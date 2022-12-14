ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
AFP

UK set for ruling on plan to deport migrants to Rwanda

UK high court judges were on Monday due to rule on challenges to the British government's controversial policy of deporting migrants and asylum-seekers to Rwanda. In the UK, one court challenge was brought by individual asylum-seekers, the PCS union whose members would have to implement the removals, and migrant support groups Care4Calais and Detention Action.
104.1 WIKY

Taiwan probes TikTok for suspected illegal operations

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s government has opened a probe into Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok on suspicion of illegally operating a subsidiary on the island, and warned that the social media platform was being used by Beijing to spread disinformation. TikTok, which is not widely used in Taiwan,...
TheDailyBeast

NYT Readers Shocked by Sunday Crossword Puzzle That Resembles Swastika

Readers of The New York Times got a surprise this weekend when they flipped past the Sunday crossword puzzle—with many online noting that the puzzle’s design bore a striking resemblance to a Swastika. Others also noted the inopportune timing of the strangely designed page: Sunday was the first day of Hanukkah, a coincidence not lost on many of the newspaper’s critics. “What the hell, @nytimes?” one user wrote on Twitter. Even Donald Trump Jr. got a few punches in, writing: “Disgusting! Only the New York Times would get Chanukah going with this as the crossword puzzle.” For its part, the Times denied that anyone intentionally designed the suspicious-looking image. “Yes, hi. It’s NOT a swastika. Honest to God,” The New York Times Games account wrote on Twitter. No one sits down to make a crossword puzzle and says, ‘Hey! You know what would look cool?’"Read more at The Daily Beast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.1 WIKY

Russian troops stationed in Belarus to begin military exercises – Interfax

(Reuters) – Russian troops that were moved to Belarus in October to become part of a regional formation will conduct battalion tactical exercises, the Russian Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian defence ministry. “The final assessment of the combat capability and combat readiness of the units...
104.1 WIKY

UK’s Sunak to attend Baltic summit, meet UK troops in Estonia

(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet his Nordic, Baltic and Dutch counterparts at the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit in the Latvian capital Riga on Monday, before heading to Estonia to meet British and NATO troops, the government said. The JEF, a British-led group of Denmark,...
104.1 WIKY

Australia foreign minister to visit China as diplomatic ties improve

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Foreign minister Penny Wong will visit China this week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday, signalling an improvement in diplomatic relations between Beijing and Canberra. Wong will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and hold the sixth Australia–China Foreign and Strategic Dialogue, coinciding with...
104.1 WIKY

Kyiv mayor says metro service, water supply back after Russian strikes

KYIV (Reuters) – The mayor of Ukraine’s capital said early Saturday the city’s metro system was back in service and that all residents had been reconnected to water supply a day after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure. Ukrainian officials said Russia fired...
104.1 WIKY

Japan govt to consider revising joint statement with BOJ – sources

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government will consider revising next year a 2013 joint statement with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) that commits the central bank to meeting its 2% inflation target “at the earliest date possible,” sources told Reuters. The revision, if made, would be done...
104.1 WIKY

U.S., UK, Norway, EU decry South Sudan violence -joint statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence...
WASHINGTON STATE

