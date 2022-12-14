Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
HBO Max Renews Critically-Acclaimed Comedy For Season 3
HBO Max renewed one of it's most award-winning shows. That's right Sort Of will be returning for Season 3. The streamer and CBC announced the news this week to applause for the fans. Bilal Baig and Fab Fillipo have crafted a set of characters around Sabi Mehboob that people just can't get enough of. Season 2 has been a hit on the Canadian channel and in the states on HBO Max. Luckily, the journey with both the Mehboobs and the Kaneko-Bauers will continue in the next salvo of episodes. Understandably, both cast and crew are excited about the future.
ComicBook
New Reese Witherspoon TV Series Gets Two Season Order
In recent years, Reese Witherspoon has become a titan of television, executive producing award-winning shows as part of her Hello Sunshine production banner. Now, it sounds like she'll be adding another title to that list — and it has gotten a major commitment. Witherspoon is set to star in and executive produce All Stars, a half-hour comedy that has already gotten a two-season straight to series order from Amazon Studios. The series follows a former cheerleader from Daytona Beach (played by Witherspoon) who goes across the pond to teach cheerleading at a school in coastal England.
ComicBook
The Santa Clauses Set to Air on ABC & Cable
Disney's The Santa Clauses recently closed the chapter on its first season, and you can currently stream the entire first season on Disney+. If you don't happen to have Disney+ though, you're in luck, as Disney just revealed it will air the first two episodes of the series on several channels, including ABC, FX, Freeform, and Disney Channel. They will air over the next week or so, and Freeform will air those first two episodes after a marathon of the Santa Clause movie trilogy. The series also recently was renewed for a season 2, so this is the perfect opportunity to get started. You can find the full press release below (via The Futon Critic).
ComicBook
Harvey Guillen Discusses Why Swearing Works in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Exclusive)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now playing in theaters and it stars Antonio Banderas as the fan-favorite titular character who originally made his debut in Shrek 2 back in 2004. The new animated film also features Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as a happy-go-lucky dog named Perrito with an extremely dark past. There's a moment in the film that features some curse words that were once directed at Perrito, which ComicBook.com's Chris Killian recently brought up in an interview with Guillén.
Mariah Carey Denies Coining Herself the ‘Queen of Christmas’
Mariah Carey has been known as the "queen of Christmas" since the early days of her career. But she says she didn't come up with the nickname on her own.
ComicBook
Barbie Trailer Reveals First Look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the Iconic Dolls
After the set photos from the film have gone viral multiple times over, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first official trailer for the Barbie movie. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie with Ryan Gosling as Ken, the first footage from the film has offered a first look at what to expect and frankly it's even wilder, colorful, and more unique than we could have imagined. As previously reported, Robbie and Gosling aren't the only actors set to appear as the iconic Mattel dolls, including Issa Rae and Hari Nef as other Barbies and Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa as other Kens. Get a first look at all of them in the trailer below!
The New Bedford Baphomet: City removes pagan art added to holiday display
The artist said they wanted to spark conversation about the meaning of Christmas. Some New Bedford residents were surprised to see a quirky new addition to the city’s holiday display in Clasky Common Park the morning of Dec. 11. Where once stood a Frosty the Snowman ice fishing shack,...
ComicBook
Apple TV+ Cancels Surprising Series After One Season
Apple TV+ has canceled a major original series after its first season tonight before it was renewed for season two. Shantaram follows the story of a fugitive, played by Charlie Hunnam, during the 1980's in Bombay, India. The cancellation isn't so random as the series didn't have a big following like Apple wanted for the Hunnam-led series, and as other series on the streaming service has before. According to Deadline, Shantaram will release its season finale on December 16th, 2022 which will serve as a series finale for the series which filmed throughout the pandemic.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
ComicBook
Aubrey Plaza Responds to Indie Movie Becoming Netflix Hit
Aubrey Plaza rose to fame playing April Ludgate in the hit sitcom, Parks and Recreation, but now she's known for a range of films and shows. She's starred in indie films such as Black Bear and Ingrid Goes West as well as comic book shows like Legion in addition to comedies such as Happiest Season, not to mention the newest season of The White Lotus and the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The year, she also played the titular role in Emily the Criminal, a crime thriller written and directed by John Patton Ford. The movie had a small release, but it was a hit among critics, earning a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the movie is streaming on Netflix, and it's doing quite well. In fact, Plaza recently spoke to The Playlist about Emily the Criminal being #4 on Netflix's top movies list.
