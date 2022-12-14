ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Cafe, cocktail lounge hosts grand opening in Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After years of work, a café and cocktail lounge in Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood is celebrating its grand opening. Sip Coffee & Cocktails, 806 Alger St. SE, is located next door to Urban Jonny’s Salon, and offers a selection of espresso, coffee, craft cocktails, non-alcoholic cocktails. There’s also a small selection of food, including artisanal flatbreads, bagels and charcuterie boards.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Downtown Grand Rapids Riverwalk to Reopen After Renovations

A riverwalk downtown Grand Rapids along the Grand River has been closed due to disrepair - but that's about to change!. According to Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, the riverwalk renovation project is one of 16 that the City unveiled in its annual update to City Commission. Improvements include:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon's first Chipotle location opens Monday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its grand opening for its first-ever Muskegon location. The restaurant is set to open its location at 3194 Henry Street, across from the Walmart Supercenter on Monday, Dec. 19. The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Weekend Fun Guide 12/16-12/18

1. 25th Anniversary of the Christmas Lite at LMCU Ball Park. It is the 25th anniversary of the Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ball Park! Enjoy an amazing Christmas Lite show as you drive thru it! There is nearly 2 miles of Christmas magic with millions of lights, displays, tunnels and more holiday fun! You can also ride the Memory Lane Train and enjoy the lite show that way! You can find more information here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Airbnb names Grand Rapids man as Michigan's top new host of 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grand Rapids man whose studio is listed on Airbnb is Michigan's top new host of the year, according to the vacation rental site. Allen rents out an apartment near downtown Grand Rapids. Since listing his rental earlier this year, he has racked up 131 reviews and has an overall rating of 4.87 stars.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Thinking of Renting in Grand Rapids? Better Hurry or it Will be Gone.

I think you'll have to agree that the Grand Rapids market is a fast growing, popular area to live especially for young professionals and young families. Many moving here are looking for apartments, condos, or homes. Mortgage rates have bumped up so renting seems to be the answer. Well, it's very tough here. The online publication RentCafe.com ranked Grand Rapids as the second most competitive rental market in the country, just behind Miami, Florida. What?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

