Tennessee State

WATE

TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill

Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Tenn. textbook panel ill-equipped to manage library book appeals

Tennessee’s textbook commission has wide new powers to determine which books students can and can’t access in public school libraries. But members say the panel doesn’t have enough resources to finish its most pressing new task: providing guidance to school leaders on how to comply with several recently enacted library laws. The all-volunteer commission blew past a statutory Dec. 1 deadline to finalize its guidelines, and decided last week that it can’t...
TENNESSEE STATE
dicksonpost.com

Clement shined as governor, but never realized Senate aspirations

In January 1959 Frank Clement exited the governor’s mansion in Nashville. The Dickson native had served as Tennessee’s governor for two terms over six years. Fellow Democrat and Clement’s former campaign manager Buford Ellington succeeded Clement as the next governor. It was unclear what Frank would do...
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

More than 300 kids sleeping in state office buildings, DCS commissioner says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services said some of the most vulnerable children in the state’s care are sleeping in office buildings. According to DCS Commissioner Margie Quin, there’s more than 300 children in DCS custody using state office buildings as bedrooms in the last two years. Images also show refrigerators filled with ramen and other junk food, which is their only option to eat at times.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Biden Administration Awards Nearly $6M to Tennessee in ‘Internet for All’ Planning Grants

WASHINGTON, DC — The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Tennessee received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. Tennessee is receiving $5,989,952.62 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Human heart found on salt pile in Tennessee, TDOT says

HUMPHREY'S COUNTY, Tenn. — A human heart was found on a salt pile in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The department of transportation said that the heart was found on a TDOT salt pile in Humphrey’s County, Tennessee. That’s about two-and-a-half hours east of Memphis in between Jackson and Nashville.
TENNESSEE STATE

