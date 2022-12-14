Read full article on original website
Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games
There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Rumors: Indiana Pacers Trade Held Up By Jeanie Buss?
Happily, it turns out Russell Westbrook has been better than expected.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is reportedly a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers according to a report earlier this week by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. Durant is likely a trade target of every team in the NBA so it makes sense that the Lakers would be interested in his services.
‘Messed me up’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue provides critical update on his nuts after getting hit by a Kyle Anderson fastball
The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson. Coach Lue...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies
Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
Wild Ja Morant ejection in Grizzlies vs. Thunder sparks outrage, calls for referee to be punished
Ja Morant’s shocking ejection for talking to a fan sparked outrage around NBA Twitter, with several fans demanding the league to suspend, fine or fire the referee who made the call. For those who missed it, Morant was handed his second technical foul late in the second quarter of...
Lakers News: Possible Trade Target Kyrie Irving Had Massive Respect For Ex-Teammate LeBron James
The Brooklyn Nets point guard has been rumored as a potential trade candidate.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s ejection vs. Thunder, explained
Ja Morant’s controversial ejection in the second quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday sparked outrage all over NBA Twitter. After all, why was the superstar guard slapped with a technical foul for talking to a fan? Apparently, however, Morant’s exchange with the fan was not what earned him […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s ejection vs. Thunder, explained appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dwyane Wade Thinks LeBron James Has Strong Interest In Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James already holds plenty of NBA records and will likely end his career with more. Ranking them is almost impossible but close friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade knows which one James will cherish the most. In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Wade said he thinks passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list would rank No. 1 for James.
Dodgers eyeing these 4 center fielders for possible trade after Cody Bellinger’s departure
While the Dodgers retained Clayton Kershaw and signed Noah Syndergaard to their pitching staff, they lost outfielder Cody Bellinger as he signed a one-year deal with the Cubs. As Los Angeles looks to replace Bellinger’s production they have been connected to four young outfielders on the trade market. The...
Ja Morant reacts to NBA’s explanation for ridiculous ejection
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have quietly risen to the top of the crowded Western Conference standings this season. Despite that, their 115-109 loss on Saturday night to the Oklahoma City Thunder saw them miss out on a solid opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the pack in the West.
Lakers Rumors: Front Office Worried About Russell Westbrook-LeBron James Fit?
Despite his positive impact coming off the bench, Westbrook is still a subject of trade talks.
Chicago Crier: Knicks Get Emotional as Derrick Rose Makes 'Unreal' Return
The New York Knicks' success in Chicago afforded Derrick Rose a chance to take the floor at the site of his finest NBA hours.
Lakers News: Is Kyle Kuzma Pining For An L.A. Return?
Twitter went ramped after Kuzma tweet from Thursday
NBA Debate: Who Won the Anthony Davis Trade?
The Lakers are struggling this season, while the Pelicans look like legit contenders. Our NBA insiders revisit the 2019 blockbuster deal.
LeBron James, Adele Celebrate Rich Paul's Birthday At L.A. Hot Spot
Even though it was a school night, the stars still came out to celebrate Rich Paul's birthday on Thursday ... including his GF, Adele, and his BFF, LeBron James!!. The trio -- plus Tristan Thompson, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, and others -- hit Olivetta in West Hollywood for the festivities ... despite everyone having a lot going on this week.
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Interested In Players Everyone Else Would Be Interested In
Who wouldn't want to trade Russell Westbrook for Kevin Durant?
Lakers News: How Darvin Ham Feels About Thomas Bryant's Big Second Half
Bryant was one of the club's key contributors against Denver.
