOT says
HUMPHREY'S COUNTY, Tenn. — A human heart was found on a salt pile in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The department of transportation said that the heart was found on a TDOT salt pile in Humphrey’s County, Tennessee. That’s about two-and-a-half hours east of Memphis in between Jackson and Nashville.
Comments / 0