The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dodgers’ Gavin Lux harsh reality surfaces amid Dansby Swanson’s free agency

Gavin Lux is expected to be the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop if they don’t sign Dansby Swanson in free agency. However, a recent report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal placed uncertainty on that narrative. “Some with the Dodgers view Gavin Lux as a potential above-average defender at the position. Some rival executives, however, are skeptical […] The post RUMOR: Dodgers’ Gavin Lux harsh reality surfaces amid Dansby Swanson’s free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Padres could lose star player in free agency

The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers stance on Justin Turner after landing J.D. Martinez

The Los Angeles Dodgers added another bat to their lineup when they landed J.D. Martinez on Saturday, but that does not mean Justin Turner is out of the picture. Turner, the team’s long-time 3rd baseman, is a free agent and he is available. The Dodgers are still interested in him and have not ruled out […] The post Dodgers stance on Justin Turner after landing J.D. Martinez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jason Heyward breaks silence on Dodgers throwing him a lifeline

Jason Heyward wasn’t certain that MLB teams would offer him a contract in free agency. However, the former Chicago Cubs’ star found new life with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Heyward recently broke his silence on landing in LA, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “I know I can still play. I know I […] The post Jason Heyward breaks silence on Dodgers throwing him a lifeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson hit up casino after Broncos news

Russell Wilson had some unexpected down time leading up to the Denver Broncos’ Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the quarterback decided to spend some of it at the casino. Wilson suffered a head injury during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has cleared...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
