Waukesha, WI

Woman dies after exchanging gunfire with Waukesha police inside home; officer shot

By Drake Bentley and Jim Riccioli, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

WAUKESHA - A woman whose landlord was concerned about her erratic behavior fired at police during a wellness check, striking one officer, and was later found dead in an apartment building’s basement. Waukesha police said an officer returned fire, but it wasn’t clear if she died as a result of that return gunfire.

One officer was shot in the incident but is in "good" condition, Police Capt. Dan Baumann said at a news conference Wednesday night. Baumann said the officer was wearing his ballistic vest, which stopped the bullet from entering his upper chest.

Another officer also was injured but Baumann didn't provide any details on his injuries other than he wasn't shot. "That will be identified by medical staff at a later date," Baumann said.

The incident took place around 3:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Oakdale Drive.

Baumann said the woman's landlord called police for "assistance" while speaking with the woman. "The landlord was more or less caring out of compassion to see what was going on and needed ... wanted officers to assist him just for his safety," Baumann said.

"Officers were checking the house with the landlord" and once officers entered the basement the woman began shooting at them, according to Baumann.

An officer then returned fire, striking the woman, Baumann said.

Police then used a drone to enter the basement and locate the woman, who appeared to have died. Officers reentered the residence and confirmed the woman was deceased with a firearm nearby, according to Baumann.

Baumann didn't specify which officer returned fire and which officer was injured when providing basic information about them. He only described the men as a 44-year-old officer with 21 years experience and a 38-year-old officer with 12 years experience.

The investigation is "fluid," Baumann said, and the lead investigative agency is the Greenfield Police Department.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS .

