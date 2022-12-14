Read full article on original website
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After years of work, a café and cocktail lounge in Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood is celebrating its grand opening. Sip Coffee & Cocktails, 806 Alger St. SE, is located next door to Urban Jonny’s Salon, and offers a selection of espresso, coffee, craft cocktails, non-alcoholic cocktails. There’s also a small selection of food, including artisanal flatbreads, bagels and charcuterie boards.
A riverwalk downtown Grand Rapids along the Grand River has been closed due to disrepair - but that's about to change!. According to Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, the riverwalk renovation project is one of 16 that the City unveiled in its annual update to City Commission. Improvements include:
Two non-profits in Grand Rapids are looking to brighten the holiday season for local families in need.
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its grand opening for its first-ever Muskegon location. The restaurant is set to open its location at 3194 Henry Street, across from the Walmart Supercenter on Monday, Dec. 19. The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Michigan is in urgent need of help. The organization is asking for toys for all of the kids spending their holidays away from home this year. The rise of RSV, flu and COVID in West Michigan is not only...
1. 25th Anniversary of the Christmas Lite at LMCU Ball Park. It is the 25th anniversary of the Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ball Park! Enjoy an amazing Christmas Lite show as you drive thru it! There is nearly 2 miles of Christmas magic with millions of lights, displays, tunnels and more holiday fun! You can also ride the Memory Lane Train and enjoy the lite show that way! You can find more information here.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Richmond Park on the city's west side, people have been making memories for decades. Although times have changed, pictures from the past still bring people together. Barbara Schut was 6 years old when she moved to Grand Rapids. She learned to skate at Richmond...
Most of us recycle our trash. Not all of it, of course, but glass, cardboard, food boxes, and more. We will probably have more "stuff" to throw away and recycle this holiday season but you should know there are a lot of things that you can't recycle. According to the...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grand Rapids man whose studio is listed on Airbnb is Michigan's top new host of the year, according to the vacation rental site. Allen rents out an apartment near downtown Grand Rapids. Since listing his rental earlier this year, he has racked up 131 reviews and has an overall rating of 4.87 stars.
I think you'll have to agree that the Grand Rapids market is a fast growing, popular area to live especially for young professionals and young families. Many moving here are looking for apartments, condos, or homes. Mortgage rates have bumped up so renting seems to be the answer. Well, it's very tough here. The online publication RentCafe.com ranked Grand Rapids as the second most competitive rental market in the country, just behind Miami, Florida. What?
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
Over one thousand residents in Grand Rapids are said to be without power following a car accident early this morning.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of 11 p.m. Friday night, snowfall reports of 2-5 inches have already come in from around West Michigan, with the highest report so far being 5 inches as measured in Ludington. The bad news for those planning to hit the roads over the weekend, more snow is on the way!
What started as a "joke" is now a massive learning center for in Zeeland people of all ages and abilities.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer awarded grants to several West Michigan organizations to help increase the supply of housing units in the state.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is expected to show off its new $110 million dollar expansion project in the coming years. An expansion of Concourse A, is a part of the capital expansion program called Elevate, according to airport officials. Proposals: Artists invited to...
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
As Mother Nature's wrath unleashed snow all around them, firefighters were called to a house fire Saturday morning.
Santa Claus will be bringing more than just presents to the Midwest this week!
