NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services said some of the most vulnerable children in the state’s care are sleeping in office buildings. According to DCS Commissioner Margie Quin, there’s more than 300 children in DCS custody using state office buildings as bedrooms in the last two years. Images also show refrigerators filled with ramen and other junk food, which is their only option to eat at times.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO