Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
2 Lansing police officers given NARCAN after exposure to white substance
All of the cars involved were towed as a bio-hazard.
Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary School and Kendon Elementary School will be transitioning to different schools. The Lansing School District confirmed the merger of four schools Thursday night. Reo Elementary students will be transitioned into Attwood and Kendon students will transition into...
Medical emergency caused fatal crash near Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- A medical emergency is believed to be the cause of a truck crash that killed a man near Jackson Thursday, police said. At about 8:37 a.m. Dec. 15, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a vehicle crashing into a building on Carlton Boulevard, west of Jackson.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on I-94 in Southwest Michigan
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – Police say a woman died early Saturday, Dec. 17, when she was struck by a vehicle on I-94 IN Marshall Township. Around 4:30 a.m. a 26-year-old Jackson woman was walking east on I-94 near Verona Road in Marshall Township when she was hit by a vehicle also traveling east, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 18
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. North Fifth Avenue: The road from Detroit Street to Catherine Street will have a lane shift starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, and going through June 21, 2024.
Crane removal will cause 4-day road closure in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Eleanor Street will be closed between North Park Street and North Church Street for the removal of a crane that has been in use to build the Kalamazoo County justice facility, the city of Kalamazoo reports. The stretch of Elanor Street will be closed from Tuesday, Dec....
Man arrested for fleeing police, barricading himself in Jackson County attic
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An armed man barricaded himself in a Jackson County residence earlier this week, prompting the lockdown of a nearby elementary school. At roughly 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, an officer stopped a vehicle on West Michigan Avenue near Pershing Avenue in Blackman Township, according to a release from Michael Jester, director of public safety for Blackman-Leoni Township.
Driver who hit South Lyon school bus head-on had 0.21 blood alcohol level
A driver who crashed head-on into a school bus last week had a blood alcohol level of 0.21, according to a City of South Lyon police report. The bus driver and about 35 students who were on the bus at the time walked away and were not injured, according to the report, which was obtained by Hometown Life under the Freedom of Information Act.
Jackson County shooting spree suspect sentenced to 5 years in prison
JACKSON, MI – The first of two men accused in a 2020 shooting spree will spend at least five years behind bars. Samuel Boyer, 25, was sentenced by Jackson County Circuit Judge John McBain Wednesday on single counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery.
Driver escapes serious injury in roll over crash near Bronson
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater resident escaped serious injury Friday afternoon in a roll over crash on U.S. 12 near Cavanaugh Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Deputies say a westbound car driven by 19-year-old Graciela Cano went out of control. It then went off of U.S. 12 and rolled over three times before coming to rest on its roof.
Police continue search for missing Portage mother of 8
PORTAGE, MI – Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing five days ago on Sunday. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last heard from around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. She left home around 9 p.m. and called her kids around 10:20 p.m., telling them she would be home shortly, but never arrived, according to a missing poster shared by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
Porch fire forces 5 residents out of Ypsilanti-area home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A porch fire early Friday at a Ypsilanti Township residence forced out its five occupants, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1:24 a.m., Dec. 16 in the area of Ellis and Morgan roads in Ypsilanti Township, said the township fire department. Upon...
RHINO Serves Search Warrant in Adrian Early Friday Morning
Adrian, MI – Detectives from the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) served a search warrant in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of E. Michigan Street in the City of Adrian early this morning. The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team conducted the initial entry and secured the...
Assistant fire chief's vehicle hit by semi, dragged down I-94 near Ann Arbor while responding to separate crash
A top fire official in Washtenaw County is recovering after a semi truck plowed into his emergency vehicle early Thursday morning as he directed traffic around a different crash on I-94.
Livingston County Sheriff 12/15/2022 – Incidents, Arrests, and MORE Public Information
November 25 LCSO dealt with complaints of careless and imprudent driving on an ATV in Utica. Investigation shows a juvenile was found to have allegedly committed the violations. Report being submitted to the juvenile office and parent(s)/juvenile informed of the issues. November 26 LCSO helped a family with an out-of-control...
Heavy police presence at Lansing home on Britten Ave.
There is a heavy police presence at a home on the 700 block of Britten Ave. in Lansing.
Search for missing teens leads to site of north Toledo arson, two bodies found
TOLEDO, Ohio — The search for two missing Toledo teens has led to the scene of a house fire earlier this month in north Toledo, where authorities discovered two bodies, police said at a Thursday-evening news conference. Toledo Police Lt. Dan Gerken said officials have not yet been able...
Police seek man in Hillsdale County indecent exposure incident
JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent exposure incident that happened at a Walmart. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be...
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
MLive
