I think you'll have to agree that the Grand Rapids market is a fast growing, popular area to live especially for young professionals and young families. Many moving here are looking for apartments, condos, or homes. Mortgage rates have bumped up so renting seems to be the answer. Well, it's very tough here. The online publication RentCafe.com ranked Grand Rapids as the second most competitive rental market in the country, just behind Miami, Florida. What?

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO