Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Suffers lower-body injury Saturday
Barkov suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday's game against New Jersey, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now. It's believed that Barkov sustained the injury when Nico Hischier's stick hit him in the left knee in the final seconds of the first period. Barkov was helped to the room and didn't come out for the second period. The 27-year-old registered a power-play assist at 8:54 of the first frame.
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Well-timed first career shorty
Tarasenko scored a shorthanded goal on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers. Tarasenko's first career shorthanded goal came with 20 seconds left in regulation after an Oilers turnover allowed Jordna Kyrou to find him on an outlet pass. It occurred with Jordan Binnington pulled for an extra skater. Tarasenko has five goals and four assists in his last nine games, and he's up to nine tallies, 22 points, 73 shots, 34 hits and a minus-11 rating through 28 outings this season.
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Practicing in full-contact jersey
Backstrom (hip) practiced in a full-contact jersey Saturday, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic. Backstrom has yet to play this season after undergoing hip surgery in June. Practicing without limitations is a big step toward his return to the lineup, though a definite timeline has yet to be established. The 35-year-old center logged six goals and 25 assists in 47 games last year.
Bills' Mitch Morse: Leaves with head injury
Morse is being evaluated for a head injury and is listed as questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Dolphins. The center exited the game in a critical Bills' drive during the third quarter. Expect a reconfigured offensive line with Morse out.
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday
Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Distributes three assists
Schmaltz recorded three assists and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders. Schmaltz played provider Friday, helping out his linemates Clayton Keller (twice) and Travis Boyd (once). In his last four games, Schmaltz has a goal and five helpers -- it appears his offense has kicked back into gear. The 26-year-old has four goals, six assists, 25 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 13 appearances overall after missing about a month with a rib injury early in the campaign.
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Will be active vs. Arizona
Denver activated Gregory (knee) from its injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports. After missing Denver's last nine games recovering from a surgery for a meniscus injury he underwent after Week 4, Gregory appears poised to play in Week 15. He'll probably be eased back into action, but he should eventually provide a big boost to a Broncos defense that was already playing very well.
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Disappoints on nine targets
Diggs recorded five receptions on nine targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 32-29 win over Miami. Diggs led Buffalo with nine targets, though he managed only 6.7 yards per target. His biggest gain of the day came on a 20-yard catch early in the second quarter, but he was otherwise limited to short areas of the field. Diggs will remain the most consistent part of the Buffalo offense, which gives him a safe floor of production, but he has failed to reach 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games, and he's also reached 90 yards just once in that span.
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Won't return Sunday
Sanborn (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Eagles. Sanborn logged five solo tackles before going down with an ankle injury early in the second half. While the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, the undrafted rookie will now have a slightly short week to recover before Saturday's game against the Bills. Sanborn has stepped up into a bigger role since the trade of star middle linebacker Roquan Smith, logging double-digit tackles in each of the previous four games. In his stead, Matt Adams will likely see increased usage alongside Nicholas Morrow.
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Headed to IR
Denver placed Jones (hip) on its season-ending injured reserve list Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. After physicians determined Jones would need four to six weeks to recover from the hip issue he's dealing with, his 2022 season is coming to an end. For the rest of this year, rookie sixth-rounder Matt Henningsen should see his role expand at defensive end.
Bills' Mitch Morse: Won't return
Morse has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's matchup against the Dolphins after being diagnosed with a concussion. This is Morse's sixth career concussion, per Jason Wolf of The Tennessean, so Buffalo will presumably be extremely cautious with its starting center moving forward. In Morse's absence, Buffalo has moved Greg Van Roten to center, while David Quessenberry has taken over at right guard.
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Not off injured reserve yet
The Eagles didn't activate Goedert (shoulder) ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. After missing the requisite four games on injured reserve, Goedert was designated for return Wednesday, which allowed him to practice for the first time since he injured his shoulder Week 10 against the Commanders. It appears Philadelphia will take a cautious approach with its No. 1 tight end, though, and keep him out for one more contest, with an eye toward returning next Saturday, Dec. 24 in Dallas. In the meantime, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra will continue to man the position for the Eagles.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Shoots well in return
Adams closed Thursday's 142-101 win over Milwaukee with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 21 minutes. Adams turned in an efficient shooting line and swatted away a season-high five shots, with three coming in the first half of Thursday's blowout win. The big man missed Monday's matchup against the Hawks due to an ankle injury, but he looked solid against the Bucks and wasn't required to play a full complement of minutes after Memphis took a large lead into halftime. Adams is averaging 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks over his last five matchups.
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Suffers minor ankle injury
Cruz suffered what's believed to be a minor ankle injury while playing in the Dominican Winter League on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. While it's good news that the Pirates are referring to the injury as minor, it's too early to say that Cruz is definitely in the clear. The injury is at least serious enough that the Pirates will have him undergo further tests. Once the results of those tests are known, it should become clear whether or not Cruz is at risk of missing time next season.
