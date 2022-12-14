Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the WardsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Suggests Justin Turner is in the Sights of a New NL West Rival
Long-time Dodger Justin Turner could remain in the NL West if it’s not with L.A.
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Oldest active MLB player receiving interest from 1 notable team
The Udonis Haslem of Major League Baseball may be back for another go. Rod Bradford of WEEI reported on Friday that veteran left-hander Rich Hill is drawing free agent interest from the Baltimore Orioles. Bradford adds that the Orioles are interested in fellow starter Michael Wacha as well. Hill, now...
Noah Syndergaard confronts the elephant in the room after signing with Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard recently confronted a moment from his past after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander posted a video stemming from his time with the New York Mets. The clip shows Syndergaard fire a 99-MPH blazing fastball behind the back of Chase Utley of the Dodgers. “Well this...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Trevor Bauer situation reportedly affected Dodgers' approach to free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have surprisingly been fairly quiet in MLB free agency over the last month-and-a-half, and it seems there is a specific and expensive reason why. A new report reveals that the ongoing situation with suspended starting pitcher Trevor Bauer has had a major effect on the team’s offseason decision-making.
RUMOR: Dodgers’ Gavin Lux harsh reality surfaces amid Dansby Swanson’s free agency
Gavin Lux is expected to be the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop if they don’t sign Dansby Swanson in free agency. However, a recent report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal placed uncertainty on that narrative. “Some with the Dodgers view Gavin Lux as a potential above-average defender at the position. Some rival executives, however, are skeptical […] The post RUMOR: Dodgers’ Gavin Lux harsh reality surfaces amid Dansby Swanson’s free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why the Yankees Haven't Traded Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks Yet
An MLB insider gave an update on New York's mission to unload Donaldson and Hicks
Padres could lose star player in free agency
The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
Dodgers: Chris Taylor Reveals What He Knows About Offseason Moves
Taylor reveals how he finds out about off-season moves
Dodgers stance on Justin Turner after landing J.D. Martinez
The Los Angeles Dodgers added another bat to their lineup when they landed J.D. Martinez on Saturday, but that does not mean Justin Turner is out of the picture. Turner, the team’s long-time 3rd baseman, is a free agent and he is available. The Dodgers are still interested in him and have not ruled out […] The post Dodgers stance on Justin Turner after landing J.D. Martinez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa Deal Could Lead to a Potential Trade for the Halos
Carlos Correa signing with the Giants could make Brandon Crawford available, and he could be a nice fit for the Angels at shortstop.
Jason Heyward breaks silence on Dodgers throwing him a lifeline
Jason Heyward wasn’t certain that MLB teams would offer him a contract in free agency. However, the former Chicago Cubs’ star found new life with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Heyward recently broke his silence on landing in LA, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “I know I can still play. I know I […] The post Jason Heyward breaks silence on Dodgers throwing him a lifeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JD Martinez signs with Dodgers in steal of a deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers are watching their payroll this offseason, but they still managed to improve their team with a nice signing. The Dodgers have agreed to a 1-year, $10 million deal with JD Martinez. The deal is pending a physical. Now 35, Martinez may no longer be the same...
Los Angeles Dodgers ‘actively pursuing’ trade for center fielder, 3 potential candidates
The Los Angeles Dodgers have missed out on the top MLB free agents this winter, all in an offseason where
Russell Wilson hit up casino after Broncos news
Russell Wilson had some unexpected down time leading up to the Denver Broncos’ Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the quarterback decided to spend some of it at the casino. Wilson suffered a head injury during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has cleared...
Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0