ComicBook
HBO Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making Confirms Cast
Superhero comics have dominated our popular culture for the better part of the past century, as well as the various movies, television shows, video games, and radio plays that are inspired by them. A new potential HBO series, The Franchise, is set to poke fun at the circumstances of the superhero boom — and it has officially found its ensemble cast. On Friday, HBO announced the cast of the pilot episode, which will be the first episode of U.S. television directed by Sam Mendes.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases Fall Finale Poster
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was on the move this fall, and of course, things are starting to wind down for the season. As the end of December nears so too does anime's fall cour. A slew of shows will be wrapping as such, and Bleach will bring its first installment to an end by the new year. And now, we have been given a little peek at the fall finale thanks to a special poster.
ComicBook
The Price Is Right Headed to Primetime With Themed Episodes in 2023
The Price Is Right is headed to primetime with a bunch of specials in 2023. CBS announced that the long-running game show would be celebrating fans from all over. From former contestants, grocery store workers, math geniuses and everyone in-between, there will be a chance to compete for amazing prizes. Drew Carey will be hosting it all as America tunes in. This isn't the first time that The Price Is Right has crossed over into nighttime territory. But, it is a way to get 2023 off with a bang. Check out what's coming up down below!
ComicBook
James Gunn Shows Off His Certified Fresh Trophy For the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been a big hit with both fans and critics alike, with the Marvel Studios Special Presentation declared "Certified Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes thanks to its 93 percent critics score. Now, filmmaker James Gunn is celebrating the Holiday Special's success by sharing the "Certified Fresh" trophy he received from the review aggregator in a new post on social media.
ComicBook
Peacock Announces New Untitled Horror Series With Ian McCulloch and James Wan Producing
James Wan is set to produce a new, as-yet-untitled mystery-horror series for Peacock. The Aquaman and The Conjuring director, who recently inked a deal with Blumhouse, will collaborate with writer and executive producer Robert McCulloch (Yellowstone, Chicago Fire) on the project, which has secured a straight-to-series order on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform. Universal is the distributor for Blumhouse these days, and they have worked with Universal Cable Productions on projects like the TV adaptation of The Purge. While Blumhouse isn't involved in the Wan/McCulloch project, Universal Cable Productions is. The series will be inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian: Star Wars Releases Their Version of a Yule Log Featuring Din Djarin and Grogu
'Tis the season to cozy up and sit by the fire... or a video of a fire. Yule log videos have become pretty popular after Netflix's looped video became a holiday staple. Now, Disney+ takes fans to the Arendelle from Frozen with their own yule log, and there's even a new Adult Swim yule log you can watch on HBO Max as well as an Interview with the Vampire-themed one on AMC. However, if you're not interested in a holiday-themed fire, Lucasfilm just released their own version: Star Wars by the Fire: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
ComicBook
John Cho & Katherine Waterston to Star in New Blumhouse Horror Film
These days, Blumhouse is one of the biggest names in horror with fan favorites like Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Get Out, Happy Death Day, The Black Phone, and much more under their belts. It was recently announced that the company is merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster, so there's even more to look forward to from the horror staple. Today, Deadline revealed that Blumhouse is working on a new film with Sony and Depth of Field called They Listen which will star John Cho and Katherine Waterston.
ComicBook
SNL: Weekend Update Fans Annoyed That Annual Joke Swap Didn't Happen on Christmas Episode
Last night saw Elivs star Austin Butler hosting the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 alongside musical guest Lizzo. It was a big episode that featured some fun sketches as well as a heartfelt goodbye to longtime cast member, Cecily Strong. However, there was one thing that didn't happen in the episode that has some fans upset. A longstanding tradition on "Weekend Update" is the joke swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che. The two write jokes for the other and then read them for the first time on air. Many SNL fans took to Twitter last night to express their disappointment that the bit didn't happen.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Shares Video of Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is getting ready to hit theaters next summer, and from what we've seen so far it'll be a soft reboot of the franchise. Rise of the Beasts will mark the first live-action Transformers movie to be released without Michael Bay at the helm. Instead, the film will be directed by Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., and if the first trailer is any indicator, the film will be very different than any of the films that came before it. When we last saw Optimus Prime and the Autobots in Bumblebee, Optimus was bringing Bumblebee back into the fold after they landed on Earth. It looks like Optimus Prime will be voiced by the same actor from the previous films, Peter Cullen, and he's already getting to work. Caple Jr., recently posted a video that shows Cullen recording his lines for the movie.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Cult Horror Movie Set to Make Shudder Debut in 2023
Last night during Joe Bob's Ghoultide Get-Together, Shudder made a surprise announcement that has the horror community buzzing: Andrzej Żuławski's cult 1981 horror movie Possession is finally coming to the streaming service. Though originally just the trailer for the film was shown, Shudder's Head of Programming Sam Zimmerman confirmed the movie was finally coming to the service at the start of the new year. Though a full calendar of what to expect from the service in January of 2023 hasn't been announced just yet, confirmation that some horror fans can FINALLY see Possession starting in just a few weeks.
Comments / 0